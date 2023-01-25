Jason Rarick

Earlier this week, Governor Walz and Senate Democrats presented plans for education funding throughout our state. The budget presented is full of increased spending in numerous areas, and the creation of an entirely new government agency. This proposal feels like a public relations stunt that funnels money into struggling schools without any accountability for parents or student achievement. Throwing money at a problem will simply not solve it. 

(0) comments

