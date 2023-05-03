Sticker shock. I think that is what most property owners felt when they opened their valuation notices for next year’s property taxes. While a few might be happy to see their largest investment gaining value at such a pace, most are very concerned with what their property taxes will be based on that valuation and are wondering if they will be able to afford to stay in their homes. However, the message that I cannot say loud enough is: when everyone’s values go up, property taxes do not necessarily go up and if they do, it is not a proportionate increase to the valuation increase.
Property taxes are based on the levies mainly of the county, township or city, and school district. These levies are then spread out proportionately by “tax capacity” of each property in the jurisdiction. The valuation, classification, and special programs of the property are what determines the tax capacity. With this, when everyone’s tax capacities are higher than the previous year, yet the levies are the same or only slightly higher, the impact is minimal to the individual properties as the levy is still the levy.
I know some may find that difficult to believe, as that might not have been their previous experience. This is because historically, significant value increases only occurred on smaller pockets of properties, not nearly every property type in every corner of the county. For example, for the 2023 taxes, while most property values increased, properties on lakeshore saw some significantly higher increases than most other property types due to the sales of those types of properties. When property values increase at higher rates than others, their tax capacity is then a greater portion of the whole than it was previously, which creates a “tax shift” to those properties and away from other properties.
The other message I want to remind property owners of: the State of Minnesota has a Property Tax Refund Program and there are two separate portions to the program- one based on income, and one not based on income. The first is the one that many know about, it compares income to property taxes and seeks to equalize the two. The second is the one that many do not know about because they do not think they qualify since they do not qualify for the first one. The second one is not based on income, however. It is available to all homesteaded properties whose property taxes increase more than 12% and $100 in a single year (as long as the increase is not due to new construction). This program phases in those increases over a number of years. With both programs, you do pay your property taxes to the County upfront, but you receive the refund from the State in the fall (usually before the second half taxes are due). Historically, only about 66% of the eligible property owners in Pine County have applied for these programs.
Kelly Schroeder is the Pine County auditor-treasurer.
