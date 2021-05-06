BIDS CLOSE May 17, 2021

Pine County, MN

Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 17, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below.  Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. 

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

Contract #2102

SAP 058-614-018    Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10; 6.0 miles

SAP 058-655-007    Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67; 0.6 miles

SAP  058-661-030   Located on CSAH 61 from the North County Line to City of Rutledge; 11.0 mi.

SAP 058-667-002    Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9; 1.9 miles

CP 058-021-001      Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd to 2017 FT East 

CP 058-127-001      Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14; 0.6 miles

CP 058-143-001      Located on CR 143 from the West County Line to CSAH 28; 1.8 miles

Major quantities of work: 79,351 tons Bituminous Pavement, 9,310 tons Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 307,868 SY Mill Bituminous Surface; 52,655 SY Full-Depth Reclamation; 300,785 FT Multi-Component Ground-In Pavement Markings; 

Plans are available on EGram.  

For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us 

Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.                              

Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price.  The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities.  By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.

/s/ Mark A LeBrun

Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer

Pine County, Minnesota

Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, May 6, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-34

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Estate of 

Geraldine Othoudt, also known as Geraldine A. Othoudt, also known as Geraldine Ann Othoudt,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Diana L. Meyer, whose address is 8641 Pickwick Rd., North Port, Florida, 34287, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 23, 2021

/s/ Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Dated: April 23, 2021

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Keven A. Hofstad

Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.

539 Main Street S.

Pine City, MN, 55063

Attorney License No: 12445X

Telephone: (320) 629-7537

FAX: (320) 629-2479

Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021

PINE CITY ISD #578

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that the Pine City ISD #578 requests proposals for:

Group Health Insurance

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 to Pine City  ISD 578, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063 and to National Insurance Services, as specified in the RFP.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 29, May 6, 2021

CALL FOR EQUIPMENT RENTAL PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals for EQUIPMENT RENTAL will be received at the City of Pine City, Public Works Department, 1205 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063, until 12:00 Noon on May 24, 2021 at which time they will be opened.

Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the City of Pine City Public Works Department (320-438-1019).

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any irregularities.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-38

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of 

Paul Jerome Witzman, Jr., also known as Paul Witzman, 

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated August 28, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paula Marie Witzman, whose address is 93996 County Hwy 61, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, 55783, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 28, 2021

Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Dated: April 28, 2021

Lori O’Brian

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Chelsi Troth

Troth Law, LLC

210 Main Street S.

Pine City, MN, 55063

Attorney License No: 0395709

Telephone: (320) 629-2727

FAX: (320) 629-0009

Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021

CITY OF ROCK CREEK

Notice is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday May 17, 2021 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.

The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on allowing the property owner to Crush a Gravel Pile and Wash Aggregate for their own use in the REC-1 Recreational District as an Interim Use.

Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:

Email at  deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.

Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067

The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.

Nancy Runyan

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021

POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON THE PROPOSED PRELIMINARY PLAT OF THE “OLD PINE SHORES PROPERTY, PARK CIRCLE”   

Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on May 17th, 2021, 7:00 pm, at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to review the application for the Preliminary Plat of the Old Pine Shores property located off Park Circle Rd.”, Section 35; Township 39; Range 22. The Developer and applicant of the Property is Realty Gift Fund.

The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.

Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.

Date: May 3rd, 2021

Gordon Johnson, 

Township Planning Zoning Administrator

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-36

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Lydia Marie Meyers, f/k/a Lydia Marie Stanley,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 6/10/21, at 2:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, VIA Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joshua Daniel Stanley, Sr., whose address is 3756 Lawrence Street, Barnum, MN, 55707 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. 

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

833 568 8864 US Toll-free 

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):

Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.

1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:

833 568 8864 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 161 797 5387

Passcode: 903048 Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 04/26/2021

/s/ Heather M. Wynn

Judge of District Court

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Christopher Dahlberg

Dahlberg Law Office, PA

130 W. Superior Street, Suite 730

Duluth, MN, 55802

Attorney License No: 0323998

Telephone: (218) 722-5809

FAX: (218) 722-3785

Email: cdahlberg@dahlberglaw.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 20

Brook Park Township

Change of Meeting Location

Please be advised effective immediately all Brook Park Township meetings will be held at the new town hall building located at 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park, MN.   

Kelly Johnson, Clerk

Brook Park Township

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-35

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

Estate of: Russell W. Downing

Decedent.

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated May 28, 1981, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court to be held remotely-please see the enclosed Notice of Remote Hearing Information/Instructions.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 4/23/2021

/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: Thomas L. Satrom, Esq.

Firm: PARKER SATROM LAW, P.A.

Street: 123 South Ashland Street

City, State, ZIP: Cambridge, MN 55008

Attorney License No: 95898

Telephone: 762-689-3000

FAX: 763-689-2956

Email: satrom@parkersatrom.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 6, 13, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.