NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
Minn. Stat. 559.21
Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks
Form 30.4.1 (2018)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occured in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated November 23, 2011, and recorded on April 20, 2012, as Documented Number A500333, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Frank Jerome Kerkhoff and Laurie Joanne Kerkhoff, husband wife as Seller, sold to Michael Duane Stumne as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
See Schedule A
2. The default is as follows:
$63,580.60 Principal as of June 1, 2020
+2,361.25 real estate taxes from 2017 to 2020
$65,941.85
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase was__ Dollar( $___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is__ Dollar ($___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required my Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd, 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5.THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDING UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER
(SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU)
THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(STRIKE ONE)
UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
a THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3) &500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DIE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $1,318.84 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRAIL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OF THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Lawrence W. Frank
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address: PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
315 S. Washington Street Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Telephone: 507-637-5721
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Schedule A
That part of the North 700.00 feet of the West Half of he Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Forty (40) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which lies westerly of the centerline of East Pokegama Creek.
Together with a 40.00 foot perpetual easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4NE1/4) of Section 8, Township 40, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East along the North line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 115.61 feet; thence North 74 degreees 09 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 287.30 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 15 degrees 50 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 85.07 feet, more or less, to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter and said centerline there terminating.
Said easement to extend by its full width from the centerline of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 23 to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 3, 10, 17, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Court File No. 58-CV-20-368
Rosemary A. Dehkes,
a single person,
Plaintiff,
v.
Henry Harwig (now deceased), the unknown heirs of Henry Harwig, Gloria Harwig (now deceased), the unknown heirs of Gloria Harwig,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to his lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who singed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. if you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SENT A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally descrived as follows:
South Half of the South Half of the East Half of the East Half of Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (S 1/2 of S1/2 of E 1/2 of E 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Twenty-one (21), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty (20), Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title in the name of the Plaintiff, and to determine that the Defendants have no further right, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiff hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiff is requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiff.
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 3, 10, 17, 2020
State of minnesota
pine county
District Court
10th Judicial District
Court File Number:58-PR-20-65
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In re the Estate of Alvin Dale Norlander a/k/a
Alvin D. Norlander, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Scott A. Norlander
Address: 749 Benton Street, Anoka MN 55303
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Mychael Walter Date: 9/1/2020
Probate Registrar
/s/ Amy Isaacson Date: 9/1/2020
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 10, 17, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court file no. 58-PR-20-62
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Donald J. Moulton, a/k/a
Donald Jay Moulton, Decedent,
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated June 6, 2016 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Brenda L. Moulton whose address is: 19323 74th Ave N, Corcoran, MN 55340, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Dated: September 2, 2020 3:35 PM /s/ Peggy Zdon, Registrar
Dated: September 2, 2020 /s/ Amy Isaacson, Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Chris E. Royal, #313154
Felhaber Larson
220 South Sixth Street, Suite 2200
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 373-8595
FAX: (612) 338-0535
Email: croyal@felhaber.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 10, 17, 2020
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday September 21, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on an Outfitter Guide Service along with a Firearm Training Service in the Recreational District as a Conditional Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-20-66
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Donald L. Sauter, also known as Donald Lawrence Sauter, also known as Donald Lawrence Sauter Sr., also known as Donald Sauter,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on November 2nd, 2020, at 9.50 AM., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. §524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 09/03/2020 3:55 PM
BY THE COURT /s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
/s/ Amy Isaacson
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Ledin, Hofstad, & Troth, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
TelephoneL (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email:
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, 2020
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $166,821.02
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: September 8, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is Hereby Given, that Pine City Township is accepting quotes for replacement of the town hall roof and the placement of a ridge vent to another building. Please contact Supervisor Chris Hallan at 320-420-2361 if you have questions and/or to see the roof before quoting. A copy of the specifications may be obtained from the Clerk by calling 651-621-4049.
Certificates of Liability/Worker’s Comp insurance must be included with all quotes. No quotes will be accepted that do not include commercial general liability insurance coverage w/ a policy limit of at least $1,500,000 per occurrence; and workers compensation insurance. Pine City Township must be listed as certificate holder. Quotes can be sent to Pine City Township Clerk at 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City MN 55063. All quotes are due no later than Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The Pine City Township Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any or all quotes received and to waive any irregularities.
Published this 17th day of October, 2020
Tammy Carlson
Clerk, Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 2020
NOTICE OF TAKING AND SALE
East Central Towing LLC
320-358-4869
220 W 5th St (P.O. Box 634)
Rush City, MN 55069
Make: United Trailer
Model: XLMTV
Date and Place of taking:
Date: 09-05-2020
Location: 3837 Meadow Lark Curve
City: Grasston
State: MN
Zip: 55030
Notice of Rights: You have the right to reclaim the vehicle under Minnesota Statute 168B.07. Failure to exercise your right to reclaim the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed under section 168B.051, subdivision 1, 1a, or 2, and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 1, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the vehicle and a consent to the transfer of title to and disposal or sale of the vehicle pursuant to section 168B.08; or failure to exercise you right to reclaim the contents of the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 3, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the contents and consent to sell or dispose of the contents under section 168B.08. A vehicle owner who provides to the impound lot operator documentation from a government or nonprofit agency or legal aid office that the owner is homeless, receives relief based on need, or is eligible for legal aid services, has the unencumbered right to retrieve any and all contents without charge.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 2020
NOTICE OF A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
MEETING FOR COVID CARES MONITARY DISCUSSION
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will meet via Ring Central on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a COVID Cares funding discussion.
All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard on the matter, you can join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1488763252
Or Telephone: 1 (773) 231-9226 (US North) or 1 (720) 902-7700 (US Central)
Meeting ID: 148 876 3252
For the best audio experience, please use computer audio.
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
US: +1 (469) 4450100 (US South)
+1 (470) 8692200 (US East)
+1 (720) 9027700 (US Central)
+1 (623) 4049000 (US West)
+1 (773) 2319226 (US North)
Meeting ID: 148 876 3252
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 2020
NOTICE OF A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
MEETING FOR 2021 BUDGET WORKSHOP
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will meet via Ring Central on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to discuss and consider the 2021 City of Pine City Budget.
All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard on the matter, you can join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481795322
Or Telephone: 1 (720) 902-7700 (US Central) or 1 (773) 231-9226 (US North)
Meeting ID: 148 179 5322
For the best audio experience, please use computer audio.
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
Or Telephone:
US: +1 (470) 8692200 (US East)
+1 (720) 9027700 (US Central)
+1 (773) 2319226 (US North)
+1 (623) 4049000 (US West)
+1 (469) 4450100 (US South)
Meeting ID: 148 179 5322
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 2020
