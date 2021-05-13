STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-38
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Paul Jerome Witzman, Jr., also known as Paul Witzman,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated August 28, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paula Marie Witzman, whose address is 93996 County Hwy 61, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, 55783, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 28, 2021
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: April 28, 2021
Lori O’Brian
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsi Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-36
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lydia Marie Meyers, f/k/a Lydia Marie Stanley,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 6/10/21, at 2:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, VIA Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joshua Daniel Stanley, Sr., whose address is 3756 Lawrence Street, Barnum, MN, 55707 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
833 568 8864 US Toll-free
To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):
Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:
833 568 8864 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 161 797 5387
Passcode: 903048 Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 04/26/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Christopher Dahlberg
Dahlberg Law Office, PA
130 W. Superior Street, Suite 730
Duluth, MN, 55802
Attorney License No: 0323998
Telephone: (218) 722-5809
FAX: (218) 722-3785
Email: cdahlberg@dahlberglaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-35
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of: Russell W. Downing
Decedent.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated May 28, 1981, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court to be held remotely-please see the enclosed Notice of Remote Hearing Information/Instructions.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4/23/2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Thomas L. Satrom, Esq.
Firm: PARKER SATROM LAW, P.A.
Street: 123 South Ashland Street
City, State, ZIP: Cambridge, MN 55008
Attorney License No: 95898
Telephone: 762-689-3000
FAX: 763-689-2956
Email: satrom@parkersatrom.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
April 1, 2021
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:04PM by Acting Mayor Saumer.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Don Ramberg and Skip Stevens Jr.
Others present: Amy Thompson, Sam Christenson, Brandy Christenson and Mike Besta.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the March 4, 2021 minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Stevens Jr. motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the March 31, 2021 Emergency Meeting minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Stevens Jr. motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the committee decision subject to clarification of the bids to remodel the city center bathrooms. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to accept the bid from Mark Osterdyk to prime & paint the ceiling and the walls in the city center bathrooms. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to have the City Attorney send a letter to the property owner on 570th Street explaining the reason’s the application for an Interim Use Permit was denied and request compliance with City Ordinance by removing all of the animals and structures from the property. Motion Carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to adopt An Ordinance providing for special elections to fill certain vacancies in elected offices at times other than the regular city general election. Ordinance to be #66. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to hold a public hearing at the May 6, 2021 meeting to add nurseries and greenhouses to Section 1000.06 A-1 Agricultural District. Motion carried all ayes.
Stevens Jr. motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the bid from Besta for tree trimming & removal and stump grinding on Nature Ave South. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the bid from AK Material Handling Systems Inc. to purchase pallet racking for the back shed. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to advertise the Road Groom for sale in the Construction Manual or the Auction Time. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to approve the insurance claim of $1,668.42 for building damage and theft on February 7, 2021. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to remove R&G Weiner Construction Company from the City Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) Contractor/Pumper List as the last valid date of his License was August 22, 2019, with no general liability insurance on file at MPCA. Motion carried all ayes.
Stevens Jr. motioned seconded by Berdan to send a cease-and-desist letter to property owner on State Hwy 70 regarding work that was started on a sewer without first obtaining a permit from the City. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. denial of a donation to the Initiative Foundation. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to approve Pine County access through the City property utilizing the road into the County pit, pending the County preps the road before freeze up. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. approval of the Resolution from Midco Cable Company declining to regulate cable television system in Rock Creek, Minnesota. Resolution to include providing the City with a free fiber connection at the City Hall. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to approve payment of check #’s 15696 - 15729 and e-transfers totaling $26,094.69. Motion carried unanimously.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn the City Council meeting at 9:11PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE County
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-3
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In re the Estate of DAVID LUVERNE HANCOCK, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Leah Merie Schultz 25635 9TH ST W, ZIMMERMAN MN 55398-8333
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Date: 4/30/21
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 20, 2021
HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from May 17, 2021 thru June 11, 2021.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
If you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
If you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores
Published in the May 13, June 3, 2021
NOTICE OF FILING
NOTICE is hereby given that Affidavits of Candidacy for the following office to fill the unexpired portion of the term as set forth may be filed with the City Office of the City of Rock Creek.
Filing opens June 1, 2021 and closes at 5PM on June 15, 2021. The filing fee for each office of candidacy is $2.00.
One City Council Seat: 16 - month term
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE #21-05
FROM THE MAY 5, 2021
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held on May 5, 2021 at the regular City Council meeting for the following Ordinance: Ordinance #21-05, Amendment for the revision of Chapter 8 Section 820 and Chapter 6 Section 600 and 605, to expand outdoor seating requirements for Al Fresco Dining, Liquor and Beer Licenses. Recommendation to approve Ord # 21-05 was presented to Council on May 5, 2021 and was then passed.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office (please call 320.629.2575 to schedule an appointment to view in person) and on the city website: https://pinecity.govoffice.com/2021ords
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1496225679 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 149 622 5679
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment request from the City of Pine City to consider amending Chapter 10 of the Municipal Development Ordinance:
1. 200.0500 R-2 (One And) Two Family Residential District to allow temporary sheds/non-permanent structures with an interim use permit within the R-2 District.
2. 600.0800 Interim Use Permits (IUP) to allow case by case consideration of IUP expiration dates and removing the language “Interim uses may not be granted for a period greater than five (5) years”.
SHORELAND VARIANCE
A shoreland variance request from Kevin Newman to consider allowing a variance from the shoreland impervious surface coverage limitations, located at 245 3rd Avenue SE, in the Mixed Use (MXU) and Shoreland Districts, also referred to as parcel #42.5163.000.
SHORELAND VARIANCE
A shoreland variance request from Pine County Land Department to consider allowing a reduced setback from the County road, located at tax forfeited lot, in the Shoreland and (One and) Two Family Residential Districts (R-2), also referred to as parcel #42.0242.000.
SHORELAND VARIANCE
A shoreland variance request from Larry Gensmer and Cole Newman to consider allowing a variance from the shoreland density limitations and impervious surface coverage, located at 320 3rd Street SE within the Mixed Use (MXU) and Shoreland Districts, also referred to as parcel #42.5188.000 & 42.5186.000.
LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT
A lot line adjustment request from R-Home, LLC to consider adjusting the property line between 930 Highview Loop SE, also referred to as parcel #42.6110.000 and Northern National Gas parcel #26.0517.000 also referred to as 19317 Saint Croix Road SE due to an encroachment issue.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
CITY OF PINE CITY
NOTICE OF SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON
MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 AT 6:00 P.M.
There will be a Special City Council Meeting held at the Hilltop Recreation Area 1200 8th St SW (outdoor skating rinks) to discuss the proposed improvements on reconstructing 8th Street SW from Wilcox Avenue to Golf Avenue and Golf Avenue from 8th Street SW to Main Street S. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and for council members to listen questions the neighborhood might have for the project (no action will be taken at this meeting).
All interested persons are invited to attend.
Lezlie Sauter
Interim City Administrator
City of Pine City
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on the following two Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Projects:
1. Broadband expansion project to provide a fiber optic network in and around portions of census tract 9504 & 9505 in Pine County. The project is in partnership with SCI Broadband.
2. Shelter improvement project to upgrade and expand the homeless shelter in Pine City. The project is in partnership with A Place For You.
The public hearing will be held via electronic means (telephone and video conference information will be posted on the county website at www.co.pine.mn.us). Those unable to join via electronic means may join in person at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: Pine County Administrator’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive, Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to David.Minke@co.pine.mn.us All written comments must be received before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
/s/ David J Minke
David J. Minke
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
Pine County ORDINANCE 2021-31
Ordinance 2021-31 allows restaurants as defined in Minnesota Statute 340A.101 Subdivision 25 with a capacity for seating at least 25 guests which possess both an on-sale 3.2 percent malt liquor license and a wine license to sell intoxicating malt liquors (strong beer) at on-sale without an additional license pursuant to Minnesota Statute 340A.411.
Passed and approved this 4th day of May, 2021, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2021-30 SUMMARY
An ordinance amending the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance and the Pine County Zoning Ordinance, which:
Provides provisions for administrative variances for structure and lot line setbacks of subsurface sewage treatment systems.
Amends temporary family healthcare dwellings to be a permitted use, rather than interim use.
Provides criteria under which temporary family healthcare dwelling are allowed.
Passed and approved this 4th day of May 2021, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Chair Hallan was present via electronic means. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the April 6, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – February 25, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes revised – April 12, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 2,075,874 3,387,467 1,311,593
Health and Human Services Fund 451,429 1,604,251 1,152,822
Road and Bridge Fund 4,077,887 1,497,473 (2,580,414)
Land Management Fund 2,430,719 2,571,571 140,852
Self Insurance N/A 511,439 511,439
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 10,286,607 11,286,696 1,000,089
Approve the March 2021 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following Septic Fix-Up Special Assessments:
A. Resolution 2021-26: Term of 20 years, beginning in 2022, against Pine County PID 18.0157.003 in the amount of $19,800 with equal principal payments and 1% interest owned by Stephanie A. Toman.
B. Resolution 2021-27: Rescinding Resolution 2021-03 which levied a special assessment against Pine County PID 25.0138.002; and approve extending a special assessment for a term of 10 years, beginning in 2022, against Pine County PID 03.0404.001 in the amount of $21,116.40 with equal principal payments and 0% interest owned by Jolien Hager.
Evening Reporting Center/Grant Renewal (Probation)
Acknowledge award of $166,181 from the Byrne Justice Assistance Criminal and Juvenile Justice Intervention Grant for a two-year renewal for the Pine County Evening Reporting Center. The new award of $166,181 will be added to any remaining amount in the current grant. The grant period is October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2023.
Caseload/Workload Grant (Probation)
Approve the Caseload/Workload grant for the Probation Department for FY 2022-2023 for a total of $118,962 ($59,481 per year). The grant period is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023.
2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant (Sheriff’s Office)
Approve the 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $21,767. The grant will be used to offset the costs of mandatory training, conferences and exercises for emergency management personnel. This is a matching grant--director, deputy director, and coordinator’s salaries are used as a soft match for the matching requirement.
Approve the assignment of the $55,000 implementation credit from UHC and accounts 01-801-000-0000-5817 and 01-0801-000-0000-6821 for wellness activities.
Award 2021 Equipment Rental Bids. Bids were opened April 5, 2021.
Approve the promotion of Investigator Adam Kenow to sergeant, effective April 26, 2021, $37.69 per hour, Grade 12, Step 10.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Planning, Zoning & Solid Waste
i. Erin Hoxsie, solid waste support specialist, effective April 29, 2021, $17.66 per hour, Grade 4.
ii. Rick Gross and Kevin Ice, part-time hazardous waste recycling attendants, effective May 3, 2021, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste, $15.28 per hour, non-union, FSLA non-exempt, Grade 1.
iii. Temporary Watercraft inspectors:
Jay Kaelberger, $15.50 per hour, effective May 1, 2021; Kelly Saumer, $15.50 per hour, effective May 1, 2021; Robert Sunstrom, $16.25 per hour, effective May 1, 2021; and Klaus Rechelbacher, $15 per hour, effective July 26, 2021
B. Jail
i. David Pangerl, part-time corrections officer, effective May 4, 2021, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
C. Administration
i. Lezlie Sauter, Economic Development Coordinator, effective May 17, 2021, $78,395 per year, non-union, FLSA exempt, Grade 12.
Approve Fraud Investigator Kari Rybak to attend the MN Fraud Investigator’s Association Spring Conference, May 12-14, 2021 in Nisswa, Minnesota. Registration/$175, Lodging/$390. Total: $565.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on April 12, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Court Security
Ratify the termination of part-time Court Security Officer Rodney Zacharias, effective April 1, 2021 and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Based on reduced court activity, position will not be recruited for until necessary.
B. Health and Human Services
Authorize recruitment for a full-time case aide position (current case aide is anticipating retirement in October 2021), and request backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. This request will allow for job shadowing and case load transfer over a period of approximately four months.
C. Highway
Acknowledge the retirement of Engineering Technician III Anthony Anderson, effective May 7, 2021. The position will not be filled at this time.
D. Administration
Approve the following updated sections of the Personnel Policies and Procedures as follows:
i. Section 3.9: Veterans Preference
Corrections to the proper point scale numbers
ii. Section 3.19: Personnel Board of Appeals
Corrections to statute numbers
iii. Section 13.5.1: Removal of an honorably discharged veteran
The number of days to request a hearing was updated.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-24 recognizing correctional officers and correctional employees in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to approve Resolution 2021-28 approving the reinstatement of the repurchase contract with Daniel Johnson for homestead property located at 29668 River Way E, Pine City. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-29 to support the Kettle River & Upper St. Croix Watershed One Watershed, One Plan Project. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through March 31, 2021 by reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the first quarter revenue and expenditures are as expected.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:49 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
American Investments LLC is requesting a variance at 5918 State Hwy 23, Brooke Park (Pine Parcel 06.0166.000) Township 40, Range 22, Range 19, (Brook Park Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 4.01.03 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance in order to create eight new lots, sized 6.1 to 41.1 acres, in which none of the lots have demonstrated two locations that can support a Type I septic system MN 7080.2200-7080.2230.
Eleanor Gockowski Trust is requesting a variance at 40001 Pioneer Rd, Sturgeon Lake (Pine Parcels 33.0482.000, 33.0478.000, and 33.0439.000), Sections 10 and 15, Township 45, Range 19 (Windemere Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 4.01.03 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance in order to create seventeen new shoreland lots, sized 40,000 to 80,000 square feet, in which none of the lots have demonstrated two locations that can support a Type I septic system MN 7080.2200-7080.2230.
Luke Hegge has submitted an application for preliminary plat at 17414 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City (Pine Parcel 08.0417.000) Section 23, Township 39, Range 21 (Chengwatana Township) as follows:
The preliminary plat includes 9 buildable (only one of which is riparian), and 8 riparian outlots, to be provide lake access to each of the non-riparian lots.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Due to the COVID19 pandemic this meeting will operate under MN Statute 13D.021 Subd. 1(1) as an in-person meeting, limited to fifteen people in physical attendance, with all others attending virtually through the below Webex virtual meeting platform. RSVPs are required to attend in-person.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.