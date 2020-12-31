To the Editor:
When Pine County draws new Board of Commissioners districts in 2021, one of the districts is going to look very different than the others. One of the districts will include in its “constituents” about 1,000 men from all over the U.S. These are the men incarcerated at FCI Sandstone, the federal prison that currently happens to be in District 5.
According to the Minnesota constitution, a prison cell is not a residence. This makes intuitive sense: People in prison don’t interact with the surrounding community, do not participate in town halls or public meetings, and most think of “home” as somewhere far away.
Nevertheless, the Census counts the people locked up at FCI Sandstone as residents of Pine County. And if Pine County officials use the 2020 Census data to draw new districts, people in prison will likely make up a significant portion of the population in one of its districts.
The result? The number of actual residents in that district will be much less than in other districts. That’s not fair. Districts are supposed to be based on equal numbers of residents. When one Board of Commissioners district has fewer constituents, the people who live in that district get extra influence on the Board, because that commissioner is responsible for fewer people.
This is not a new problem in Pine County. For the last decade, the prison accounted for over 20% of District 5’s population. Every other district met its population requirements with actual constituents, while District 5 relied on the prison counts to fill the shortfall.
There is an easy way to avoid this distortion. Pine County should join more than 150 rural counties around the country that have chosen to remove prison populations from their redistricting data prior to drawing their districts. Pine County leaders need to decide whether everyone, regardless of whether they live close to a prison, deserves the same access to government.
