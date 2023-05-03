Kelly Schroeder

Sticker shock. I think that is what most property owners felt when they opened their valuation notices for next year’s property taxes. While a few might be happy to see their largest investment gaining value at such a pace, most are very concerned with what their property taxes will be based on that valuation and are wondering if they will be able to afford to stay in their homes. However, the message that I cannot say loud enough is: when everyone’s values go up, property taxes do not necessarily go up and if they do, it is not a proportionate increase to the valuation increase. 

