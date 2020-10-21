NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $166,821.02
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: September 8, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
Minn. Stat. 559.21
Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks
Form 30.4.1 (2018)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated November 23, 2011, and recorded on April 20, 2012, as Documented Number A500333, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Frank Jerome Kerkhoff and Laurie Joanne Kerkhoff, husband wife as Seller, sold to Michael Duane Stumne as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
See Schedule A
2. The default is as follows:
$63,580.60 Principal as of June 1, 2020
+2,361.25 real estate taxes from 2017 to 2020
$65,941.85
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase was__ Dollar( $___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is__ Dollar ($___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required my Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd, 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5.THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDING UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY (90) DAYS AFTER
(SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU)
THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(STRIKE ONE)
UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
a THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3) &500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DIE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $1,318.84 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRAIL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OF THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Lawrence W. Frank
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address: PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
315 S. Washington Street Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Telephone: 507-637-5721
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Schedule A
That part of the North 700.00 feet of the West Half of he Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Forty (40) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which lies westerly of the centerline of East Pokegama Creek.
Together with a 40.00 foot perpetual easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4NE1/4) of Section 8, Township 40, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East along the North line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 115.61 feet; thence North 74 degrees 09 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 287.30 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 15 degrees 50 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 85.07 feet, more or less, to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter and said centerline there terminating.
Said easement to extend by its full width from the centerline of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 23 to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 8, 15, 22, 2020
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
PINE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 578, (Pine City Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 3 rd day of November, 2020 for the purpose of electing (four) school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
VOTE FOR UP TO FOUR
Wayne Gilman
Scott Milliman
Becci Berglund-Palmblade
Wendy Leibel
Timothy J. Geisler
Dan Peterson
Katherine Koffler
Dennis J. Gerold
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.
Dated: October 12, 2020
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Wally Connaker
School District Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
Notice of Elections and Board of Canvass
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the annual election of Township Officers will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 during the general election, at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The election polling place hours will be 7:00 am-8:00 pm at which time the voters will elect (3) Supervisors for a 4-year term, and 1 Treasurer for a 4- year term. Absentee voting is available at the Pine County Courthouse. The Board of Canvass will meet at the Pine City Township Hall to canvass the results of the election on Wednesday, November 11th at 7:00 pm.
Respectfully submitted,
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
(PINE CITY), MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota, on November 3, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:
School District Question
Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the renewal of the expiring property tax referendum proposed by the board of
Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City) be approved?
PASSAGE OF THIS REFERENDUM EXTENDS AN EXISTING OPERATING REFERENDUM AT THE SAME AMOUNT PER PUPIL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
For the ballot question, the property tax portion of the revenue authorized will require an estimated referendum tax rate of 0.02741% for taxes payable in 2022 of the referendum market value of all classes of taxable property in the School District, as defined by Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.01, Subdivision 3, which excludes certain agricultural property, seasonal property and post-secondary student housing.
The projected annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the School District are as shown in the table below.
For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for the proposed referendum will be based on the value of the house, garage and one acre of land. There will be no referendum taxes paid on the value of agricultural land and buildings. For seasonal recreational residential property (e.g., cabins), there will be no taxes paid for the proposed referendum.
The figures in the table below are based on taxes for the voter approved referendum levy only, and do not include taxes for other purposes:
Homestead Residential, Apartments, and Commercial/Industrial Properties
Market Value Expiring Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2021 Renewed Levy Authority Taxes Payable in 2022 Difference between Expiring Levy Authority and Renewed Levy Authority
$ 50,000 $ -14 $14 0
75,000 -21 21 0
100,000 -27 27 0
125,000 -34 34 0
150,000 -41 41 0
175,000 -48 48 0
200,000 -55 55 0
225,000 -62 62 0
250,000 -68 69 0
275,000 -75 75 0
300,000 -82 82 0
325,000 -89 89 0
350,000 -96 96 0
375,000 -103 103 0
400,000 -109 110 0
425,000 -116 116 0
450,000 -123 123 0
475,000 -130 130 0
500,000 -137 137 0
550,000 -151 151 0
The precincts and polling places for the special election will be the precincts and polling places used for the state general election.
All qualified electors residing in said School District may cast their ballots at the polling places for the precincts in which they reside during the polling hours specified above.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election.
Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on election day.
Dated: July 13, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/Wally Connaker, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE
The Pine County Agricultural Society will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fair Grounds in Pine City. The annual report will be presented and an election to the board will be held. The following members terms are up in 2020; Mark Emslander, Kevin Hinze, Branden Sward, Scott Wimmer, Dick Doenz, and Ed Pangerl.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 29, 2020
Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of November at 3:30 pm a public accuracy test will be conducted on the automark to be used in Pine City Township for the General and Township elections to be held on the 3rd day of November 2020 to correctly mark the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Pine City Township Hall located at 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City, MN and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on amending the City of Rock Creek Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance #59 as follows:
• Section 4.01.03: All lots created after January 23, 1996 must have a minimum of three soil treatment and dispersal areas that can support trenches, seepage beds, mounds, and at-grade systems as described in Minnesota Rules, Chapters 7080.1700 through 7080.2230.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 on October 28th, 2020 at 9:00a.m. a Public Accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the Township of Pokegama for the Presidential Election to be held on the 3rd day of
November, 2020 will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. The Public Accuracy test will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City,
Minnesota and will be open to candidates, representatives of political parties, the
press and the public.
/s/Susan Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 29, 2020
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Commissioner Matt Ludwig called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota bid Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Commissioner Ludwig called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Chair Hallan to approve the Minutes of the August 31, 2020 and September 9, 2020 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget Committee); and the September 1, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Directors regular meeting Minutes – July 22, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Chair Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve August, 2020 Cash Balance
Fund August 31, 2019 August 31, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 4,870,157 5,144,065 273,908
Health and Human Services Fund 1,420,318 1,921,092 500,774
Road and Bridge Fund 4,974,308 6,088,312 1,114,004
CARES Act 0 3,392,681 3,392,681
Land Management Fund 1,426,270 1,481,534 55,263
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 15,068,741 21,185,456 6,116,715
Approve August 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve anonymous $50 donation to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop/Back to School program and anonymous $500 donation to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop/Christmas program.
Approve the Agreement for Law Enforcement Services for the following:
A. City of Pine City
Term: January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023, with a three percent increase in the rate per year. 2021 rate - $57.77 per hour ($210,861/year); 2022 rate - $59.50 per hour ($217,175/year); and 2023 rate - $61.29 per hour ($223,709/year).
B. City of Sturgeon Lake
Term of September ___, 2020 through December 31, 2020. The hourly rate for 2020 is $56.09 per hour. This is an “as needed” contract allowing enforcement of city ordinances and the city will be billed for time spent on the enforcement.
Approve the School Resource Officer Contracts for the following:
A. Pine City Schools
One, full-time School Resource Officer; 40 hours per week; one-year term commencing September, 2020; for school year 20-2021 the hourly rate will be $36.26 (for a 9-month period)
B. Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
One, half-time School Resource Officer; 20 hours per week; one-year term commencing September, 2020; for school year 20-2021 the hourly rate will be $36.26 (for a 9-month period
C. East Central Schools
One, half-time School Resource Officer; 20 hours per week; one-year term commencing September, 2020; for school year 2020-2021 the rate will be $36.26 per hour (for a 9- month period)
Approve the contract between Health & Human Services (HHS) and Monarch Counseling Service to provide required clinical supervision to HHS case managers. The hourly rate for the service is either $60 or $100 dependent upon the number of people involved in the supervision process. Through this contract HHS could also utilize Monarch for reflective practice supervision in the future and the rates for this service are the same as clinical supervision rates. The term of the contract is September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.
Approve the letter of support for Ascertain Recovery Center LLC in their request to open an outpatient chemical dependency treatment facility in the city of Sandstone.
Approve Resolution 2020-61 extending a special assessment as follows: Donald Miska, PID 08.0480.000, $15,500; Linda Schaumburg, PID 13.027.400, $14,600; Alexandra Hesse-Alghamdi & Mohammed Alghamdi, PID 17.0124.000, $5,105.10 (previously levied; being redone due to refinancing).
Approve to offer approximately 500 cords of wind damaged aspen stumpage by sealed bid beginning at $8.00/cord, due September 21, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Land Department in Sandstone.
Approve regular employment status to Social Worker Kelly Becker, effective September 24, 2020.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the September 8, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Office Support Specialist Jennifer Burlak, effective September 4, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the internal transfer of Eligibility Worker Donna Olsen to the open Office Support Specialist position (vacated by Jennifer Burlak), effective September 28, 2020, and authorize backfill of the vacant Eligibility Worker position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Public Works
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Building Maintenance Worker Rich Prihoda, effective September 8, 2020.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Deputy Chad Wiener, effective August 24, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Sheriff’s Office - Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Dispatcher Leo McNally, effective November 30, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Taylor Peterson, effective August 20, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
F. County Attorney’s Office
i. Acknowledge the promotion of Legal Assistant Barbara Nascene to Office Manager, effective September 1, 2020, grade 8, $27.39 per hour, non-union
ii. Authorize backfill of the vacant Legal Assistant position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
G. Administration
i. Acknowledge the county’s compliance with the Local Government Pay Equity Act.
ii. Consider adoption of the proposed Telework Policy.
Paragraph 11(c), page 5, of the Personnel Committee minutes regarding the 2021 County Attorney and County Sheriff salary review was amended to clarify the elected official salary discussions.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the hiring of Legal Assistant Tracy Anderson, effective September 30, 2020, grade 6, step 2, $20.37 per hour. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Hallan to accept the 2019 audit with an unmodified opinion for the financial statements and authorization publication of the 2019 Pine County Financial Statement. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-62 Declaring the Official Intent of Pine County to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds to be Issued by the County. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the Cooperative Agreement with Windemere Township for bridge replacement on Sturgeon Island Road. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Ludwig called a 5-minute recess at 11:30 a.m.
The county board meeting reconvened at 11:35 a.m.
County Administrator David Minke provided an update on the allocation of federal CARES Act funds, stating that when the initial funds were allocated, it was anticipated there would be reallocations. The proposed reallocation table below contains two suggested reallocation of funds (Pine Technical and Community College/$120,000 and East Central Regional Library/$10,000)
Proposed Use of Funds Initial Allocation Proposed Reallocation Adjusted Total Allocation Expended YTD Amount Remaining
Contingency 356,478 $356,478 $356,478
Pine County 900,000 $900,000 $357,821 $542,179
Reserved for Twps/Cities <200 54,116 $54,116 $54,116
Lakes & Pines (housing support) 50,000 $50,000 $50,000 $0
Family Pathways (food support) 30,000 $30,000 $30,000 $0
Business Assistance 1,800,000 -230,000 $1,570,000 333,890 $1,236,110
Nonprofit Assistance 400,000 $400,000 $400,000
HHS Directed Assistance 40,000 $40,000 $10,000 $30,000
ECRL (hotspots) $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $0
Motion by Commissioner Hallan to allocate $120,000 of CARES Act funds to Pine Technical and Community College for the Workfast program and approve the contract with Pine Technical and Community College contingent upon the revisions as recommended by the county attorney. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to allocate $100,000 of CARES Act funds to Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment, Inc. (PHASE). Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to allocate $50,000 of CARES Act funds to the Pine County Historical Society. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0, with Chair Hallan recusing himself.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to allocate $25,000 to the Pine County Agricultural Society (Fair Board). Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0, with Chair Hallan recusing himself.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to allocate $52,957.07 to the East Central Regional Library for invoice costs incurred, hand sanitizing stations, regional cost recovery, and self checkout. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Budget Discussion
Commissioners discussed the preliminary 2021 budget and property tax levy. A preliminary levy of $19,935,014 is a 3% increase from 2020.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to set the 2021 preliminary budget at $19,935,014. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Commissioner Ludwig adjourned the meeting at 12:44 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
City of Pine City
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on October 30, at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the City of Pine City for the General Election on November 3, 2020, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at the South Pine Government Center, 315 Main St S, Pine City, MN, and will be open to representatives of political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Lisa Dunbar, CMC
Administrative Assistant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
SCHOOL BOARD
MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY,
MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, September 14, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dan Peterson, Candice Ames (remote), Wally Connaker, Wendy Leibel (remote), Tim Geisler, JacLynn Cavallin (remote).
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Geisler second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Ames second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the August 10, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the August 2020 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
8/3/2020 $500,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
8/14/2020 $750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
8/31/2020 $750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATIONS
Grant Nicoll, Head Boy’s Hockey Coach, effective 8/10/2020.
Janet Stament, Food Service Professional, effective 8/19/2020.
Andrew Burger, JH Wrestling Coach, effective 9/2/2020.
Valerie Kunze, SPED Teacher, effective 9/7/2020.
EMPLOYMENT
Jennifer Brinker, Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), 3 hours per day at $14.00 per hour, effective 9/8/2020.
James Foster, Football Assistant Coach, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $3,935, effective 3/15/2021.
Mary Macho, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Deb Adams, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Krista Fort, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Jen Hansmann, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Kristen Hornung, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Rick Engelstad, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Amanda Wimmer, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/27/2020.
Natalie Paredez, Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), 3 hours per day at $14.00 per hour, effective 9/8/2020.
Joshua Barnes, Wrestling Head Coach, (Step 1), at an annual salary of $4,798, effective 11/16/2020.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Geisler and carried unanimously to table the Resolution Accepting Donations.
The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Ames:
Be it resolved that the school board of Independent School District #578 certify to the county auditor the preliminary 2020 Payable 2021 tax levy. The amount of preliminary levy is equal to the maximum levy limitation certified by the Minnesota Department of Education and will be sent to the Pine County Auditor for use on the Truth-In-Taxation levy statements. The Truth In Taxation Public Hearing and Final Levy Certification will be held at the regular school board meeting on December 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the ISD #578 Board Room.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Nos-Tollefson,Peterson, Ames, Connaker, Leibel, Geisler, Cavallin.
Nay: None Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Connaker second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Classified Agreement with AFSCME Local Union 1647.
Motion by Geisler second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2022 Technology Assistant Contract with Laura Michels.
Meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE #20-06
FROM THE OCTOBER 7, 2020
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held at the City Council Meeting on October 7, 2020 for Ordinance #20-06 – Amending Ordinance #20-03. The interim ordinance temporarily allowing expanded outdoor seating for restaurants within the City of Pine City was amended. It is the intent and effect of this Ordinance to temporarily allow expanded outdoor seating in order to accommodate restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and waive City permit fees for alfresco dining, mobile food units and special events. Recommendation to approve Ordinance #20-06 was then presented to Council. The presented Ordinance was then passed with a waiving of the second read.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office and on the city website: pinecitygov.com/2020ordinances.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
Brook Park Township
Notice of Voting Equipment Public Tests
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the public test of the Auto-Mark (Voting Machine) and the M100 (Counting Machine) to be used for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24th, at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 2020
State of Minnesota District Court
County Judicial District: 10th
Court File Number: 58-PR-20-77
Pine Case Type: Probate
In Re the Estate of Robert Allen Bourasa
Decedent (Deceased Person)
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. a hearing will be held via Zoom Conference for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the:
x original Will of the Decedent, dated May 28, 2016.
and for the appointment of Carrie Delmonico; 543 White Pine Way, Eagan, MN 55123 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing.
NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
Date Oct. 2, 2020
Krista K. Martin
District Court Judge
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Name: Scott Martin
Address: 4856 Banning Ave
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Attorney License No: 226713
Telephone: 651-426-7525
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 29, 2020
