The Planning Committee of East Central Minnesota Pride is pleased to announce that the 16th Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Robinson Park in Pine City.
After a full year of physical distancing and other restrictions, the counties of Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs’ LGBTQ+ communities will once again be able to gather in person while adhering to the current safety protocols.
East Central Minnesota Pride, billed as “Minnesota’s Small-Town LGBTQ+ Pride”, has been held since 2005, missing only 2020 due to the pandemic. This will be the first year the event is held on a Saturday to mutually benefit area businesses and celebrants.
“The safety and well-being of our community is the number one consideration,” explained Pride organizer Julie Redpath of Chisago City. “We are looking at ways to make the event fun and enjoyable, yet safe.”
Stay tuned for updates at www.EastCentralMinnesotaPride.org
