NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel E. Olean, aka Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 10, 2013 as Document No. A-507827 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $56,924.92
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2017 as Document No. A-533583 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $21,884.30
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Declaratory
Court File No. 58-CV-21-225
SUMMONS
Edwin Niemela,
Plaintiff,
v.
Nora A. Welter, a widowed person; Donald J. Welter (deceased); the unknown heirs of Donald J. Welter; Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety;
Defendants.
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAL LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decided against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if your expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 5, Block 1, Riverview First Addition, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Reorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of 28.5329.000 and is located at 11488 Riverview Drive, Pine City, MN 55063.
The object of this action is to
award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to the Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 26, 2021
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 24, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-53
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of Timothy Lee WIlliams, also known as Timothy L. Williams,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Maria Angelita C Williams, whose address is 302 2nd Street SW, Hinckley, MN 55037, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-
607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days form the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections tot he appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 8, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 17, 24, 2021
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021 - 10:00 A.M.
NORTH PINE GOVERNMENT CENTER, SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical
or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Chair Steve Hallan, Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm were present via electronic means. Also present in the meeting room were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the May 18, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the May 24, 2021 Special Meeting-Public Hearings for DEED coronavirus Response Program Projects – Broadband and Remodel of A Place for You. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Report – May 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – May 10, 2021
Initiative Foundation Thank You – May 18, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following:
A. Tax Forfeit Property
i. Resolutions 2021-39 & 2021-40 authorizing Walter Marotz, prior owner, to purchase Pine County Parcels 07.0318.000 (51002 Sand Creek Road, Bruno) and 07.0318.003 (51340 Sand Creek Road, Bruno), in full.
ii. Resolution 2021-41 authorizing the sale of Pine County Parcel 44.5071.000 (7336 County Hwy. 61, Rutledge) for $1.00 plus fees to address the blighted conditions on said property.
iii. Resolution 2021-42 extending a special assessment in the amount of $2,400 to run for four years against Pine County Parcel 25.0187.000 for a fire call reimbursement.
B.3.2/Liquor/Wine/Tobacco License
i. Temporary On-Sale Liquor License: A.B.A.T.E. of MN – Jack Pine Riders Chapter, event to be held July 8-11, 2021 at 27079 Leese Road, Finlayson, MN (Linda Dronen residence).
ii. Temporary 3.2 License: Sokol Camp, event to be held August 15-16, 2021 at 19201 Woodland Acres SE, Pine City (MN Sokol Camp Association).
iii. 3.2 On/Off Sale and Wine License with strong beer endorsement and Consumption and Display (set-up): Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC (Ray & Marge’s Resort), 36700 Lakeland Road, Sturgeon Lake.
iv. 3.2 On/Off Sale License: Duxbury Store, 61113 Duxbury Road, Sandstone.
v. 3.2 Off Sale License: Duquette General Store, 88235 State Hwy. 23 No., Duquette
vi. Tobacco License: Foamers, LLC 201 2nd Ave. No, Brook Park, MN (new owner of Off the Road Bar & Grill).
Approve the 2021 State Boat and Water Safety Grant in the amount of $8,055. The grant will be used for enforcement hours and annual maintenance. Grant period is January 1, 2021- through June 30, 2022. This grant does not require matching funds.
Approve the following training:
A. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the AMC County Government 201: Summer Conference for Recently Elected County Officials, July 14-16, 2021, St. Paul. Registration: $325; Lodging: $139 per night plus tax; Parking; $24 per day.
B. Property appraisers Molly Benoit, Karen Stumne and Kim Kylander, to the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officers (MAAO) course, 15-Hour Residential Assessing 101, June 28-29, 2021, St. Cloud. Registration: $225 per person; county vehicle will be used for transportation, therefore no mileage costs will be incurred. Total cost: $675.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-38 to Participate in the Council on Local Results and Innovation Performance Measurement Program. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:04 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-56
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Kenneth Richard Kruse, also known as Kenneth R. Kruse,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gerald Kruse, whose address is 4032 Overland Drive, Webster, WI 54893, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 14, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, July 1, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL 7TH GRADE COMMONS
“PREPARING OUR STUDENTS FOR THE FUTURE”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, May 10, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present:Candice Ames, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Wendy Leibel.
Absent: Tim Geisler (in at 6:36 p.m.)
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Public Forum
Jacob Merrick, Kristen Waxberg, Soua Mous, Oliver Dykstra
Motion by Peterson second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Update on Prom - Brenda Pulju, Elly Tyberg, and Lydia Adams.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the April 12, 2021 regular meeting minutes and April 19, 24, & 28, 2021 special meetings minutes.
Approve the April 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
4/15/2021 $750,000 MN Trust Stearns Bank Payroll/Cash Flow
4/29/2021 $750,000 MN Trust Stearns Bank Payroll/ Cash Flow
RESIGNATIONS
Jason Rademacher, JV Boys’ Basketball Coach, effective 4/16/21.
Jacob Sauter, Assistant Varsity Boys’ Hockey Coach, effective 4/26/21.
Samantha Vittori, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/9/21.
Kalahan Jasmer, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/9/21.
Judi Barrett, Elementary SPED Teacher, effective 6/9/21.
Kerri Ugrich, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/9/21.
EMPLOYMENT
Kelley Lasiewicz, EBD/ASD Paraprofessional, (Step 1, Lane 7), 6.75 hours per day at $16.89 per hour, effective 4/26/21.
Motion by Geisler second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Ames and seconded by Nos-Tollefson:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Isanti County Sportsman Club $1,000 Community Ed/Trap Shooting
Aaron Koppen $200 School supplies or technology need for Pine City Elementary
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Ames, Geisler, Cavallin, Palmblade, Peterson, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel. Nay: None
Absent: None
Member Cavallin introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE TEACHING CONTRACT OF AIRRA SAUNDERS, A PROBATIONARY TEACHER
WHEREAS, Airra Saunders is a probationary teacher in Independent School District #578.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, Subdivision 5, and the District Master Agreement, the teaching contract of Airra Saunders,
a probationary teacher in Independent School District No. 578,shall be nonrenewed at the end of the 2020-21 school year effective 6/9/2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the non-renewal of teacher’s teaching contract as provided by law and that said notice shall be in substantially the following form:
NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL
Dear Airra Saunders:
You are hereby notified that at a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No.578 held on May 10, 2021, a resolution was adopted by a majority roll call vote to not renew your teaching contract for the 2021 - 2022 school year. Said action of the board is taken pursuant to M.S. 122A.40, Subd. 5.
This action is being taken because of a decrease in enrollment Yours very truly,
SCHOOL BOARD OF
INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 0578
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk of the School Board
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Geisler and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Ames, Geisler, Cavallin, Palmblade, Peterson, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel.
And the following voted against the same: None
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Fundraisers.
Motion by Cavallin second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Winter Coaching Staff.
Motion by Palmblade second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Superintendent contract with Paula Foley.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Linds Boland, effective 6/9/21. The board thanks Mrs. Boland for her 31 years of dedicated service to Pine City Public Schools.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Roxanne Soderbeck, effective 6/9/21. The board thanks Mrs. Soderbeck for her 25 years of dedicated service to Pine City Public Schools.
Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to award the Pine City Civic Center Roof Project to the lowest qualified bidder, Mayday Restoration.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Athletic Training Contract with Welia for $12,000.
Meeting adjourned at 7:52 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL
315 MAIN STREET SOUTH
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pine City Council will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday July 7, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 315 Main St S., Pine City, MN 55063.
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
An ordinance amendment #21-07, to consider amending Chapter 2, Section 200.02 of the Code of Ordinances to update the City Council Regular Meeting dates and times.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Linda J. Woulfe
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, 2021
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall located at 21977 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 164.07 to hear from the public, consider, and possibly act to vacate a portion of Milburn Road. The Town Board will conduct an on-site inspection of the portion of Milburn Road proposed to be vacated on the same date at 6:00 p.m. Interested persons are welcome to attend.
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, 2021
CITY OF PINE CITY
2020 DRINKING WATER REPORT
PWSID: 1580008
The City of Pine City is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. This report is not being distributed to water customers of the City, but is available upon request by contacting the Pine City Public Works department at (320) 438-1019. It is also posted on the City’s web page at http://pinecity.govoffice.com.
The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 during normal business hours.
Making Safe Drinking Water
Your drinking water comes from a groundwater source: three wells ranging from 135 to 445 feet deep, that draw water from the Quaternary Buried Artesian, Hinckley-Fond Du Lac and Hinckley Sandstone aquifers.
Pine City works hard to provide you with safe and reliable drinking water that meets federal and state water quality requirements. The purpose of this report is to provide you with information on your drinking water and how to protect our precious water resources.
Contact Maury Montbriand, Public Works Supervisor, at 612-390-4707 or ldunbar@pinecitygov.com if you have questions about Pine City’s drinking water. You can also ask for information about how you can take part in decisions that may affect water quality.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets safe drinking water standards. These standards limit the amounts of specific contaminants allowed in drinking water. This ensures that tap water is safe to drink for most people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of certain contaminants in bottled water. Bottled water must provide the same public health protection as public tap water.
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.
Pine City Monitoring Results
This report contains our monitoring results from January 1 to December 31, 2020.
We work with the Minnesota Department of Health to test drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. It is not unusual to detect contaminants in small amounts. No water supply is ever completely free of contaminants. Drinking water standards protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health. Learn more by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage Basics of Monitoring and Testing of Drinking Water in Minnesota (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/sampling.html).
How to Read the Water Quality Data Tables
The tables below show the contaminants we found last year or the most recent time we sampled for that contaminant. They also show the levels of those contaminants and the Environmental Protection Agency’s limits. Substances that we tested for but did not find are not included in the tables.
We sample for some contaminants less than once a year because their levels in water are not expected to change from year to year. If we found any of these contaminants the last time we sampled for them, we included them in the tables below with the detection date.
We may have done additional monitoring for contaminants that are not included in the Safe Drinking Water Act. To request a copy of these results, call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Some contaminants are monitored regularly throughout the year and rolling (or moving) annual averages are used to manage compliance. Because of this averaging, there are times where the Range of Detected Test Results for the calendar year is lower than the Highest Average or Highest Single Test Result, because it occurred in the previous calendar year.
Definitions:
MCLG (Maximum Contaminant Level Goal): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
MCL (Maximum Contaminant Level): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
MRDL (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
MRDLG (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
AL (Action Level): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.
EPA: Environmental Protection Agency
pCi/l (Picocuries per liter): A measure of radioactivity.
ppb (Parts per billion): One part per billion in water is like one drop in one billion drops of water, or about one drop in a swimming pool. ppb is the same as micrograms per liter (ug/l).
ppm (Parts per million): One part per million is like one drop in one million drops of water, or about one cup in a swimming pool. ppm is the same as milligrams per liter (mg/l).
N/A (Not Applicable): Does not apply.
PWSID: Public water system identification.
Contaminant EPA’S Limit EPA’s Ideal Goal Highest Average or Range of Detected Violation Typical Source
or Substance (MCL) (MCLG) Highest Single Test Result Test Results
Gross Alpha 15.4 pCi/l 0 pCi/l 6.3 pCi/l 0.0 – 15.0 pCi/l No Erosion of natural deposits.
Barium 2 ppm 2 ppm 0.14 ppm N/A No Discharge of drilling wastes;
(10/5/16) Discharge from metal refineries;
Erosion of natural deposits.
Combined 5.4 pCi/l 0 pCi/l 3.5 pCi/l 0.0 – 6.3 pCi/l No Erosion of natural deposits.
Radium
Total Haloacetic 60 ppb N/A 29 ppb 3.40 – 29.00 ppb No By-product of drinking
Acids (HAA) water disinfection.
Total 80 ppb N/A 62.8 ppb 57.40 – 62.80 ppb No By-product of drinking
Trihalomethanes water disinfection.
(TTHMs)
Total Chlorine 4.0 ppm 4.0 ppm 0.76 ppm 0.30 – 1.27 ppm No Water additive used to
control microbes.
Total HAA refers to HAA5
Substance EPA’S Limit EPA’S Ideal Goal Highest Average or Range of Detected Violation Typical Source
(MCL) (MCLG) Highest Single Test Result Test Results
Fluoride 4.0 ppm 4.0 ppm 0.92 ppm 0.47 – 0.95 ppm No Erosion of natural deposits;
Water additive to promote
strong teeth
Contaminant EPA’S EPA’S Ideal Goal 90% of Results # of homes Violation Typical Source
Action Level (MCLG) were less THAN with High Levels
Lead 90% of homes 0 ppb 2.9 ppb 0 out of 20 No Corrosion of house-
(11/20/20) less than 15 ppb hold plumbing.
Copper 90% of homes 0 ppm 1.15 ppm 1 out of 20 No Corrosion of
(11/20/20) less than 1.3 ppm household plumbing.
Lead 90% of homes 0 ppb 1.3 ppb 0 out of 20 No Corrosion of
(5/18/20) less than 15 ppb household plumbing.
Copper 90% of homes 0 ppm 0.84 ppm 0 out of 20 No Corrosion of
Some People Are More Vulnerable to Contaminants in Drinking Water
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. The developing fetus and therefore pregnant women may also be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water. These people or their caregivers should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.
Learn More about Your Drinking Water
Drinking Water Sources
Minnesota’s primary drinking water sources are groundwater and surface water. Groundwater is the water found in aquifers beneath the surface of the land. Groundwater supplies 75 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water. Surface water is the water in lakes, rivers, and streams above the surface of the land. Surface water supplies 25 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water.
Contaminants can get in drinking water sources from the natural environment and from people’s daily activities. There are five main types of contaminants in drinking water sources.
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Sources include sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, pets, and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants include salts and metals from natural sources (e.g. rock and soil), oil and gas production, mining and farming operations, urban stormwater runoff, and wastewater discharges.
Pesticides and herbicides are chemicals used to reduce or kill unwanted plants and pests. Sources include agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and commercial and residential properties.
Organic chemical contaminants include synthetic and volatile organic compounds. Sources include industrial processes and petroleum production, gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.
Radioactive contaminants such as radium, thorium, and uranium isotopes come from natural sources (e.g. radon gas from soils and rock), mining operations, and oil and gas production.
The Minnesota Department of Health provides information about your drinking water source(s) in a source water assessment, including:
How Pine City is protecting your drinking water source(s);
Nearby threats to your drinking water sources;
How easily water and pollution can move from the surface of the land into drinking water sources, based on natural geology and the way wells are constructed.
Find your source water assessment at Source Water Assessments (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/swp/swa) or call 651-201-4700 or 1-800-818-9318 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lead in Drinking Water
You may be in contact with lead through paint, water, dust, soil, food, hobbies, or your job. Coming in contact with lead can cause serious health problems for everyone. There is no safe level of lead. Babies, children under six years, and pregnant women are at the highest risk.
Lead is rarely in a drinking water source, but it can get in your drinking water as it passes through lead service lines and your household plumbing system. Pine City is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but it cannot control the plumbing materials used in private buildings.
Read below to learn how you can protect yourself from lead in drinking water.
1. Let the water run for 30-60 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking if the water has not been turned on in over six hours. If you have a lead service line, you may need to let the water run longer. A service line is the underground pipe that brings water from the main water pipe under the street to your home.
You can find out if you have a lead service line by contacting your public water system, or you can check by following the steps at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2016/06/24/npr-find-lead-pipes-in-your-home
The only way to know if lead has been reduced by letting it run is to check with a test. If letting the water run does not reduce lead, consider other options to reduce your exposure.
2. Use cold water for drinking, making food, and making baby formula. Hot water releases more lead from pipes than cold water.
3. Test your water. In most cases, letting the water run and using cold water for drinking and cooking should keep lead levels low in your drinking water. If you are still concerned about lead, arrange with a laboratory to test your tap water. Testing your water is important if young children or pregnant women drink your tap water.
Contact a Minnesota Department of Health accredited laboratory to get a sample container and instructions on how to submit a sample:
Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (https://eldo.web.health.state.mn.us/public/accreditedlabs/labsearch.seam)
The Minnesota Department of Health can help you understand your test results.
4. Treat your water if a test shows your water has high levels of lead after you let the water run.
Read about water treatment units:
Point-of-Use Water Treatment Units for Lead Reduction (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/poulead.html)
Learn more:
Visit Lead in Drinking Water (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/contaminants/lead.html)
Visit Basic Information about Lead in Drinking Water (http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead)
Call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.To learn about how to reduce your contact with lead from sources other than your drinking water, visit Lead Poisoning Prevention: Common Sources (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/lead/sources.html).
Pine City works around the clock to provide top quality water to every tap. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life and our children’s future.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, 2021
