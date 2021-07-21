STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-48
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
In Re: Estate of
Mae Belle Carlson,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointment Jaclyn La Pierre, whose address 38451 Palm Street NW, Stanchfield, MN 55080, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.
Any heir of other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 9, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Ann M. Tessneer (#0264519)
Tessneer Law Office
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
(763) 552-8933
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 22, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2021 at 9 a.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the City of Rock Creek for a Special Election to be held on the 10th day of August, 2021, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Rock Creek City Center, and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 22, 2021
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
The meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room on Monday, June 28, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Vice Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Wendy Leibel (via telephone), Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Berglund, JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames.
Absent: None
Also present was Paula Foley, Margaret Skelton, and James Martin.
Motion by Cavallin second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to close the meeting.
Discussion Of Education Data And Preliminary Consideration Of Allegations Against Individuals Subject To The Board’s Authority Pursuant To Minn. Stat. §13d.05 Subd. 2(A) (3) And 2(B).
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to open the meeting.
Meeting adjourned at 9:04 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 22, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School Auditorium
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in theAuditorium on Monday, June 14, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:35 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade (via phone), Dan Peterson
Absent: None
Public Forum
Oliver Dykstra-Bullying, Soua Moua-Bullying, Marcie Berglund-Costa Rica Trip, Destiny Radunz-Bullying, Camillia Babolik-Momemt of Silence, Jenah Newman-Masks, Ashley Hartman-Moment of Silence, Lara Smetana (letter available)
Motion by Ames second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the addition of the MOU with Paula Foley.
CAPP Committee - Laura Strand, PC Art Space
Budget Discussion
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the May 10, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the May 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from
Transfer to Description
5/12/2021$750,000MN Trust
Stearns Bank Payroll/Cash Flow
5/27/2021$500,000MN Trust
Stearns Bank Payroll/Cash Flow
EMPLOYMENT
Sheryl Stearns, change to Social Studies Teacher, effective 8/30/21.
Heather Peterson, change to Guidance Office Secretary, effective 7/1/21.
Alexis Meskill, Elementary LD Teacher, (Step 8, Lane 5), at an annual salary of $57,452, effective 8/25/21.
Jaclyn Bossard, 1st Grade Teacher, (Step 3, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $42,191, effective 8/25/21.
Kelly Saumer, 1st Grade Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $40,739, effective 5/28/21.
Darrick Becken, Kindergarten Teacher, (Step 9, Lane 5), at an annual salary of $58,906, effective 8/25/21.
Jessica Clementson, change to HS Attendance Secretary, effective 7/1/21.
Jared Johnson, 3rd Grade Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), at an annual salary of $40,739, effective 8/25/21.
Motion by Cavallin second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Cavallin and seconded by Geisler.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Tollefson Scholarship Fund $15,000 PCHS Graduate Scholarship
Florence Kalenius Estate Piano Elementary Music Department
Aaron Koppen $150 School Supplies or to fund a necessary technology need.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel, Geisler, Palmblade, Peterson. Nay: None Absent: None
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Revised 2020-2021 Budget.
Motion by Peterson second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the Preliminary 2021-2022 Budget.
The following resolution was moved by Ames and seconded by Peterson.
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with the MNIT Enterprise Identity and Access Management Standard which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA). The Board recommends to authorize Paula Foley to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for the MDE External User Access Recertification System for Pine City Public Schools ISD 0578-01.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel, Geisler, Palmblade, Peterson. Nay: None Absent: None
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-22 Administrative Assistant Contract with Brenda Belland.
Motion by Peterson second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-25 Sports Photography Contract with Shooting Stars Photography.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between Paula Foley and Pine City Public Schools.
Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 22, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-62
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Thomas F. Pape aka Thomas Fredrick Pape
Decedent,
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 8th, 2021, at 9:00 am via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Janet Pape, whose address 2471 Sod Road, Grasston, Minnesota 55030 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of the Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date: 07/15/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office, LLC
Street: One North Lake
City, State, ZIP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No:12039X
Telephone: (320) 679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email:
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 22, 29, 2021
