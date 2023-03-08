The other day, I was scrolling through Twitter when I came across an advertisement for a movie that piqued my interest. The trailer showed an overly obese man, struggling day to day just to move around his house, or do his online college teaching job. The trailer showed pain, happiness, sorrow. It showed raw emotions from someone that seemed to be truly suffering with the help of those around him. I didn’t get too far into the trailer before I knew I had to watch this movie.
I began the movie not really knowing what I would feel, or how I would react.
As the movie progresses into meeting Charlie, the scene immediately catches your attention as he suffers what appears to be the beginnings of a heart attack. He grabs his phone and I thought he was going to call EMS services, but the phone quickly drops from his hands. Instead of trying to grab it or find another way to get help, he grabs a folder inside of the back of the couch next to him. He begins to read aloud an essay about Moby Dick, but the pain stalls him. Luckily, a young man from the local church was there in time to knock on his door and be called in. Charlie convinces this young man, Thomas, to read it out loud to him. The movie sets its tone here.
Being shot in one setting, Charlie’s apartment, I start to feel the claustrophobia that Charlie must be feeling. Unable to walk around the apartment without a walker or wheelchair, and barely able to turn around to look at anyone behind him, Charlie is trapped. Not only in the apartment, but in his body. This hit closer to home than I would have liked. I am by no means 600 pounds myself, but I am not thin. I’m not skinny. I’ve got fluff on me, but seeing this makes me feel lucky to be in my own skin. Seeing this really puts into perspective just how easily it can be to let yourself go.
There aren’t a lot of other supporting roles in the movie. Liz is a stay-at-home nurse and Charlie’s friend who comes and takes care of him after her normal working hours are over. Then Thomas, the boy who saved his life in the beginning, returns, hoping to connect Charlie with the word of God. Ellie is later revealed to be Charlie’s daughter from his first marriage. Ellie’s mother didn’t allow Charlie to see Ellie after different life choices caused Charlie to leave the family and pursue another love interest. With these other characters, however, a very profound story is made.
This story is about more than just “a fat guy dying from eating too much.” It’s about accepting consequences and trying to do right by those you love, even if it may seem “too late.”
Charlie understands and accepts that he is in congestive heart failure.
As I watch the show progress, and watch the dynamic between the characters ebb and flow, and how the end kind of snuck up on me, I felt sad by the ending. I felt a sense of emptiness as the white light flashes across the screen and the movie name “The Whale” appears before me for a second time. I felt a profound longing for Charlie. I miss him, and I only knew him for an hour and a half.
As I sat there on my couch as Amazon Prime flashed its recommended movies at me, I knew that what I watched wasn’t a masterpiece by any means. But it was a story. It was someone’s story.
There are millions of stories just like Charlie’s out there in the real world. Millions of people are isolated and trapped in their homes, many of them unable to get help.
As the sadness of the movie leaves, inspiration takes its place. Not only am I not 600 pounds, I know I will never be that way. I know that I can make a change today to prevent me from going in that direction. Charlie not only saddened me, but he taught me that things may be hard, but life is worth fighting for. Because in that one week that Charlie knew he had left to live, he fought to see his daughter and fought to do one thing right in his life. He fought for something until the very end. That is inspiring.
Sierra Kingen is the Pioneer editorial assistant and staff writer.
