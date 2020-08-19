Regional officials are banding together to plan for the future of the Snake River Watershed – just one of several watershed plans intended to cover all of Pine County and beyond – and they are looking for help and input from the public in order to do it right.
Pine County Land and Resource Manager Caleb Anderson pointed out that Pine County contains pieces of five watersheds: Snake, lower St. Croix, upper St. Croix, Kettle and Nemadji. The Nemadji plan is finished, and he believes that the upper St. Croix and the Kettle will be aggregated for watershed planning.
“In Pine County, the needs are great,” Anderson said. “There is so much land area, there so many rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands... One of the things that has changed today as opposed to 20, 30 years ago is the MPCA has a monitoring cycle where they are monitoring all these watersheds and tracking that over time. We can point where the areas of concern are. The idea is ... with good data and strategic planning, we can show measurable improvements.”
The headwaters of the Snake River are in the Solara State Forest in Aitkin County, and from there it winds its way south, looping around the west side of Mora. Then it heads east and curves north, where it is fed by the Ann River, the Groundhouse River and Mud Creek out of Quamba before flowing first into Pokegama Lake and then to Cross Lake. From there, it takes the last steps of its meandering journey as it flows eastward into the St. Croix River.
Overall, the Snake River Watershed – the entire area that feeds the Snake River with its groundwater – is approximately 1,006 square miles or 643,534 acres in extent touches four counties: Aitkin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine.
“Water quality is a high-level concern across the state,” Anderson said. “Historically, watershed planning was done by municipal boundaries or political boundaries, so there were many water plans – city plans, county plans, watershed district plans – and they were overlapping. The state has come up with a system for planning watershed and water-quality improvement, and that system is called the ‘One Watershed, One Plan’ initiative – a way to do water planning along watershed boundaries.”
Anderson noted that the Snake River Watershed deals with a number of water quality challenges coming from agriculture, lake development and the towns along the river including Mora and Pine City. Anderson said a range of projects are possible within the plan.
“It’s an interesting watershed with lots of work to do,” he said. “[Projects] can really vary. It can be related to groundwater protection, surface water improvement, best practices for farmers or lakeshore owners. It could be monitoring where we need more data. Cities will sometimes look at projects related to their storm water – that can be a significant contributor of pollutants.”
He said they are looking for input from residents on what areas need the most attention.
“We hear a number of complaints about the green water, about the aquatic invasive species and ... the [potential]threats that exist,” Anderson said. “That could be within the scope of this plan for sure. Are there a lot of people concerned about ground water and drinking water, or are we really more concerned about eutrophication or nutrient loading to Pokegama Lake and Cross Lake? Are we concerned about habitat loss? What are the bigger overarching issues that we should be focused on? We can’t do everything. What is that realistic scope of work for a 10 year plan, and then, what does that dollar figure look like to actually do it? It’s about creating good, sound strategies for restoration and protection of these water resources that the community holds so dearly.”
Anderson said that there is already state funding attached to the plan, so once it is completed, staff can put more time into implementing the plan and less into applying for grants.
“By front loading more planning ... we should get a more efficient funding stream,” Anderson said. “When there are high ranking projects that will create a lot of water quality benefits, this plan should help us identify those. And for those landowners [or municipalities] that do want to do projects, this will help provide a funding stream to do that.
“One of the things that I like about this planning process is that there are multiple entities involved to hold each other accountable,” he added. “The state has put forth funds for the lifetime of the plan that will keep this plan relevant. So I think that’s different than a lot of plans that governments create – there’s funding attached to it.”
Anderson said that residents need to be aware that everything they do or do not do with their water has an effect.
“The water quality practices that happen or don’t happen on Pokegama Lake affect Cross Lake as well as all the way down the St. Croix to the Mississippi system,” he said. “There’s always somebody downstream that is affected by what we do in our watershed.
“It’s a different way of thinking. If my property is nowhere near a lake or a river, it’s easy to dissociate yourself from the total watershed function. There’s plenty of science that shows that the condition of that whole drainage area has an impact on those lakes and rivers. It’s a nice challenge for a landowner to think a little bit more critically about potential runoff, even you’re not close to a lake or river. Even if you’re in the middle of a town, the rate at which that water goes off your property to the street, down the storm sewer, to the river – it matters.”
For more information, contact Anderson at 320-591-1657 or Caleb.Anderson@co.pine.mn.us. View a video on the Snake River Watershed planning process at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHyC-AtGEzc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.