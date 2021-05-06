BIDS CLOSE May 17, 2021
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 17, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2102
SAP 058-614-018 Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10; 6.0 miles
SAP 058-655-007 Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67; 0.6 miles
SAP 058-661-030 Located on CSAH 61 from the North County Line to City of Rutledge; 11.0 mi.
SAP 058-667-002 Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9; 1.9 miles
CP 058-021-001 Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd to 2017 FT East
CP 058-127-001 Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14; 0.6 miles
CP 058-143-001 Located on CR 143 from the West County Line to CSAH 28; 1.8 miles
Major quantities of work: 79,351 tons Bituminous Pavement, 9,310 tons Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 307,868 SY Mill Bituminous Surface; 52,655 SY Full-Depth Reclamation; 300,785 FT Multi-Component Ground-In Pavement Markings;
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-34
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Geraldine Othoudt, also known as Geraldine A. Othoudt, also known as Geraldine Ann Othoudt,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Diana L. Meyer, whose address is 8641 Pickwick Rd., North Port, Florida, 34287, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 23, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: April 23, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Keven A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021
PINE CITY ISD #578
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that the Pine City ISD #578 requests proposals for:
Group Health Insurance
Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.
Proposals are due no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to Pine City ISD 578, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063 and to National Insurance Services, as specified in the RFP.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021
CALL FOR EQUIPMENT RENTAL PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals for EQUIPMENT RENTAL will be received at the City of Pine City, Public Works Department, 1205 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063, until 12:00 Noon on May 24, 2021 at which time they will be opened.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the City of Pine City Public Works Department (320-438-1019).
The City Council reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any irregularities.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-38
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Paul Jerome Witzman, Jr., also known as Paul Witzman,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated August 28, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paula Marie Witzman, whose address is 93996 County Hwy 61, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, 55783, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 28, 2021
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: April 28, 2021
Lori O’Brian
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsi Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday May 17, 2021 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on allowing the property owner to Crush a Gravel Pile and Wash Aggregate for their own use in the REC-1 Recreational District as an Interim Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON THE PROPOSED PRELIMINARY PLAT OF THE “OLD PINE SHORES PROPERTY, PARK CIRCLE”
Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on May 17th, 2021, 7:00 pm, at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to review the application for the Preliminary Plat of the Old Pine Shores property located off Park Circle Rd.”, Section 35; Township 39; Range 22. The Developer and applicant of the Property is Realty Gift Fund.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: May 3rd, 2021
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-36
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lydia Marie Meyers, f/k/a Lydia Marie Stanley,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 6/10/21, at 2:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, VIA Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joshua Daniel Stanley, Sr., whose address is 3756 Lawrence Street, Barnum, MN, 55707 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
833 568 8864 US Toll-free
To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):
Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:
833 568 8864 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 161 797 5387
Passcode: 903048 Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 04/26/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Christopher Dahlberg
Dahlberg Law Office, PA
130 W. Superior Street, Suite 730
Duluth, MN, 55802
Attorney License No: 0323998
Telephone: (218) 722-5809
FAX: (218) 722-3785
Email: cdahlberg@dahlberglaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 20
Brook Park Township
Change of Meeting Location
Please be advised effective immediately all Brook Park Township meetings will be held at the new town hall building located at 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-35
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of: Russell W. Downing
Decedent.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated May 28, 1981, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court to be held remotely-please see the enclosed Notice of Remote Hearing Information/Instructions.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4/23/2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Thomas L. Satrom, Esq.
Firm: PARKER SATROM LAW, P.A.
Street: 123 South Ashland Street
City, State, ZIP: Cambridge, MN 55008
Attorney License No: 95898
Telephone: 762-689-3000
FAX: 763-689-2956
Email: satrom@parkersatrom.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021
