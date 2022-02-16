A public hearing for a proposed 70-site campground at the northeast corner of Cross Lake in Pine City will be held at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. A variance request for creating two parcels from one parcel on 93247 Cozy Lane, Sturgeon Lake is also being reviewed that evening.
The campground is being proposed by Luke Hegge at the corner of County Road 9 and County Road 10 for a total of 17.5 acres with campsites located across the road from Cross Lake and connected to City sewer. Access to the lake will take place at existing public landings.
Hegge stated that “it will allow for more people to enjoy the lake” in the shoreland conditional or interim use permit application.
