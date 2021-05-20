STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE County
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-3
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In re the Estate of DAVID LUVERNE HANCOCK, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Leah Merie Schultz 25635 9TH ST W, ZIMMERMAN MN 55398-8333
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Date: 4/30/21
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 13, 20, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary
Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: River Valley Concrete Company
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 39818 Grace Lake Road, Hinckley MN 55037
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Larry John Sutton
Address: 39818 Grace Lake Road, Hinckley MN 55037
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Larry John Sutton
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: larrysutton67@yahoo.com
Work Item 1234075600035
Original File Number 1234075600035
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
5/10/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 27, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-9
Case Type: Juvenile
Summons and Notice
Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody of Child(ren) to a Relative
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Bobbi Anne St. John
Parent
Kevin Roy Petite
Parent
NOTICE TO: Bobby Anne St. John, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative has been filed with the Juvenile Court of Pinelocated at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. The Petition requests that legal and physical custody of the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) be permanently transferred to the relative named in the Petition.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of the Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on June 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing or as soon after as the matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE SUMMONED AND ORDERED to personally appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled date and time.
4. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING, The Court may still conduct the hearing and may enter an order granting the relief requested in the Petition, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custody of the child(ren) to a relative.
5. You have a right to be represented by an attorney. The Court may appoint an attorney to represent you, if you qualify for a court-appointed an attorney.
WITNESS, the Honorable Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
BY:
Amy Willert
Court Adminsitrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 27, June 3, 2021
Royalton Township Public Hearing and Notice of Planning Commission Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006, 320-396-2982, for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit for Dale Heidelberger, 3923 State Highway 70, Pine City, MN to construct and operate a café/restaurant on 19 acres of vacant land in section 26, south of State Highway 70, Pine City, MN (PID #29.0274.000). Written testimony will be accepted until the time of hearing at the above address or at royalton@royaltontownship.com ; oral testimony will be accepted at the hearing. A working meeting of the Planning Commission, at which a majority of supervisors may be present, will follow the conclusion of the hearing.
Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday,April 12, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Candice Ames (remote), JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade, Wendy Leibel, Dan Peterson, Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
ALC Presentation by Kari Hasz.
Reading of the American Indian Parent Committee Resolution by Jean Sauter.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the March 8, 2021 regular meeting minutes and March 22, 2021 special meeting minutes.
Approve the March 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
3/1/2021 $1,000,000MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
3/15/2021$750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
3/29/2021$1,000,000MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATION
Sara Horning, SPED Paraprofessional, effective 3/29/21.
Brent Weiss, JH Football Coach, effective 3/17/21.
Wayne Hansmann, JH Baseball Coach, effective 3/17/21.
Ty Griffith, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/9/2021.
Debra Ringer, Elementary Teacher on leave, effective 5/1/21.
EMPLOYMENT
John Eberhart, Head Boys Tennis Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $4,666, effective 3/29/21.
Wayne Hansmann, Assistant Baseball Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $2,979, effective 3/22/21.
Michael O’Donnell, Assistant Boys Tennis Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $2,979, effective 3/29/21.
Padrick Judd, JH Track Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $1,968, effective 3/29/21.
Jerry Lotz, HS SPED Para, (Step 9, Lane 7), increase from 6.75 to 7 hours per day, effective 4/6/21.
James Foster, JH Baseball Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $1,968, effective 4/6/21.
Motion by Cavallin second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the summer building hours Monday - Thursday, June 14-August 13, 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM.
Member Geisler introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE TEACHING CONTRACT OF REBECCA OBERG
A PROBATIONARY TEACHER
WHEREAS, Rebecca Oberg is a probationary teacher in Independent School District #578.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, Subdivision 5, that the teaching contract of Rebecca Oberg, a probationary teacher in Independent School District No. 578, is hereby terminated at the close of the current 2020-21 school year.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding termination and non-renewal of her contract as provided by law and that said notice shall be in substantially the following form:
NOTICE OF TERMINATION
AND NON-RENEWAL
Dear Rebecca Oberg:
You are hereby notified that at a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No.578 held on April 12, 2021, a resolution was adopted by a majority roll call vote to terminate your contract effective at the end of the current school year and not to renew your contract for the 2021 - 2022 school year. Said action of the board is taken pursuant to M.S. 122A.40, Subd. 5.
You may officially request that the superintendent on behalf of the school board give its reasons for the non-renewal of your teaching contract.
Yours very truly,
SCHOOL BOARD OF
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 0578
Clerk of the School Board
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Peterson and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Geisler, Ames, Cavallin, Palmblade, Leibel, Peterson, Nos-Tollefson.
And the following voted against the same: None
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Member Geisler introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
Resolution Relating To The Acquisition And Construction
Of District Improvements; Providing For The Financing
Thereof And The Issuance Of Certificates Of Participation;
Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Lease-
Purchase Agreement And Approving And Authorizing The
Execution Of Related Documents
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Ames and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Geisler, Ames, Cavallin, Palmblade, Leibel, Peterson, Nos-Tollefson.
And the following voted against the same: None
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District
Office Board Room on Monday, April 19, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Tim Geisler, Wendy Leibel, JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: None
Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
5 of the 10 applicants were selected to be interviewed. Interviews will be scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Meeting adjourned at 7:59 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Saturday, April 24, 2021 @ 8:00 A.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District
Office Board Room on Saturday, April 24, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Leibel called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dan Peterson, Candice Ames, Becci Palmblade.
Absent: None
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Superintendent interviews were conducted.
Meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 5:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District
Office Board Room on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Leibel called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dan
Peterson, Wendy Leibel.
Absent: None
Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Superintendent interviews were conducted.
Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.
JacLynn Cavllin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 2021
