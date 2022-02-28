A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m.
on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Pine County Courthouse, 635
Northridge Drive NW in Pine City to address information regard-
ing Michael Paul Christian, a level 3 registrant subject to public
notification. Christian may be released to Rock Creek, rural Pine
City, on March 7.
Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the
Pine County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide the public
with useful information on public safety and answer questions and
concerns.
According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, Chris-
tian “engaged in separate incidents of sexual contact against three
separate female children whom he knew. Contact has included
touch and penetration. Christian uses established relationships of
trust to gain and exploit unmonitored contact with the victims. He
used manipulation and coercion in an effort to maintain control.”
The release further stated, “This individual has served the sen-
tence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the
community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but
rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed
public is a safer public.
“The Pine County Sheriff’s Office may not direct where this indi-
vidual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/
she works or goes to school.
“Those convicted of sexual or predatory offenses have always
been released to live in our communities. It was not until the pas-
sage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to
track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With
the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement
may now share information about many of these individuals with
the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimi-
date a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be
charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of
law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
This information is being released in accordance with Minnesota
State Statues 244.052 and 244.253D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.