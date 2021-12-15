For 30 years, Rick Herzog has been king of the Pizza Pub castle, a castle-like pub heavily adorned with artifacts looking reminiscent of the days of King Arthur. But beginning Jan. 1, a new king will ascend to the throne.
Travis Anglo has lived in Pine City nearly his entire life and is set to be the new owner of the Pizza Pub effective Jan. 1, 2022. He started washing dishes at the Pizza Pub at the age of 17 in 2011 and quickly worked his way up the ranks in the kitchen. From dishwasher, to dough roller, to pizza maker, to the oven, to delivery, and then to manager,
manager, in just under two and a half years.
“It was always that next step for me. I wanted to get to this, I wanted to get to that,” Anglo says about all his positions, “and I wanted to be the best at all of them.“
When he first became manager, there was quite a bit of turnover and someone needed to step up. Anglo was first to say, “pick me!” He explains the opportunity he saw, “I was staying after; I said I’ll do whatever you need, I’ll stay longer, and I’ll pick up everyone’s shifts. I was dedicated to working there.”
Anglo found that seeing a final product come together from scratch, maintaining the building, solving problems, and satisfying customers, were all parts of the restaurant process that he started to enjoy. He decided that restaurateering was what he wanted to do and knew he could make a good living at a well established and reputable business.
“You think about things in your life, if you would have done this differently, if you would have gone here, or you would have decided to do this, etc. Becoming a manager at Pizza Pub was that major stepping stone in my life that led me to where I am going, from where I have been, and what I am going to do,” says Anglo.
A mentorship began between Herzog and Anglo. Anglo was integrated into all the parts of the business, and Herzog transferred his restaurant knowledge to him. “Rick’s trust in me and in my ambition to want to learn more kept growing and growing over the years,” recalls Anglo.
Within the last year, conversations of transfer started to become reality. Anglo recalls thinking, “All of this is going to be mine, and I’m going to have to take care of it. It was an eye opener.”
Anglo admits, “the sauce, let’s be honest, that’s what makes the pizza,” but the secret to Pizza Pub’s success is more than what’s in the sauce.
Another thing that makes the pub special is the people. “If everyone doesn’t work together as a team, it just doesn’t work,” Anglo explains. “You can have great ingredients, an awesome set up and an awesome product, but if you don’t serve it right you’re never gonna get this kind of loyalty that we have now.” He addressed the impact that every position has in the pizza making process, positions he is all too familiar with, including serving. “To make a perfect pizza every time, it takes a little extra love and care.”
Anglo tries to lead by example, reflecting on how his time at Pizza Pub has shaped his youth, and wants to pass on the valuable life lessons he has learned. He tells his employees, “If you can learn one thing from your time here: be responsible and take accountability for your actions.” He also stresses the importance of showing up for life. “The future isn’t going to let you not show up one day just because you don’t want to.”
For any business owner, smooth operations and self sufficiency are the goal. It’s always a fun moment for him when he sees something finally click within an employee, he says. Anglo adds that the best compliment he gets is when someone says they had the greatest pizza and the best experience, and it’s when “I wasn’t even in town, I had nothing to do with it. My goal is to let them ride on their own,” notes Anglo.
looking forward
A professed “foodie” and lover of spicy food, Anglo plans to add new and exciting things to the menu. A featured pizza of the month and two new pizzas are to be released very soon including a mac and cheese pizza and a spicy creation of Anglo’s he’s calling “The Cry Baby.” About 80% of sales are pizza but non-pizza sales have been growing the last three years. The Pub will also see additions of new pastas and wings.
As the transfer comes to fruition, Anglo’s respect and appreciation for his journey to this point resonates with many as he states, “Rick is the reason why I am here; I’m thankful for everything he has done for me over the past ten years. The way that he’s shown me and helped me to get to where I am today. He’s an incredible role model for myself, as a business owner and a regular person.”
Herzog and Pizza Pub have appreciation of their own they’d like to share with their customers. All are invited to come celebrate during the last week of 2021. Herzog will give everyone one free beverage the entire last week as a thank you to all the customers that have been there over the years.
As the New Year rings in, Pizza Pub will remain a family focused establishment. Anglo is a new father to a six month old princess, and is excited to have her grow up in the restaurant, just like him. With more than one reason to celebrate this holiday season Anglo says, “I’m excited to be able to share my ideas and continue the great traditions that we have at the Pizza Pub.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.