At a time when law enforcement burnout is at its greatest, a program called Protector’s Peak is offering much needed reprieve to our law enforcement and first responders.
Protectors’ Peak is a non-profit organization founded by Nate and Becky Harder in 2019. Nate Harder, who serves as the Mounds View, Minn. chief of police, is a graduate of Bethel University and has been an officer since 1997, has experienced a number of traumatic events on duty but didn’t immediately realize the emotional toll it was taking on him and his co-workers. Being mindful of mental health and stress hasn’t been acknowledged in the profession until recently.
In the past, critical incident debriefs and a single session with a psychiatrist were typically the only help officers received after being involved in traumatic events. Watching partners suffer around them with alcoholism, prescription drug abuse, failed relationships, suicide and suicidal thoughts, compelled Harder and his longtime friend from Bethel University and former co-worker of Pine City, Brett Westbrook (who was instrumental in the founding of the organization and is on the board of directors), to do something more for their brothers and sisters in uniform.
So with the foundation of faith and friendship, Protectors’ Peak was formed. The group’s theme is the Proverbs 27:17 verse, “As iron sharpens iron, so one sharpens another.” Property was leased in Calder, Idaho in 2020 by the Harders which suited the needs for the non-profit group, and the group was initiated.
When walking into the main retreat building, one will find vaulted ceilings in the log structure with a window wall in the great room granting views of the St. Joe Mountains. When on retreat, officers focus on rest with only a landline and limited internet access. The expansive front porch overlooks a valley where the flow of the nearby river can be heard. When the morning fog clears, the mountains are visible across the valley with the St. Joe River at their base.
Three pastures and numerous trails winding up and down the property grace the retreat grounds. Much time is spent around the kitchen and great room area where guests are served three meals per day as people gather, discuss, eat, and decompress.
Officers and first responders will be led with a short devotion about their missions, duties and protections each day. The rest of the time is spent pursuing many things, and then the group gathers after dinner to cap the day and end with another short devotion. Some people find the calm and quiet itself refreshing and want to sleep and lounge, noted Westbrook, a current Minnesota state trooper. They offer kayaking, hiking, mountain biking, fishing (on the trout river), swimming, sightseeing, and plenty of good food. The time goes quickly, he added.
The group has primarily hosted police officers but has also hosted retreats for pastors, couples, fire fighters, and veterans, and will be close to offering an EMS/nurse retreat. They are open to any groups that need time, space and comfort. Protectors’ Peak has partnered with organizations such as the Invisible Wounds Project which has directed individuals to them and has covered the cost for officers. The Harders and board of directors volunteer their time and resources toward the program.
“As a police chief, we often talked about wellness,” but only address physical and mental wellness. I argue there is a third aspect that is being totally neglected: spiritual wellness. We focus on all three,” noted Harder. “We raise money so the only expense to come to our northern Idaho lodge is the flight. Everything else from food, lodging, activities, and shuttle is covered.” He added that it’s been humbling to read evaluations where police officers stated it changed their life or saved their marriage. “This makes all the work worthwhile!”
“They (officers) need to know that someone will stand shoulder to shoulder with them through their trauma in the worst times of their lives,” added Westbrook. “There is hope in being connected to other cops and being led and directed by God.”
Westbrook said the group is always looking for donors and that one Pine City businessman donated about $20,000 in new equipment, kitchen appliances and tools. “I would be remiss not to include friends – the Smetanas, Fabinis and Cruz’s who made significant donations and loans for our very first retreat in 2020 where we had near to nothing for equipment,” he noted. “People understand that first responders took significant hits during the civil unrest and COVID, and they stepped up to help us make Protectors’ Peak a reality.”
Protectors’ Peak is offering retreats in 2022 that can be found at their website at Protectorspeak.com, along with their Facebook page.
