BIDS CLOSE MAY 10, 2021
PINE COUNTY, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 10, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county project listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2101
SAP 058-599-047 Windemere Twp Box Culvert located on Rush Blvd 0.7 mi. of Military Rd
Major quantities of work: 16’x5’ PC Box Culvert, 2 each 16’x5’ PC End Sections, 114 Cu Yd Granular Backfill;129 CY Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 115 CY Common Excavation; 149 Random Riprap Class III
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 29, 2021
BIDS CLOSE May 17, 2021
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 17, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2102
SAP 058-614-018 Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10; 6.0 miles
SAP 058-655-007 Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67; 0.6 miles
SAP 058-661-030 Located on CSAH 61 from the North County Line to City of Rutledge; 11.0 mi.
SAP 058-667-002 Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9; 1.9 miles
CP 058-021-001 Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd to 2017 FT East
CP 058-127-001 Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14; 0.6 miles
CP 058-143-001 Located on CR 143 from the West County Line to CSAH 28; 1.8 miles
Major quantities of work: 79,351 tons Bituminous Pavement, 9,310 tons Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 307,868 SY Mill Bituminous Surface; 52,655 SY Full-Depth Reclamation; 300,785 FT Multi-Component Ground-In Pavement Markings;
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-18-36
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Estate of: Richard D. Swadner aka Richard David Swadner and Richard Swadner
TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Paulette S. Houle, whose address is 1181 Lepak Court, Shoreview MN 55126, as successor personal representative of the Estate of the above-named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as successor personal representative or may object to the appointment of the successor personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 424.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.
DATED: April 12, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Peggy Zdon, Registrar
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
Attorney for Successor Personal Representative
Jennifer A. Rutz
Hellmuth & Johnson
8050 West 78th Street
Edina MN 55439
952-941-2337
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
NOTICE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
The following Pine County Tax-Forfeited Property contains personal property formerly owned by:
Preston Prokasky: parcel #47.0048.000 with abandoned vehicles under the ownership of:
Zachary Chistopherson, Vanessa Korhonen, and Kaireen Leppanen
For arrangements to claim property call Pine County Land Department at (320) 216-4225.
Unclaimed property will be sold or disposed of after May 31, 2021
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary
Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: House LeBlanc Arms
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: James F LeBlanc
Address: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
Name: Kayla K LeBlanc
Address: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: James LeBlanc
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jimileblanc79@gmail.com
Work Item 1228783300022
Original File Number 1228783300022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
4/06/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Matt Ludwig was present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the March 16, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Senior Housing Board of Directors Minutes – February 24, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – March 8, 2021
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – March, 2021
MN Department of Human Services Internal Audits Office correspondence – March 5, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, Commissioner Waldhalm was unavailable due to technology difficulties.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, Commissioner Waldhalm was unavailable due to technology difficulties.
Approve the abatement application for Darin & Heidi Holmgren for parcels 33.0586.000 and 33.0578.000 for 2019.
Approve the amended Memorandum of Understanding with the 10th Judicial District, State of Minnesota to remodel space and appoint Paul Patterson, Tenth Judicial District Court Administrator, as Project Manager on behalf of the district court.
Accept the $2,000 donation from Jens H. Jensen Post 243 (Askov) for the Veterans van maintenance and operation expenses.
Approve Resolution 2021-23 extending special assessments as follow: Michael Winters, PID 28.0524.003, $19,900, 20 years, 3% interest; Glen McDowell, PID 30.0354.004, $14,500, 15 years, 3% interest; James & Donna Westman, PID 43.0595.001, $20,225, 20 years, 3% interest.
Approve the appointment of Chief Deputy-Designee Scott Grice as the 2021 alternate representative to the Northeast Minnesota Regional Emergency Communications Board and Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee, effective May 24, 2021.
Acknowledge the award of a $3,948 grant to train all dispatchers as emergency medical dispatchers. There is no match requirement.
Approve the timber auction tracts and the general terms and conditions of the sale.
Timber auction scheduled for May 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m., 1610 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone. Seven parcels to be offered, estimated 5,745 cords at an appraised value of $144,000.
Approve the lateral transfer of Social Worker Tally Staber to Case Management, Adult Services Unit, effective April 12, 2021. Current wage remains unchanged.
Approve the promotion of Jessica Sonsteby to full-time Zoning and Solid Waste Technician, $21.04 per hour, grade 7.
Approve Social Worker Cassie Peterson to attend the virtual 25th Annual Child and Adolescent Mental Health Conference, April 19-20, 2021. Registration: $180.
Approve Planning and Zoning staff to attend the following training/total cost $4,295.
Caleb Anderson: Soils Continuing Education/June 10, 2021–Pelican Rapids, Registration/
$225, Meals/$20, Mileage/$200; General Continuing Education/April 26, 2021–Mankato, Registration/$195, Meals/$20, Mileage/$200.
Lukas Olson; General Continuing Education-online, Registration/$115; General Continuing Education/April 27, 2021–Mankato, Registration/$115, Meals/$20; Soils Continuing Education/date & location to be determined, Registration/$255, Meals/$20, Mileage/$200
Jessica Sonsteby: Basic Design/date & location to be determined, Registration/$495, Lodging/$500, Mileage/$200; Soils Pre-Certification/date & location to be determined,
Registration/$340, Lodging/$260, Mileage/$200; Inspecting Onsite Systems/date & location to be determined, Registration/$310, Lodging/$200, Mileage/$175.
Commissioner Waldhalm rejoined the board meeting at 10:12 a.m.
Ordinance 2020-63 – Slow-No Wake Boating
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson reviewed that a public hearing was held October 6, 2020 on the proposed ordinance. The ordinance provides water elevations at which boat wakes will be prohibited. The proposed ordinance was submitted for approval to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as required in MN 6110.3800; the DNR provided approval of the ordinance in February, 2021. Anderson stated if the ordinance is approved by the county board, notification to boaters will be provided by the Sheriff’s Office and Planning Department by using social media, the county website, posting general signage about the ordinance at the public boat launches, and notification to the lake associations.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Ordinance 2020-63 regulating the surface use (slow-no wake) of Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake and the Snake River between these lakes. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the dispatch center phone equipment Purchase Agreement ($86,960.82) and Maintenance Agreement ($23,539.65/annual cost) with Independent Emergency Services, LLC. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-25, as drafted, supporting the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve to increase the 2021 annual dependent care flex spending limit to $10,500 for single taxpayers and married couples filing jointly and up to $5,250 for married individuals filing separately. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:02 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-34
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Geraldine Othoudt, also known as Geraldine A. Othoudt, also known as Geraldine Ann Othoudt,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Diana L. Meyer, whose address is 8641 Pickwick Rd., North Port, Florida, 34287, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 23, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: April 23, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Keven A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021
PINE CITY ISD #578
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that the Pine City ISD #578 requests proposals for:
Group Health Insurance
Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.
Proposals are due no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to Pine City ISD 578, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063 and to National Insurance Services, as specified in the RFP.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021
