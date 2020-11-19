CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City of Rock Creek is recruiting for an open seat on the Planning Commission.
Residents or any individual with business ties to the City interested in serving may apply by filling out the Planning Commission Application
Form available at the City Office, Monday – Friday 8AM – noon.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
(320)629-2736
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OR PINe
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Contract/Replevin
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-453
SUMMONS
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2002-2, as serviced by NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing,
Plaintiff,
v.
Richard Torell, Scott Torell, Brenda Fylling, Unknown Heirs of the Estates of Russel D. Torell and Mary E. Torell, John Doe, and Mary Roe,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who singed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Adam Soczynski
Usset, Weingarden & Liebo, PLLP
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SINGED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may with to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution under Rule 114 of Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: October 29, 2020
USSET, WEINGARDEN & LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
/s/ Adam Soczynski
Adam Soczynski, #0264805
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
October 1, 2020
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer, Joe Babolik.
Absent: Sam Christenson.
Others present: Josh Froelich, Leonard Dickey, Amy Thompson, Don Ramberg, Jeremy Chouinard and Don Burger.
Saumer moved seconded by Babolik to approve the September 3, 2020 minutes.
Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik that the City Council received and accepts the resignation of Pamela Hinze and has declared that a vacancy exists in the office of the City Council. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer approval of Conditional Use Permit CUP-20-001 for Josh Froelich, to operate an Outfitter Guide Service and a Firearm Training Service. Motion carried all ayes.
Johnson motioned seconded by Babolik to appoint Dan Saumer as the Council Representative to the Planning Commission for the months of October, November and December 2020. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer to terminate employment of Lambert Vandekamp with the City effective immediately. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday November 2, 2020 at 7PM to take testimony on amending the Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance #59, Section 4.01.03: All lots created after January 23, 1996 must have a minimum of three soil treatment and dispersal areas that can support trenches, seepage beds, mounds, and at-grade systems as described in Minnesota Rules, Chapters 7080.1700 through 7080.2230. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the Low Impact Business Application from Oliver Rauschnot for Northland Boiler Sales and Two Brothers Construction on parcel #R43.0511.000. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik approval of the Low Impact Business Application from Ken Rauschnot for Two Brothers Construction and Ramberg Excavating on parcel #R43.0291.000. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to approve payment of check #’s 15456 – 15482 and e-transfers totaling $20,574.83. Motion passed all in favor.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to adjourn the Council meeting at 7:50PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the October 6, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – October 12, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund: 3,680,700 4,114,759 434,059
Health and Human Services Fund: 776,082 1,516,339 740,256
Road and Bridge Fund: 4,821,072 5,296,321 475,249
CARES Act: 0 2,678,347 2,678,347
Land Management Fund: 1,833,909 2,018,891 184,983
TOTAL (inc non-major funds): 14,578,320 21,055,391 6,477,071
Approve the September 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the Agreement for Prosecution Services with the City of Sturgeon Lake to prosecute misdemeanor ordinance violations, for a one-year term. City of Sturgeon Lake will pay $100 per case file submitted for review or charging of violations.
Approve the contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services/Adult Mental Health Services. Contract term is January 1, 2021-December 31, 2022 and allows for reimbursement of up to $541,466 over two years for the provision of adult mental health services in Pine County.
Approve Resolution 2020-69 extending septic fix up special assessments as follows:
A. Christopher A. Rix and Patricia A. Gaines, PID 08.0304.000, $18,050
B. Terry and Gwen Spychalla, PID 17.5109.000, $8,800
C. Jimmy Torell and Dustin Nyquist, PID 21.0211.000, $14,000
Approve the promotion of part-time Dispatcher Jenny McClain to full-time Dispatcher, effective November 8, 2020. Classification to remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of Social Worker Sarah Manor, effective October 27, 2020, Grade 10, Step 1, $24.70 per hour.
Approve the hiring of Eligibility Worker Andrea Norberg, effective October 26, 2020, Grade 6, Step 1, $19.56 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve the lodging costs for Probation Director Terry Fawcett for one night, November 3, 2020, $160; Fawcett will serve on the Career Agent Panel for the Department of Corrections in St. Paul, November 3-4, 2020.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendation of the Facilities Committee to the transfer of the South Pine Government Center to the City of the Pine City contingent upon the terms of the sale as recommended by the county attorney. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to change the county’s health insurance coverage to United Health Care (self-insurance) for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the recommendations of the Health Insurance Committee as to the dental plan (change from The Standard to Guardian), life insurance (stay with the current carrier, Minnesota Life), long-term disability (stay with current carrier, Madison National) and short-term disability carrier (stay with current carrier, Madison National). Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Sandstone for up to 12 months for the county to use parcel 45.0021.000 as a residential recycling drop-off center. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to accept the bid from Cloquet Riverside Recycling in the amount of $69,600 and authorize the County Auditor/Treasurer or her designee to proceed with contract development with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for the county’s residential recycling program for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to appoint Mary Kay Sloan as a commissioner from District 1 to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board for the period October 5, 2020 – October 4, 2025. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the reallocation of CARES Act funds in the amount of $76,000 for additional class sessions of the Workfast program to accommodate wait list demand in certified nursing assistant, automotive technician, and welding. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through September 30, 2020 by reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the third quarter the budget is on track to end the year on budget and the county’s finances have stabilized.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:54 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, AdministratorClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, October 12, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Tim Geisler, Wally Connaker, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames (Remote), Dan Peterson, Wendy Leibel (Remote).
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the September 14, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the September 2020 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
9/15/2020 $750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
9/29/2020$750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATIONS
Paige Albrecht, Food & Nutrition Director, effective 9/29/20.
Brett Westbrook, Assistant Boys Hockey Coach, effective 9/23/20.
EMPLOYMENT
Kathleen Lundgren, Secondary LD Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1) at an annual salary of $40,739 effective 9/9/20.
Kiera Bridley, Elementary LD Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1) at an annual salary of $40,739 effective 9/21/20.
Beth Linzmeier, LTS Math Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), $223.84 per day, approximately 10/5/20 - 12-18-20, effective 9/17/20.
Teri Borich, New Teacher Mentor, at an annual rate of $300, effective 9/1/20.
Seth Sauter, Boys Head Hockey Coach, (Step 3), at an annual rate of $5,621 effective 9/23/20.
Brent Weiss, JH Football Coach, (Step 3), at an annual rate of $1,968.00, effective 10/5/20.
Joel Lorsung, JH Football Coach, (Step 3), at an annual rate of $1,968.00, effective 10/5/20.
Lindsey Lind, JH Volleyball Coach, (Step 3), at an annual rate of $1,497.00, effective 10/5/20.
UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Margaret Kick, ECFE Paraprofessional, unpaid leave of absence, effective 9/14/20.
PROMULGATE SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
Certified List
Classified List
The following resolution was moved by Cavallin and seconded by Geisler:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO $5,025,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2020A; RATIFYING THE AWARD OF SALE, PRESCRIBING THE FORM AND DETAILS AND PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF
FULL RESOLUTION
SALE DAY REPORT
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Geisler, Connaker, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Peterson, Leibel Nay: None Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Cavallin second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Cavallin and seconded by Connaker:RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
ECE Generous donation of School Supplies Elementary Students
The PTO requested donations. Donating to date: Reliance Financial Services, Jeff’s Outdoor Services, Talon Sanitation, Chubbies, Walmart, Tonya McQuade, and Courtney Drury. Bottled Water Each room at the elementary will have a case of water for students who forget their water bottle.
Anonymous $200 Classroom smile makers
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Geisler, Connaker, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Peterson, LeibelNay: None
Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the following lane changes: Kyle Allen, MA20; Gina Ausmus, MA30; Jared Dyrdahl, BA10; James Foster, MA; Adam Jensen, MA; Kaylee Johnson, MA10; Mary Macho, MA40,; Jason Rademacher, MA20; Ryan Stumne, BA40; Kristin Unverzagt, MA30. We congratulate these staff members on their educational accomplishments.
Motion by Geisler second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-21 School Resource Officer Contract with Pine County.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the temporary increase in Certified Substitute Pay from $120 to $160 effective immediately with a sunset date of 6/30/21.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to set the date to canvass the November 3, 2020 election results in a Google Meet on Friday, November 13, 2020, time to be determined.
Meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF DATE OF CITY OF PINE CITY
COUNCIL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will meet via Ring Central on Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00am due to the Thanksgiving holiday. This meeting date is in lieu of the Regular Council meeting normally scheduled for the fourth Thursday of the month.
All interested persons are invited to attend.
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
