Notice to creditors and claimants of intent to dissolve
To Whom It May Concern:
This is your notice pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 302A.727 that McGregor Insurance Agency Inc., a Minnesota Corporation (the Corporation), intends to enter dissolution proceedings, and has filed a notice of intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of the State as of February 5, 2021.
1. The name of the Corporation is McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
2. The direction of the Corporation at a meeting held on January 26, 2021, pursuant to Minnesota Statues 302A.721 Subdivisions 2, adopted a resolution providing for the dissolution of the Corporation.
3. Creditors and claimants will have 90 days from the date of first publication to submit written claims to McGregor Insurance Agency Inc. c/0 Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063, Attention: Chelsie Troth.
McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
/s/ Michael Anderson
By: Michael Anderson
President
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
File Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-68
AMENDED SUMMONS
Karen L. DuCharme,
Plaintiff,
vs.
P.B. Madison, Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, husband and wife, the Unknown heirs of P.B. Madison Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, if any, Security State Bank of Askov, Robert J. Knapp, the unknown heirs of Robert J. Knapp, if any, Jack G. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Jack G. Ruby, if any, Thomas L. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Thomas L. Ruby, if any, Suzanna M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Suzanna M. Ruby, if any, Robert M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Robert M. Ruby, if any, Northview Bank as successor to Security State Bank of Askov, and all other persons known or unknown claiming any right, title estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
277 Coon Rapids Blvd., Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by plaintiffs against any of the defendants.
You are hereby notified that the object of said action is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described and that such action affects the following described land situated in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
All the tract or parcel of land lying and being in the County of Pine and State of Minnesota, described as follows:
The South ½ of the North ½ of the South ½ of the Northeast ¼ (S1/2, N1/2, S1/2, NE1/4) Section 22, Township 42N, Section 16W, Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an order that plaintiffs are the owner in fee simple of the property described herein and that none of said defendants have any right, title, estate, interest or lien thereon, except as alleged in the Complaint.
Dated: March 25, 2021
STEVEN J. LODGE, PLLC
/s/Steven J. Lodge
Steven J. Lodge, #256146
Attorney for Plaintiff
277 Coon Rapids Blvd. Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 205-3058
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 15, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
ORDINANCE #66
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL ELECTIONS TO FILL CERTAIN VACANCIES IN ELECTED OFFICES AT TIMES OTHER THAN THE REGULAR CITY GENERAL ELECTION
The City Council of the City of Rock Creek, Minnesota ordains:
Section 1: DEFINITIONS
For the purposes of this ordinance, the following terms shall have the following meanings:
City. The City of Rock Creek, County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
General Election. A “general election” is an election held at regular intervals on a day determined by law or charter at which the voters of the state or any o fits subdivisions choose by ballot public officials or presidential electors.
Special Election. A “special election” is an electionw held at any time to fill vacancies in public offices.
Vacancy. A vacancy occurs for the reasons stated in Minnesota Statute Section 351.02 or other state law.
Section 2. APPOINTMENT TO VACANCY
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.02, subd. 2a, a person shall be appointed to fill the vacancy until the special election is held and the winner of the special election is qualified to take office.
Section 3. SPECIAL ELECTION TIMING
If a vacancy occurs and a special election to fill the unexpired term is required pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 412.02, subd. 2a.
Section 4. SEVERABILITY
If any provision of this ordinance is found to be invalid for any reason by a court of competent jurisdiction, the validity of the remaining provisions shall not be affected.
Section 5. EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance becomes effective upon passage and publication.
Passed and approved this 1st day of April, 2021 by the Rock Creek City Council.
Dan Saumer
Acting Mayor
Attest:
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 8, 15, 2021
STATE OF Minnesota
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-31
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Roberta Y. Reilly, also known as Roberta Yvonne Reilly, also known as Roberta Reilly,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed JoAnn Trampe, whose address is 105 8th Street SW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063; Jill Trampe Elwood, whose address is 1473 County Rd 5, Carlton, Minnesota 55718, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell encumber, lease of distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 6, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 2021
Assessment Notice
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Brook Park in Pine County, Minnesota will meet at the new Brook Park Town Hall building (6144 Mallard Road) at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 27th day of April, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you wish to appeal by telephone, please call 650-215-5226 and use access code 181 035 2141 at the time and date shown above to attend this meeting.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 12th day of April 2021.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
ASSESSEMENT AND SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota will meet at the Pine City Township Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd, at 7:00 pm on Wednesday the 28th day of April 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 15th day of April, 21
Tammy Carlson
Clerk of Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-30
AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Lynda Eileen Roberts,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. a remote zoom hearing will be held by this Court located at Pine County at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Personal Representative Andrew L. Crawford, whose address is 43 Linden Road, Watsonville, CA 95076 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4/08/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
/s/ Heather Powell
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1496225679 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 149 622 5679
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment request from the City of Pine City to consider amending Chapter 10 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to allow temporary sheds/non-permanent structures with an interim use permit within the (One and) Two Family Residential District (R-2).
INTERIM USE PERMIT
An interim use permit request from David Sempel to consider allowing a non-permanent 10x20 storage shed, located at 500 1st Street NE, in the (One and) Two Family Residential District, also referred to as parcel #42.0079.001.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE #21-02, 21-03 & 21-04
FROM THE APRIL 7, 2021
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held on March 23, 2021 at the regular Planning Commission meeting for the following Ordinances: Zoning Amendment Ordinance #21-03, to include Indoor Commercial Entertainment as a permitted use within the TI-1 District and Zoning Amendment Ordinance #21-04, to create Section 10.400.100: Solar Energy to allow solar panel installations. A hearing was also held on April 7, 2021 at the regular City Council meeting for the following Ordinance: Ordinance #21-02, Amendment to Ordinance #21-01, 2021 Fee Schedule to include Conduit Bond Application fees. Recommendation to approve Ord # 21-02, 21-03 & 21-04 was presented to Council on April 7, 2021 and was then passed.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office (please call 320.629.2575 to schedule an appointment to view in person) and on the city website: https://pinecity.govoffice.com/2021ords
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on adding Nurseries and Greenhouses to Section 1000.06, A-1 Agricultural District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses, item B.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2020-63 SUMMARY
An ordinance regulating the surface use of Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, and the Snake River between said lakes, which:
Requires slow-no wake speed 24 hours per day when any of the following conditions is met.
When Pokegama Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.5’ (NGVD29); or
When Cross Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.0’ (NGVD29); or
When the United States Geological Stream Gauge Station 05338500, located near the Cross Lake Outlet, is at 6’.
When high water levels have subsided and have remained below said elevations stated above for three (3) consecutive days, said restrictions shall be promptly lifted.
The Primary responsibility for enforcement of this ordinance shall rest with the Pine County Sheriff’s Department. This, however, shall not preclude enforcement by other licensed peace officers.
Passed and approved this 6th day of April, 2021, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
BIDS CLOSE MAY 10, 2021
PINE COUNTY, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 10, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county project listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2101
SAP 058-599-047 Windemere Twp Box Culvert located on Rush Blvd 0.7 mi. of Military Rd
Major quantities of work: 16’x5’ PC Box Culvert, 2 each 16’x5’ PC End Sections, 114 Cu Yd Granular Backfill;129 CY Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 115 CY Common Excavation; 149 Random Riprap Class III
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 29, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 16, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, and Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the March 2, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Director regular meeting Minutes – December 30, 2020 and January 27, 2021
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – February 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve February, 2021 Cash Balance
Fund February 28, 2020 February 28, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 3,113,692 4,279,954 1,166,262
Health and Human Services Fund 769,661 1,942,706 1,173,045
Road and Bridge Fund 4,635,595 1,845,418 (2,790,177)
COVID Relief 0 0 0
Land Management Fund 2,482,249 2,374,934 (107,315)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 12,004,415 11,973,765 (30,650)
Approve the February 2021 disbursements and claims
over $2,000.
Approve the following applications:
i. DG Retail, LLC DBA Dollar General #21195, 109 Ashley St., Sandstone.
ii. DG Retail, LLC DBA Dollar General #22256, 304 Fire Monument Rd., Hinckley.
B. Premise Permit
i. Pokegama Lake Association to conduct lawful gambling at Red’s Liquor Box, 18070 Beroun Crossing Rd., Pine City. Consider approval of Resolution 2021-20 approving premises permit for Pokegama Lake Association.
C. Abatement
i. Joshua & Sarah Sill, PID M30.8800.001, 47024 Government Rd, Hinckley.
Acknowledge the promotion of part-time correction officers Rebecca Blodgett and Zackrie Carter to full-time status, effective March 17, 2021. Grade and wage remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of Angelika Veldhouse as a full-time sheriff’s secretary, effective March 29, 2021, grade 4, starting wage $17.66 per hour.
Authorize Social Services Supervisor Barbara Schmidt to attend the virtual 25th Annual Child and Adolescent Mental Conference, April 19-20, 2021. Registration fee: $180.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on March 8, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Ratify the termination of probationary part-time dispatcher Marcus Hamilton-Gustafson effective February 23, 2021, and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Health and Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Jessica Zirbes, effective February 19, 2021, and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Sue Blechinger, effective May 7, 2021.
C. Auditor/Treasurer
i. Treasurer Clerk/Payroll
(a) Approve the re-grade of the Treasurer Clerk/Payroll position from 170 (Grade 5) to 210 (Grade 6) due to increased duties and classification change from “Skilled Administrative Support” to “Administrative”. Update the job description reflecting the change.
ii. Land Services—Household Hazardous Waste Attendants
(a) Approve the Household Hazardous Waste Attendant job description. Grade 1, starting salary $15.28 per hour; and authorize the hiring of two part-time Household Hazardous Waste Attendant positions.
Subsequent to the Personnel Committee meeting, the Zoning and Solid Waste Technician submitted her resignation and the technician position will now be vacant. A revised request was presented to the County Board to consider
(b) acknowledge the resignation of Joy Hix, Zoning and Solid Waste Technician, effective March 26, 2021 and authorize the backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $21.04 per hour.
D. Administration
County Administrator Minke provided an overview of the revised travel, temporary employees, and performance review policies and requested:
i. Approve the revised policies for the following:
(a) Section 12 Travel
(b) Temporary Employees
(c) Performance Reviews
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the above recommendations of the Personnel Committee, and the revised request to acknowledge the resignation of Joy Hix and authorize the backfill of the Zoning and Solid Waste Technician position and any vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the appointment of Sergeant Scott Grice as Chief Deputy for the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, effective May 24, 2021, at a salary of $90,000. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the appointment of Claudia Bloom to fill the Housing and Redevelopment Authority commissioner vacancy on the HRA Board, term expiring October 4, 2024, due to the death of HRA Commissioner Dorothy Stockamp. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-21/Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Fiscal Year 2021 Grant Program Agency Authorization, and Resolution 2021-22/Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Fiscal Year 2021 Grant Program Matching Funds. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to accept the 2020 Highway Annual Report. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to proceed with the recruitment of an economic development coordinator, grade 12, with a pay range of $60,299-$78,395. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:09 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 2021
