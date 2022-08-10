Nothing may be more frightening than the thought of losing a loved one, either an elderly family member or a vulnerable adult or child. But a new project will soon be coming to Pine County that may help reunite people with their loved ones who have wandered from their home.
Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue program used by public agencies around the country and internationally, is currently being implemented by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Pine County Health and Human Services.
The project works by using radio frequency. A transmitter sends a signal at a set frequency to a receiver that is set to the same frequency and can be dialed in range and a search cone. As the searcher moves, the strength of the signal will change and identify a location. The technology is similar to that of animal tracking.
The sheriff’s office will assist individuals with placement of the transmitters, battery changes and searches if needed. The user of the device will need to conduct a daily check to confirm the transmitter is working (a quick touch with a tester that is supplied) and that the equipment is secured to the person. Family or friends of the user will also need to call as soon as possible after a person goes missing.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said that the program has several benefits. “The most obvious is being able to find the clients quickly,” said Nelson. “Another is that law enforcement will be checking on the clients every 60 days to change the battery and that helps with developing relationships with them and family.”
The start up cost of the program is approximately $5,000 and will be funded through the Pine City Health and Human Services department. The cost for each transmitter is $325, and the county is exploring options on how to help offset that cost for users who can’t afford the device.
History of the project
The Pine City Act on Alzheimer’s Group began meeting again after a hiatus due to COVID. This is where the idea began. “Pre-COVID, it was discussed in those meetings that Project Lifesaver would be an excellent service/program to bring to the area,” said Pine County Health and Human Services Director Becky Foss. “When the group started meeting again, it was discussed that this service would still be beneficial to individuals whose loved ones may suffer from a cognitive impairment (such as dementia or Alzheimers).
Foss said that Pine County HHS had some funding available through an adult protection grant received by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. “Adult Protection Supervisor Barbara Schmidt and I thought this would be a great opportunity to offer some preventative services to community members. None of us want to see a tragic outcome when an individual with a cognitive impairment wanders away from their home,” said Foss. “This is one tool we can offer to caregivers that can help keep their loved ones a little safer.”
Nelson added the project will be available to children as well; the company has far more children on their client list than vulnerable adults. “Autistic and Down’s Syndrome children have a high tendency to wander,” said Nelson. “The process will be the same for all ages and there should be a funding stream as well. Caretakers who work with those at risk to wander have an exhausting job. This will not replace the need to be constantly aware but will help when things could be really bad.”
For more information
Watch upcoming editions of Pine City Pioneer or North Pine County News for final details on Project Lifesaver as the project rolls out. The Pine City Act on Alzheimer’s group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 4:00 at the Pine City Hall at 315 Main St. S., Main Street, Pine City. There is also a virtual option for attending the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.