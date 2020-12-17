Preston Paul Prokasky, 43, of Willow River has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide after using methamphetamine and driving his vehicle into the Kettle River on Sept. 16, 2019 – an action which resulted in the death of one of his two passengers.
“It was a tragic case, involving actions that defy any rational explanation and have left us with more questions than answers, even after an extensive investigation,” said Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson. “I am happy that we successfully resolved the case and obtained a conviction for the charged count.”
Death in the Kettle River
On Sept. 16 at approximately 3:48 p.m., Pine County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call reporting that there was a vehicle in the Kettle River near the city of Willow River.
The caller indicated that there were people in the water and that someone was still believed to be inside the vehicle. Law enforcement as well as fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene.
When the deputy arrived, no vehicle was visible in the river. The deputy recognized Prokasky and another man near the bank of the river.
One man was not wearing a shirt, his jeans were wet, and he only had one shoe. Prokasky was wearing wet jeans and a wet shirt. Prokasky said he was driving his red 2004 Ford Escape and that the victim was in the front passenger seat and the other passenger in the back. Prokasky decided to drive across the river. Prokasky said he did not know the river was so deep and they could not make it across. When they started to sink he climbed out the driver’s side window. One of the passengers climbed out the window after him. The victim did not make it out of the car.
There was no vehicle access to the river from their location. As rescue personnel searched the river for the vehicle and the victim, Prokasky identified vehicle tracks in a sandy area on the opposite side of the river as the place he had driven into the water.
Prokasky said that he and the other two men had been in Rutledge and he had the idea to drive across the river. Prokasky said they were on the side of the river approximately 20 to 30 minutes before he drove into the water. Prokasky said the victim rolled up his window as they went into the water and told him that he couldn’t swim. Prokasky said he rolled down his window and climbed out of the vehicle when it started going underwater. According to law enforcement, Prokasky admitted using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Prokasky was arrested, taken into custody and a warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood to test for methamphetamine.
The vehicle was eventually located submerged in approximately 14 feet of water. The victim was inside and determined to be deceased.
The victim in the incident was identified as Eugene John Oestreich, 47 of Willow River.
Prokasky made a guilty plea to one of two charges of criminal vehicular homicide in January. The other charge of criminal vehicular homicide was dismissed.
Prokasky was sentenced on Dec. 8 to 41 months in St. Cloud State Prison, with credit for 449 days time served.
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson said that he hopes they were able to obtain some closure for the victim’s family.
“Although 41 months may seem like a short amount of time for a crime involving the death of a person, it is the guideline sentence under Minnesota law, and prosecutors and judges have little to no discretion in increasing those sentences in these situations,” Frederickson said. “Our condolences and sympathies go out to Mr. Oestreich’s family.”
