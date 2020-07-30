Though there are many unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pine Technical and Community College President Joe Mulford said the college intends to start the new school year as normally as possible.
“We’ve committed to bringing students back face-to-face,” Mulford said. “We are able to have classes with student sizes up to 25 and social distancing. We will work out any final details around masks and things like that based on what the governor does through executive order or the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
“We think it’s important,” Mulford continued. “For a lot of students – especially in those career/technical programs, like automotive and nursing, gunsmithing and machining – we are able to do some things online for an amount of time, but it’s really important to get them in those labs too.”
In fact, the college has been having in-person classes since May, such as their certified nursing assistant program.
“Some of the lessons we’ve learned ... are going to prepare us pretty well for fall,” he said.
Mulford said that they have been pursuing ways to make PTCC classrooms work for online as well as in-person students, because though the school is committed to face-to-face learning there will be many online courses and options available.
“One of the things we’ve taken aways from the COVID experience is, we’ve learned to do things differently,” he said. “And I think this is where there has been some great learning opportunities.”
And if COVID-19 does make an appearance on campus?
“We’ll be prepared if something does happen to adjust accordingly,” Mulford said.
Tuition frozen, scholarships available
Tuition at PTCC – as at all schools in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system – has been frozen at the same rate as last year. At PTCC, this comes to about $170 per credit.
“Students are in a tough spot right now,” Mulford said. “A lot of students are maybe unemployed, or got their hours cut. So we’re sensitive to that. And I think [the tuition freeze] was a good solution to get everybody through the fall semester.”
There were 1,200 students enrolled in PTCC last year, and it has been the fastest-growing college in Minnesota for four years running. Much of that is due to the generosity of the donors behind PTCC’s scholarship programs.
Bridging the Dream, Frandsen, Kick Start, Workforce Development and a new program called MN Reconnect for returning learners over age 25 mean that many students who did not think they would be able to attend college suddenly find that closed door open.
“Money shouldn’t be the issue for you to go to Pine,” Mulford said. “We can help you with that piece. Now we need to find a program that works and fits your interest.”
Find out more about PTCC’s scholarship programs at www.pine.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/
