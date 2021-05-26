Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: River Valley Concrete Company
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 39818 Grace Lake Road, Hinckley MN 55037
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Larry John Sutton
Address: 39818 Grace Lake Road, Hinckley MN 55037
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Larry John Sutton
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: larrysutton67@yahoo.com
Work Item 1234075600035
Original File Number 1234075600035
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
5/10/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 27, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-9
Case Type: Juvenile
Summons and Notice
Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody of Child(ren) to a Relative
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Bobbi Anne St. John
Parent
Kevin Roy Petite
Parent
NOTICE TO: Bobby Anne St. John, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative has been filed with the Juvenile Court of Pinelocated at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. The Petition requests that legal and physical custody of the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) be permanently transferred to the relative named in the Petition.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of the Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on June 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing or as soon after as the matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE SUMMONED AND ORDERED to personally appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled date and time.
4. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING, The Court may still conduct the hearing and may enter an order granting the relief requested in the Petition, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custody of the child(ren) to a relative.
5. You have a right to be represented by an attorney. The Court may appoint an attorney to represent you, if you qualify for a court-appointed an attorney.
WITNESS, the Honorable Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
BY:
Amy Willert
Court Adminsitrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 27, June 3, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-44
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marilyn Bly Hoffman
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29th, 2021, at 9:15 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom at the Pine County Courthouse, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated November 11, 1983, and for the appointment of Pamela J. Breuhl, whose address is 13483 County Road F, Grantsburg, WI 54840 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 05/10/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
Elizabeth C. Henry (0391029)
Eric B. Bjerva (0391029)
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
100 Washington Ave. S., Suite 1700
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 339-7300
Fax: (612) 339-2940
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel E. Olean, aka Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 10, 2013 as Document No. A-507827 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $56,924.92
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2017 as Document No. A-533583 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $21,884.30
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DISSOLUTION OF AFL RESOLUTION, INC.
THIS NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS IS GIVEN PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 302A.727:
I.
AFL Resolution, Inc. is in the process of dissolving.
II.
The company has filed with the Secretary of State for the State of Minnesota a Notice of Intent to Dissolve.
III.
The Notice of Intent to dissolve was filed on the 20th day of May, 2021, by Thomas Thompson, President of AFL Resolution, Inc.
IV.
Written claims must be received by the later of 90 days after the first date of publication of Notice or the date that written notice was given to a particular creditor or claimant. Written claims are to be submitted to the following:
Hellmuth & Johnson, PLLC
8050 West 78th Street
Edina, MN 55439
Attn: Tami J. Carlson, Claims Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2021
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Waiver Billing Service
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 57728 Elmcrest Avenue Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Christina Marie O’Gorman Roisum
Address: 57728 Elmcrest Avenue Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Christina Marie O’Gorman Roisum
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: Cmor5977@gmail.com
Work Item 1229905900027
Original File Number 1229905900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
04/12/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 2021
SUMMARY of MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Chair Hallan and Commissioner Josh Mohr were present via electronic means. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the April 20, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – April 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following applications:
A. Abatement
i. Suk Cha Seidel: PID 11.0098.000 for taxes payable in 2021, removing the cabin value ($29,500) that is not on the property
B. Exempt Permit
i. To conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on August 15, 2021, at the Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres, Pine City.
MNDOT Tax-Forfeit Land Conveyance/Purchase
Approve Resolutions 2021-32 and 2021-33 and Temporary Easement:
A. Resolution 2021-32 conveying PID 45.5176.000 in its entirety to the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $1,200.
B. Resolution 2021-33 conveying a 20’ x 25’ portion of PID 45.5310.000, to the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation, for the appraised value of $1,300. Leonard Bonander, purchaser of this tax-forfeited parcel, and Pine County both have interest in this parcel and both parties agree that payment for the property be made to Pine County and applied to the principle balance of Mr. Bonander’s Repurchase Contract.
C. Temporary construction easement along the north and west sides of Parcel 45.5176.000. The parcel is being repurchased by Leonard Bonander. The easement shall cease on December 1, 2024, or on such earlier date upon which the Commissioner of Transportation determines by formal order that it is no longer needed for highway purposes.
Approve the Remote Electronic Alcohol Monitoring (REAM) grant for the Probation Department for FY 2022-2023 for a total of $23,000. This amount includes previous amount without amendment for $10,000 and this amendment of $13,000.
Approve the regular employment status to Eligibility Worker Andrea Norberg, effective April 24, 2021, Eligibility Worker Denise Blesi, effective May 10, 2021, and Social Worker Brittney Hoglund, effective May 24, 2021.
Approve the hiring of Jessica Brown, Social Worker, effective May 17, 2021, $27.20 per hour, Grade 10, Step 3, contingent upon successful background investigation.
Approve assessor staff Lorri Houtsma/Assessor, Troy Stewart/Deputy Assessor, Jennifer Christensen/Senior Appraiser, and Property Appraisers Karen Stumne, Molly Benoit, and Kim Kylander, to virtually attend the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officer’s Summer Seminars, May 26-27, 2021. Cost of the seminars are $40 per session per person, total cost $760.
County Zoning Ordinance 2021-30, Amending the County Zoning and SSTS Ordinance – Public Hearing
Land and Resources Manager/Zoning Administrator Caleb Anderson explained Ordinance 2021-30 addresses amendments to the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) Ordinance relating to (1) the ability to provide greater control on sewage management when recreational vehicles (RVs) are used as dwellings or residences, and (2) to provide septic contractors and homeowners flexibility to install septic system components closer to lot lines and existing structures than state sewer codes allow. Ordinance 2021-30 also addresses an amendment to the Pine County Zoning Ordinance relating to an increase in homeowners’ flexibility to provide temporary family health care dwellings.
Discussion took place as to unlicensed, occasional-use, or RV’s which have construction add-ons and the requirement for sewage management this ordinance would create. Discussion of the intent of the proposed ordinance is to require sewage treatment for campers serving as permanent or semi-permanent dwellings and not apply to fix-up project campers or campers used as hunting shacks. The county board stated the language of 4.06.01 should be revised to more reflect the intended purpose. County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated the language in 4.06.01A could be revised to clarify the ordinance to reflect “….provisions of this ordinance when any two of the following conditions occur…”
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:32 a.m. Aileen Croup stated licensing of an RV should not be taken into consideration for SSTS but it should be a township-regulated consideration or public health issue. There being no additional comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:34 a.m.
It was the consensus of the board that 4.06.01 should be referred back to the Zoning Board for revised language and then brought back to the county board for reconsideration.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt Pine County Ordinance 2021-30 amending the Pine County Zoning Ordinance, and Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Sections 5.03.03/Board of Adjustment and 5.03.04/Administrative Variances. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Liquor Ordinance 2021-31 -- Public Hearing
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated Minnesota Statute 340A.404 allows restaurants with 25 seats or more, which hold both an on-sale 3.2 liquor license and a wine license, to sell on-sale intoxicating malt beverages with no additional license if the county board authorizes it by ordinance. The county has two on-sale 3.2 liquor license holders. As the county has never issued any wine licenses, a fee also needs to be established for that license. The fees associated with licenses was discussed – a regular on-sale license is $1,500, 3.2 liquor license is $50, and proposed wine license would be $150, so it is more cost effective for a business to purchase an on-sale 3.2 license and wine license for $200 versus $1,500 for a regular liquor license.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:47 a.m. There being no public testimony, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:47 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt Ordinance No. 2021-31 amending previous liquor ordinances and set the fee for the Wine License at $150. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Amendment to Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Work Release Services. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-34 designating the week of May 16-22, 2021 as Emergency Medical Services Week in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Schedule In-Person / Remote Special Meeting – Committee of the Whole
An in-person / remote Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole is scheduled for June 29, 2021, 9:00 a.m., at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota. The purpose of the meeting is: continued discussion of the 2nd Amendment, sales tax/transportation/ roads, broadband, American Rescue Plan, and economic development update. The public may attend in person, via Web-Ex or view on YouTube.
Schedule In-Person / Remote Special Meeting – Public Hearing
An in-person / remote Special Meeting-Public Hearing is scheduled for May 24, 2021, 10:00 a.m., to conduct a public hearing for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Coronavirus response Program (DEED-CDBG-CV) on the following projects and consider resolutions to approve and submit the projects to DEED:
A. Broadband Development Project – Project Partner SCI Broadband
B. Retrofitting Buildings and Commercial Rehabilitation – Project in partnership with A Place for You (APFY)
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:24 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, 2021
