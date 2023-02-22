Discussion over the removal of a 160-acre parcel of land (located in Rock Creek at 10806 550th St. Rush City) from the tax rolls, took place among Pine County commissioners at a recent meeting.
A local landowner offered up his 160-acre parcel of land to the Pheasants Forever, who would in turn give over the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR would then pay $2,400 in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) money to the county annually for the loss of that tax income.
Under state law, PILT money is made to local governments for state-owned natural resources land located within a county. These PILT payments help counties pay for local services like law enforcement, fire safety, and schools, just as property taxes do.
The DNR calculates PILT amounts to each local government, and in 2018, the state paid nearly $36 million in PILT money to counties, townships and some school districts for about 8.5 million acres of state-owned land.
County commissioner JJ Waldhalm asked why the PILT money for this property was higher than other properties which were turned over to the state. Commissioner Steve Hallan responded saying that most PILT payments come from longstanding formulas which haven’t kept up with inflation.
Joshua Koelsch, DNR assistant area wildlife manager, was on hand to answer any questions. He said that this land offers more diversity than other parcels in mature timber and native grasslands and has benefits to pollinators and game. He added that many of the users for such land are not the traditional hunters but are recreational users. “I looked at this parcel, and its unique habitat makes it different from other lands in the county,” said Koelsch.
County administrator, David Minke, noted that state statute lays out various classifications of tax-forfeited land and that whatever category it falls under is how the PILT money is paid.
Waldhalm proposed an amendment to the motion to approve the letter of support by the county saying that if they are taking 160 acres off of the tax rolls, in which the DNR historically does not give back for private ownership, that 160 acres should be taken out of the approximately 49,000 acres of tax-forfeited land that isn’t sold in a land auction (and used for logging and recreation), and have it available for sale to the public.
“You’re taking 160 acres away from someone privately … we’re losing private ownership, ultimately,” said Waldhalm.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren added, “We have no control over who I want to sell my land to. This could be sent back to the land committee but not be done during this meeting.”
No second was given to Waldhalm’s amendment to the motion. A roll call vote was taken on the original motion to approve the letter of support that would be sent to the DNR. Four commissioners voted in favor, with Waldhalm voting against the measure.
Commissioner Matt Ludwig added, “Terry and I are on land commission, and we will address that issue and see what we can do … it’s a point well taken by me.”
