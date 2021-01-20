NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014

MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. 

A-516927.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:  Assigned to:  Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.  Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.                

TRANSACTION AGENT:  Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE 

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:  1007487-0000553922-6

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:  Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:  Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:  77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:  22.0199.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19).  Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:   February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN  55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said  premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend  or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

Dated: December 9, 2020

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

136 - 20-004924 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer  December  17, 24, 2020 January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021

Office of the Minnesota secretary of state

Certificate of assumed name

minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Crossroads Trucking

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6512 School Street N, Finlayson MN 55735

NAMEHOLDER(S): 

Name: Michael Workman

Address: 6512 School Street N, FInlayson MN 55735

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Signed by: Michael Workman

Mailing Address: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: crossroadstrucking2021@gmail.com

Work Item1210178000025

Original File Number 615020300024

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

1/13/2021 11:59 PM

/s/ Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE 

TENTh JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT-PROBATE/

MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-20-95

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

SHARON MARIE MCDOWELL, also known as Sharon M. McDowell, 

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated August 4, 2016 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing. 

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paul Vaughn Onken, whose address is 1900 Skyhigh Drive, New Brighton, Minnesota 55112, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above named decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 8, 2021

/s/ Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Amy Willert

District Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Martin D. Schutz #0240813

MARTIN D. SHCUTZ, PA

2199 Silver Lake Road NW

New Brighton, Minnesota 55112

(651) 789-6052

Schutzlaw@msn.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES 

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578

PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063

Monday, December 14, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.

Pine City District Office Board Room

“Preparing Our Students for the Future”

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, December 14, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.

Chair Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Ames (remote), Nos-Tollefson (remote), Leibel, Connaker,, Peterson, Cavallin (remote), Geisler.

Absent: None

Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.

Motion by Leibel second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the addition of Final Levy Addition.

Presentation of a school bell to Wally Connaker for his 9 years of  dedicated service to the Pine City School Board.

Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.

Approve the November 9, 2020 regular meeting minutes.

Approve the November 2020 bills to date as listed.

Approve the following electronic fund transfers:

Date      Amount      Transfer from       Transfer to               Description

10/14/2020 $750,000MN TRUSTSTEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW

RESIGNATION

Stephanie Mohs, English/Language Arts Teacher, effective 11/13/20.

EMPLOYMENT

Jenna Steele, Change from Special Ed. Paraprofessional to ESL/ADSIS Behavior Para, (Step 9, Lane 7), 7 hours per day at $21.11 per hour, effective 11/2/20. 

Denise Keocher, Cook Manager, (Step 3, Lane 7), 7.5 hours per day at $17.95 per hour, effective 11/9/20. 

Airra Saunders, English/Language Arts, (Step 4, Lane 5), at an annual salary of $51,634, effective 11/16/20.

Becky Steffen,  Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 10/19/20.

Marcus Scarbrough, Special Ed. Paraprofessional, (Step 1, Lane 7), 6.75 hours per day at $16.89 per hour, effective 11/23/20. 

Jennifer Brinker, Food SErvice, (Step 1, Lane 3), increase from 3 to 5.5 hours per week at $14.00 per hour, effective 11/24/20.

Clinton Peetz, Assistant Wrestling Coach, (Step 1), at an annual salary of $3,229, effective 11/30/20. 

Motion by Cavallin second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.

The following resolution was moved by Ames and seconded by Connaker: 

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and

WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:

Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)

Dr. John Barry $1500.00 Attendance Incentives

The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:

Aye: Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel, Connaker, Peterson, Cavallin, Geisler.

Nay: None 

Absent: None

Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.

Member Ames introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTION 

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 204B. l 6 Subd. 1 was amended by the Minnesota State Legislature during its 2017 regular session to require all school districts to annually designate a polling place by December 31 of each year for the following calendar year; 

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute Section 205A.11 Subd. 1, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the county located in whole or in part within the school district. 

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute Section 205A.1 l, Subd. 2, When no other election is being held in a school district, the school board may designate combined polling places at which the voters in those precincts may vote in the school district election. 

WHEREAS, Independent School District No. 578, Pine City Public Schools intends to hold elections as an independent school district in 2021 in polling places established by the school board. 

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 State of Minnesota, as follows: 

The polling places and precincts served by the polling places for Pine City (#578) school elections held in 2021 will be as follows:

Combined Polling Place    Precincts Served: 

Pine City High School Multipurpose RoomAll territory located in Independent School District No. 578; Pine & Kanabec Counties, MN.                    

All qualified electors residing in the School District may cast their ballots at the polling places designated. 

The motion was the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Cavallin and upon roll call vote being taken thereof:  

For:   Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel, Connaker, Peterson, Cavallin, Geisler.

And the following voted against:  None

Absent: None

Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the 2019-2020 World’s Best Workforce Report & Summary.

Motion by Cavallin second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Fall 2021 Coaching Staff.

Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Final 2020 Payable 2021 Property Tax Levy.

Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Wally Connaker

Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021

 SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE  PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Regular Meeting 

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.

North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota

Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.  

Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19.  On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.  

Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person.  Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.  

The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.

Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room.  Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee.  Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Chair Hallan called for public comment.  There was no public comment.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the December 1, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication, and the December 3, 2020 Truth in Taxation Minutes.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence 

City of Sandstone Wellhead Protection Plan, Part Two

Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting – October 28, 2020

Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2020

Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.   A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

November, 2020 Cash Balance

Fund       November 30, 2019     November 30, 2020       Increase/Decrease

General Fund        6,366,268                 7,301,820                      935,552

Health and Human 1,890,981                 2,652,111                      761,130

Services Fund

Road and Bridge    3,593,725                 2,255,127                 (1,338,598)

Fund 

CARES Act                        0                    750,997                      750,997

Land Management 2,127,760                 2,331,066                      203,307

Fund

TOTAL                16,445,846                18,219,099                   1,773,253

(inc non-major funds)

Approve the November 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.

Approve the following licenses 2021 Waste Hauler Licenses and authorize Board Chair to sign:  Cloquet Sanitary Service; Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs; Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal, Inc; Jones Construction Services; LePage & Sons Inc; Pine Habitation and Supported Employment, Inc (PHASE); Mike’s Sanitation Inc; Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC; Waste Management.

Accept an anonymous $750 donation to be designated as follows:  $250/Shop with a Cop program; $250/Benjamin Neel Gun Range; $250/K-9 program.

Approve the 2020 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves. 

Approve an amendment to the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams 2020 Grant.  This grant has been amended to allow for funding of $150,000 through December 31, 2021. 

Approve Resolution 2020-80 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Jeannette P. Carmichael, $20,250 and Robert Stauffer, $17,450.  

 Approve the following contracts/agreements:

A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Jennifer N. White

Clinical supervision services to adult mental health case managers.  The rate is $125 per hour, which is an increase of $5/hour.  The annual maximum cost for this service is $6,000. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)

B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2021 Lead County Agreement

TSA licenses therapeutic foster homes in the region; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement as TSA works with multiple agencies but its central office is in Pine City. Most rates have remained unchanged from 2020.  One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)  

C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services

This contract provides for community support program services to eligible adults, and provides client outreach, medication monitoring, assistance in developing independent living skills, crisis assistance, housing support, social support, etc.  Services not to exceed $78,000 annually, which is the same amount as 2020.  One year contract (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

Approve Resolution 2020-81 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2021.  

Acknowledge list of 2020 assessment clerical corrections.

Approve the hiring of the following:   

A. Part-time dispatchers Jasmine Ploub and Marcus Hamilton-Gustafson, effective January 14, 2021, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.

B. Part-time recycling center attendant James Laposky, effective December 16, 2020, $14.62 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.

C. Jacqueline Ness, Clerk III, effective January 11, 2021, $17.66 per hour, Grade 4.

Public Hearing – Unmanned Aerial System Operations (Drone Aircraft) (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)

Sheriff Jeff Nelson stated that Minnesota Statute 626.19 requires the County Board  provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the Sheriff’s office purchase or use of an unmanned aerial system (drone).  No board action is requird. Frandsen’s Bank has donated a drone and drone accessories to the county.  Sheriff Nelson addressed the purpose and use of the drone, program coordinator and pilots, prohibited uses, retention/ dissemination of data, and drafting of the departmental drone use policy.

Commissioner Ludwig inquired as to uses and citizen privacy--with/without the necessity of a warrant, discretion of viewing of data, elevation that the drone is able to fly, surveillance usage, and pilots/training to operate the drone. 

Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:24 a.m. and called for public comment.  Mark Nisley addressed concerns related to use and citizen privacy, and the public’s ability to review the written policy drafted by the sheriff’s office for drone usage.  Ailene Croup addressed concerns regarding costs of operation and maintenance, written policies, uses without a warrant, and audio/visual capabilities of the drone.  There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:44 a.m.  

Public Hearing – Pine County Public Works Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)

Public Works Director/County Engineer Mark LeBrun explained that to receive federal transportation funds, Pine County is required, under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to perform a self-evaluation of its transportation infrastructure policies, practices and programs and pedestrian circulation/access routes including sidewalks, curb ramps, bicycle/pedestrian trails, etc. located within the county rights of way. 

Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:50 a.m. and called for public comment.  There being no public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:51 a.m.

Commissioner Hallan commented on the visually impaired plates at the bottom of ramps at intersections.  Public Works Director LeBrun stated that most county buildings are fully compliant, however there are a few items at the highway department building to be addressed.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Personnel Committee Report 

Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 8, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting.  The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:

A. Sheriff’s Office – Administrative Support

i. Approve the promotion of part-time Sheriff ’s secretary Jamey Silva to full-time status, effective January 1, 2021, grade 4, minimum starting wage of $17.66/hour.

B. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections

i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer, Grant Crider, effective December 8, 2020 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.  The position is a Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $20.74/hour.

ii. Approve the promotion of a Corrections Officer to Team Lead Sergeant prior to Sergeant Gray’s February 25, 2021 retirement. This action will allow time for training, facilitate a smooth personnel transition and maintain jail safety. The promotion would be from Correction Officer Grade 7 $20.74/hour to Sergeant Grade 10 $24.70/hour.  

C. Administration

i. Approve policy changes and submit the following required documentation to the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the process of moving forward in withdrawing from the Minnesota Merit System on January 1, 2022:  

^Update Section 3.4 – Recruitment and Selection Process- Declaration of Policy of Equal Employment Opportunity to add language regarding the filing of complaints

^Add Section 3.19 to establish Personnel Board of Appeals

^Update Section 16.7 – Equal Opportunity, Non-Discrimination & Respectful Workplace to include Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity complaint/grievance process.

^Add Section 36 – Employee Training and Development.

^Add Section 37 – Political Activity (Hatch Act)

^County Board Resolution 2020-86 - Adoption of County Personnel Act

Certification Review Survey   

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-82 Establishing the 2021 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $19,935,014.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.   Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-83 Adopting the 2021 Pine County Budget with revenues of $46,644,415 and expenditures of $46,759,968.  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

                   BUDGET SUMMARY 2021

DEPT          REVENUE

#DEPARTMENT     REVENUES        EXPENDITURES

5     COUNTY BOARD                     0                     261,628

13   COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500                       61,400

20   LAW LIBRARY                 29,000                        29,000

41   COUNTY                        115,000                      779,502

       AUDITOR-TREASURER

61   MIS                                  15,000                     788,750

62   CENTRAL SERVICES       34,000                       34,000

63   TRUTH IN TAXATION         8,000                       13,500

72   COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR   500                      551,484

74   AQUATIC INVASIVE        123,319                      123,319

      SPECIES PRO

91  COUNTY ATTORNEY      147,276                    1,171,911

92  CONTRACTED 

      ATTNYS/CONSULT                   0                        30,000

93  VICTIM SERVICES            70,000                        77,541

101 COUNTY RECORDER    306,650                      393,896

105 COUNTY ASSESSOR     173,900                      656,789

107 PLANNING AND             189,323                      283,133

      ZONING

111 GOVT BUILDING            192,940                      810,076

      OPERATIONS

121 VETERANS SERVICES    14,000                      172,670

201 COUNTY SHERIFF      1,268,008                   4,779,585

204 SHERIFF DISPATCH                0                      837,450

205 BOAT & WATER                 7,094                         7,094

206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT      4,766                         4,766

208 ATV GRANT                       8,075                         8,075

210 GUN PERMITS                 45,283                       45,283

212 CANINE UNIT                   10,000                       10,000

214 BENJAMIN NEEL                2,000                         2,000

      GUN RANGE

227 ENHANCE 911                106,641                      106,641

249 MEDICAL EXAMINER                0                       62,000

251 COUNTY JAIL                 276,000                   4,392,312

253 COURT SECURITY                   0                      187,031

255 PROBATION                   288,256                      997,236

256 SENTENCE TO SERVE             0                        87,641

281 CIVIL DEFENSE                21,615                     109,538

392 SCORE RECYCLING       385,034                     447,029

501 ECR LIBRARY                           0                     339,955

502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY              0                       25,000

601 SOIL /WATER                    19,049                       78,388

      CONSERVATION

603 COUNTY EXTENTION                0                     160,485

604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY           0                      10,000

605 ECONOMIC                         1,700                              0

      DEVELOPMENT

613 WATERSHED BOARD                 0                        9,968

702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING           0                        4,500

      AUTHOR

801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 15,201,558                     323,800

813 MEED-CENTRAL                        0                         7,450

      MN INITIATIVE

      TOTAL                          19,066,487                 19,281,826

DEPT   HEALTH AND HUMAN    REVENUES   EXPENDITURES

   #             SERVICES

12-420 INCOME                          3,241,306            3,312,625

           MAINTENANCE

12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES         7,043,438             7,038,869

12-440 CHILDRENS                      134,700                134,700

           COLLABORATIVE

12-481 NURSING                       1,378,495             1,395,609

    TOTAL                           11,797,939           11,881,803

DEPT          HIGHWAY           REVENUES       EXPENDITURES

   #         DEPARTMENT

13-310 ADMINISTRATION                   0                   380,688

13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION          0                6,977,428

13-330 EQUIPMENT                           0                2,173,528

13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP                 0                1,928,275

13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 12,125,287                665,368

    TOTAL                          12,125,287           12,125,287

DEPT   RESOURCE             REVENUES         EXPENDITURES

   #      DEVELOPMENT

           DEPARTMENT

22-703 LAND USE                   852,800                 852,800

22-705 ROAD FUND                  16,306                  16,306

22-705 ROAD FUND                  16,306                  16,306

          GAS TAX

22-707 TIMBER                         28,422                  28,422

           DEVELOPMENT

22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP         28,422                  28,422

22-709 PARKS                          56,844                   56,844

           DEVELOP/ACQUISITION

    TOTAL                          982,794                 982,794

DEPT BUILDING FUND        REVENUES        EXPENDITURES

   #      DEPARTMENT

38-801 BUILDING FUND             25,000          25,000

DEPT 2015 JAIL BONDS        REVENUES       EXPENDITURES

   #DEPARTMENT

39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS      1,175,495       1,107,810

DEPT 2012A/2020A CTHSE     REVENUES     EXPENDITURES

   #      BONDS DEPARTMENT

40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE   1,022,548          992,071

           BONDS

DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDD  REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

   #DEPARTMENT

41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS344,831         321,577

DEPT      EQUIPMENT              REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

   #         DEPARTMENT

 43-801 EQUIPMENT                  25,000           25,000

DEPT     ELECTIONS              REVENUES    EXPENDITURES

  #        DEPARTMENT

44-801    ELECTIONS     79,034           16,800

TOTAL ALL FUNDS46,644,415         46,759,968

Establish 2021 Rates for Various Items

A. Establish County Commissioner Compensation/Per Diems/Mileage Reimbursement

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-85 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2020), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage for 2021.  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

B. Elected Department Head Salaries for 2021

County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson, $130,987.17 effective January 1, 2021.

C. 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union Non-Elected Employees 

1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021

D. Health Insurance County Contribution for Non-Union Employees and Elected Officials

County contribution towards health insurance premiums for non-union employees and elected officials.

Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve (B) the salary of Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson $130,987.17; (C) the 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for non-union employees at 1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021; and (D) 2021 health insurance contributions, HSA and VEBA contributions for full-time non-union employees and elected officials as follows:

     Pine County            Enrollment    County Premium   Annual HSA/VEBA 

2021 Health Insurance                          Contribution         Contribution

$1500-80% CMM          Single             $     814.75                  $0

$1500-80% CMM         Family              $  1,711.10                  $0

$2150-100% VEBA       Single             $     764.50            $1,275

$2150-100% VEBA      Family              $  1,498.60            $2,550

$3000-100% HSA        Single              $     774.50            $1,155

$3000-100% HSA       Family               $  1,711.10                  $0

Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-87 establishing per diems of $75 for various citizen board and committees for 2021 (unchanged from 2020).  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreements with Road and Bridge, Unit 1, Public Works Department (Highway Techs) and Road and Bridge Maintenance, Unit 2, Public Works Department (Highway Maintenance), both represented by AFSCME; 2021-2023 Pine County Road and Bridge Supervisory Unit; and 2021-2023 Pine County Attorney’s Confidential Employees (Legal Assistants).  Second by Commissioner Chaffee.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Luwig to approve Resolution 2020-84 approving purchasing from Mohr Parts and Supplies Inc. for 2021.  Second by Commissioner Mikrot.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 4-0 with Commissioenr Mohr abstaining.

The 2021 Regular and Organizational Meeting of the Pine County Board of Commissioners will be held January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota. 

The Special Meeting/Committee of the Whole meeting will be held January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone.  

With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:51 a.m. The next regular/organizational meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.

Chair  David J. Minke, Administrator

Board of CommissionersClerk to County Board of Commissioners

The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us).  Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021

NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of Pokegama Township that Absentee Voting will be available for those voters who will be absent from the Township for the Annual Township Election on March 9th, 2021.

The Schedule for Absentee Voting at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota is: Staurday, March 6th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and Monday, March 8th, 2021 until 5:00 p.m.

Details in obtaining ballots for another who is absent on Election Day and are unable to come to the Town Hall on the above dates may be obtained by contacting the Clerk at 320-629-3719.

/s/ Susan L. Alderink

Susan L. Alderink

Administrative Clerk

Pokegama Township

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Quiet Title

Court File No. 58-CV-20-515

SUMMONS

John and Rosemary Nuckols,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

John Doe, Mary Roe, and XYZ Corporation, and all persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you.

Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administration of the above named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

The Law Office of Joshua Nuckols

Joshua Nuckols

100 1st Street, SE

Little Falls, MN 56345

Phone: 218/821-0908

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. REAL ESTATE. This legal action involves real estate located in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

That part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter, Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, lying southeasterly of the centerline of County Highway No. 5 (aka Brunswick Road).

AND ALSO

All that part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter lying and being South of the Brunswick Road; and the West 500 feet of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter except that part lying North of the centerline of County Highway No. 5, subject to highway easements; all being in Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota.

The object of this action is to obtain a Judgment that Plainiffs are the fee owners as joint tenants of the real property described above free and clear of all claims of Defendants.

No personal claim is made against any Defendant. If any Defendant on whom this Summons is served unreasonably defends the action, said Defendant shall pay full costs to Plaintiffs.

THE LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA NUCKOLS

Dated: January 12, 2021

/s/ Joshua P. Nuckols

Joshua P. Nuckols (#0399363)

100 1st Street, SE

Little Falls, MN 56345

Phone: 218/821-0908

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28 February 4, 2021

The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year for Pine County. This summary is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. §375.169. The complete budget, along with the supporting documentation, is available for review in the County Administrator’s Office at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota and may be reviewed during normal business hours.

BUDGET SUMMARY 2021

DEPT             REVENUE                            2020 BUDGET                           2020 BUDGET                     2021 BUDGET                      2021 BUDGET      

                                                                    REVENUES                          EXPENDITURES                   REVENUES                       EXPENDITURES 

  #                  DEPARTMENT

  5         COUNTY BOARD                                               0                                255,502                                   0                            261,628

13         COURT ADMINISTRATION                            2,500                                  64,000                             2,500                             61,400

20         LAW LIBRARY                                            29,000                                 29,000                            29,000                             29,000

41         COUNTY AUDITOR-                                  106,000                               766,464                           115,000                           779,502

            TREASURER

61         MIS                                                            15,000                                784,483                           15,000                            788,750

62         CENTRAL SERVICES                                 34,000                                  34,000                           34,000                              34,000

63         TRUTH IN TAXATION                                   8,800                                  13,500                             8,000                              13,500

72         COUNTY ADMINISTRATION                            500                                 469,777                               500                            551,484

74         AQUATIC INVASIVE                                  123,930                                 123,930                        123,319                             123,319

            SPECIES PROG

91        COUNTY ATTORNEY                                 140,089                               1,077,959                       147,276                           1,171,911

92        CONTRACTED                                                    0                                    30,000                                 0                               30,000

            ATTRNYS/CONSULTANTS

93        VICTIM SERVICES                                      70,000                                    70,000                         70,000                               77,541

101      COUNTY RECORDER                               302,200                                  386,298                        306,650                             393,896

105      COUNTY ASSESSOR                                195,000                                  581,498                        173,900                             656,789

107      PLANNING AND ZONING                           186,545                                  253,827                        189,323                             283,133

111      GOVT BUILDING                                        251,140                                  844,098                        192,940                             810,076

           OPERATIONS 

121      VETERANS SERVICES                                14,000                                  159,747                          14,000                             172,670

201      COUNTY SHERIFF                                 1,278,450                               4,504,676                      1,268,008                          4,779,585

204      SHERIFF DISPATCH                                            0                                  838,964                                  0                            837,450

205      BOAT & WATER                                            6,425                                      6,425                            7,094                               7,094

206      SNOWMOBILE GRANT                                  5,597                                      5,597                            4,766                               4,766

208      ATV GRANT                                                  6,919                                       6,919                            8,075                               8,075

210     GUN PERMITS                                             45,448                                     45,448                          45,283                            45,283

212     CANINE UNIT                                               10,000                                     10,000                          10,000                            10,000 

          BENJAMIN NEEL                                            2,000                                      2,000                            2,000                               2,000

          GUN RANGE

227     ENHANCE 911                                            106,641                                  106,641                         106,641                           106,641

249     MEDICAL EXAMINER                                           0                                   62,000                                   0                             62,000

251     COUNTY JAIL                                             446,500                               4,374,060                         276,000                         4,392,312

253     COURT SECURITY                                               0                                  229,962                                   0                            187,031

255     PROBATION                                               318,749                                  973,980                         288,256                            997,236

256     SENTENCE TO SERVE                                         0                                    83,386                                  0                               87,641

281     CIVIL DEFENSE                                           21,615                                   105,912                          21,615                            109,538

392     SCORE RECYCLING                                  339,714                                   428,547                        385,034                            447,029

501     ECR LIBRARY                                                      0                                   339,861                                  0                            339,955

502     HISTORICAL SOCIETY                                         0                                     25,000                                  0                              25,000

601    SOIL/WATER                                                 19,049                                     78,388                         19,049                              78,388

         CONSERVATION

603    COUNTY EXTENSION                                           0                                    158,411                                  0                           160,485

604    AGRICULTURE SOCIETY                                      0                                     10,000                                   0                            10,000

605    ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT                           1,700                                             0                             1,700                                    0

613    WATERSHED BOARD                                            0                                      9,968                                    0                              9,968

702    PINE COUNTY HOUSING                                      0                                       4,500                                   0                               4,500

          AUTHORITY

801    NON-DEPARTMENTAL                            14,593,842                                   283,071                    15,201,558                           323,800

813    MEED-CENTRAL MN                                             0                                      7,450                                   0                               7,450

         INITIATIVE

                                                                        _____________________________________________________________________________

         TOTAL                                                    18,681,353                             18,645,249                     19,066,487                       19,281,826

                                                                         _____________________________________________________________________________

DEPT                HEALTH AND HUMAN                REVENUES             EXPENDITURES                   REVENUES                   EXPENDITURES

                                SERVICES

#

12-420    INCOME MAINTENANCE                     3,233,709                     3,233,709                              3,241,306                           3,312,625

12-430    SOCIAL SERVICES                             7,159,637                      7,159,637                             7,043,438                            7,038,869

12-440    CHILDREN’S COLLABORATIVE             134,700                        134,700                                 134,700                              134,700

12-481    NURSING                                           1,422,464                     1,422,464                              1,378,495                            1,395,609

                                                                        _____________________________________________________________________________

              TOTAL                                               11,950,510                    11,950,510                            11,797,939                          11,881,803

DEPT                       HIGHWAY                        REVENUES              EXPENDITURES                  REVENUES                   EXPENDITURES

#                          DEPARTMENT

13-310   ADMINISTRATION                                    0                              369,088                                 0                                    380,688

13-320   ENGR/CONSTRUCTION                           0                           5,545,872                                 0                                  6,977,428

13-330   EQUIPMENT                                            0                           2,391,618                                 0                                  2,173,528

13-340   REPAIR AND SHOP                                 0                            1,909,899                                0                                   1,928,275

13-801   NON-DEPARTMENTAL               10,299,144                                82,667                 12,125,287                                      665,368

                                                                     _____________________________________________________________________________

             TOTAL                                       10,299,144                          10,299,144                 12,125,287                                  12,125,287

DEPT    RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT                REVENUES           EXPENDITURES             REVENUES                    EXPENDITURES

#                    DEPARTMENT

22-703     LAND USE                                           891,648                      881,648                       852,800                                     852,800

22-705     ROAD FUND GAS TAX                            7,200                          7,200                         16,306                                       16,306

22-707     TIMBER DEVELOPMENT                               0                        10,000                         28,422                                       28,422

22-708     BLIGHT CLEANUP                                 10,000                       10,000                         28,422                                        28,422

22-709    PARKS DEVELOP/ACQUISITION                ------                         ------                           56,844                                        56,844

                                                                      _____________________________________________________________________________

              TOTAL                                                    908,848                    908,848                       982,794                                      982,794

DEPT      BUILDING FUND                                  REVENUES           EXPENDITURES             REVENUES                    EXPENDITURES

#             DEPARTMENT   

38-801     BUILDING FUND                                    75,000                        75,000                         25,000                                      25,000

DEPT           2015 JAIL BONDS                         REVENUES           EXPENDITURES            REVENUES                      EXPENDITURES

#                  DEPARTMENT

39-810      2015A JAIL BONDS                            1,181,265                    1,102,510                   1,175,495                             1,107,810

DEPT           2012A CTHSE BONDS                  REVENUES          EXPENDITURES           REVENUES                       EXPENDITURES

#                     DEPARTMENT 

40-810       2012A COURTHOUSE BONDS           1,021,590                   949,779                      1,022,548                               992,071

DEPT           2017A G.O. CIP BONDS                REVENUES            EXPENDITURES           REVENUES                        EXPENDITURES

#                      DEPARTMENT

41-810         2017A G.O. CIP BONDS                  341,409                      323,252                       344,831                                   321,577

DEPT           EQUIPMENT                              REVENUES            EXPENDITURES            REVENUES                        EXPENDITURES

#                 DEPARTMENT

43-801         EQUIPMENT                                     100,000                     100,000                      25,000                                  25,000

DEPT          ELECTIONS                                  REVENUES           EXPENDITURES             REVENUES                     EXPENDITURES

#                DEPARTMENT

44-801         ELECTIONS                                     98,034                        98,034                       79,034                                 16,800

                                                                      _____________________________________________________________________________

TOTAL ALL FUNDS                                        44,657,153                 44,425,326                 46,644,415                          46,759,968

    

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021

