NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No.
A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: December 9, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 24, 2020 January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021
Office of the Minnesota secretary of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Crossroads Trucking
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6512 School Street N, Finlayson MN 55735
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Michael Workman
Address: 6512 School Street N, FInlayson MN 55735
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Michael Workman
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: crossroadstrucking2021@gmail.com
Work Item1210178000025
Original File Number 615020300024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
1/13/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTh JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT-PROBATE/
MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-20-95
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
SHARON MARIE MCDOWELL, also known as Sharon M. McDowell,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated August 4, 2016 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Paul Vaughn Onken, whose address is 1900 Skyhigh Drive, New Brighton, Minnesota 55112, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above named decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: January 8, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
District Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Martin D. Schutz #0240813
MARTIN D. SHCUTZ, PA
2199 Silver Lake Road NW
New Brighton, Minnesota 55112
(651) 789-6052
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, December 14, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, December 14, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Ames (remote), Nos-Tollefson (remote), Leibel, Connaker,, Peterson, Cavallin (remote), Geisler.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Leibel second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the addition of Final Levy Addition.
Presentation of a school bell to Wally Connaker for his 9 years of dedicated service to the Pine City School Board.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the November 9, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the November 2020 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
10/14/2020 $750,000MN TRUSTSTEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATION
Stephanie Mohs, English/Language Arts Teacher, effective 11/13/20.
EMPLOYMENT
Jenna Steele, Change from Special Ed. Paraprofessional to ESL/ADSIS Behavior Para, (Step 9, Lane 7), 7 hours per day at $21.11 per hour, effective 11/2/20.
Denise Keocher, Cook Manager, (Step 3, Lane 7), 7.5 hours per day at $17.95 per hour, effective 11/9/20.
Airra Saunders, English/Language Arts, (Step 4, Lane 5), at an annual salary of $51,634, effective 11/16/20.
Becky Steffen, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 10/19/20.
Marcus Scarbrough, Special Ed. Paraprofessional, (Step 1, Lane 7), 6.75 hours per day at $16.89 per hour, effective 11/23/20.
Jennifer Brinker, Food SErvice, (Step 1, Lane 3), increase from 3 to 5.5 hours per week at $14.00 per hour, effective 11/24/20.
Clinton Peetz, Assistant Wrestling Coach, (Step 1), at an annual salary of $3,229, effective 11/30/20.
Motion by Cavallin second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Ames and seconded by Connaker:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Dr. John Barry $1500.00 Attendance Incentives
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel, Connaker, Peterson, Cavallin, Geisler.
Nay: None
Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Member Ames introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTION
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 204B. l 6 Subd. 1 was amended by the Minnesota State Legislature during its 2017 regular session to require all school districts to annually designate a polling place by December 31 of each year for the following calendar year;
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute Section 205A.11 Subd. 1, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the county located in whole or in part within the school district.
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute Section 205A.1 l, Subd. 2, When no other election is being held in a school district, the school board may designate combined polling places at which the voters in those precincts may vote in the school district election.
WHEREAS, Independent School District No. 578, Pine City Public Schools intends to hold elections as an independent school district in 2021 in polling places established by the school board.
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 State of Minnesota, as follows:
The polling places and precincts served by the polling places for Pine City (#578) school elections held in 2021 will be as follows:
Combined Polling Place Precincts Served:
Pine City High School Multipurpose RoomAll territory located in Independent School District No. 578; Pine & Kanabec Counties, MN.
All qualified electors residing in the School District may cast their ballots at the polling places designated.
The motion was the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Cavallin and upon roll call vote being taken thereof:
For: Ames, Nos-Tollefson, Leibel, Connaker, Peterson, Cavallin, Geisler.
And the following voted against: None
Absent: None
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the 2019-2020 World’s Best Workforce Report & Summary.
Motion by Cavallin second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Fall 2021 Coaching Staff.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Final 2020 Payable 2021 Property Tax Levy.
Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the December 1, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication, and the December 3, 2020 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
City of Sandstone Wellhead Protection Plan, Part Two
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting – October 28, 2020
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2020
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
November, 2020 Cash Balance
Fund November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 6,366,268 7,301,820 935,552
Health and Human 1,890,981 2,652,111 761,130
Services Fund
Road and Bridge 3,593,725 2,255,127 (1,338,598)
Fund
CARES Act 0 750,997 750,997
Land Management 2,127,760 2,331,066 203,307
Fund
TOTAL 16,445,846 18,219,099 1,773,253
(inc non-major funds)
Approve the November 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following licenses 2021 Waste Hauler Licenses and authorize Board Chair to sign: Cloquet Sanitary Service; Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs; Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal, Inc; Jones Construction Services; LePage & Sons Inc; Pine Habitation and Supported Employment, Inc (PHASE); Mike’s Sanitation Inc; Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC; Waste Management.
Accept an anonymous $750 donation to be designated as follows: $250/Shop with a Cop program; $250/Benjamin Neel Gun Range; $250/K-9 program.
Approve the 2020 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve an amendment to the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams 2020 Grant. This grant has been amended to allow for funding of $150,000 through December 31, 2021.
Approve Resolution 2020-80 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Jeannette P. Carmichael, $20,250 and Robert Stauffer, $17,450.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Jennifer N. White
Clinical supervision services to adult mental health case managers. The rate is $125 per hour, which is an increase of $5/hour. The annual maximum cost for this service is $6,000. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)
B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2021 Lead County Agreement
TSA licenses therapeutic foster homes in the region; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement as TSA works with multiple agencies but its central office is in Pine City. Most rates have remained unchanged from 2020. One year contract (January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021)
C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services
This contract provides for community support program services to eligible adults, and provides client outreach, medication monitoring, assistance in developing independent living skills, crisis assistance, housing support, social support, etc. Services not to exceed $78,000 annually, which is the same amount as 2020. One year contract (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
Approve Resolution 2020-81 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2021.
Acknowledge list of 2020 assessment clerical corrections.
Approve the hiring of the following:
A. Part-time dispatchers Jasmine Ploub and Marcus Hamilton-Gustafson, effective January 14, 2021, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
B. Part-time recycling center attendant James Laposky, effective December 16, 2020, $14.62 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.
C. Jacqueline Ness, Clerk III, effective January 11, 2021, $17.66 per hour, Grade 4.
Public Hearing – Unmanned Aerial System Operations (Drone Aircraft) (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Sheriff Jeff Nelson stated that Minnesota Statute 626.19 requires the County Board provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the Sheriff’s office purchase or use of an unmanned aerial system (drone). No board action is requird. Frandsen’s Bank has donated a drone and drone accessories to the county. Sheriff Nelson addressed the purpose and use of the drone, program coordinator and pilots, prohibited uses, retention/ dissemination of data, and drafting of the departmental drone use policy.
Commissioner Ludwig inquired as to uses and citizen privacy--with/without the necessity of a warrant, discretion of viewing of data, elevation that the drone is able to fly, surveillance usage, and pilots/training to operate the drone.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:24 a.m. and called for public comment. Mark Nisley addressed concerns related to use and citizen privacy, and the public’s ability to review the written policy drafted by the sheriff’s office for drone usage. Ailene Croup addressed concerns regarding costs of operation and maintenance, written policies, uses without a warrant, and audio/visual capabilities of the drone. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:44 a.m.
Public Hearing – Pine County Public Works Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Public Works Director/County Engineer Mark LeBrun explained that to receive federal transportation funds, Pine County is required, under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to perform a self-evaluation of its transportation infrastructure policies, practices and programs and pedestrian circulation/access routes including sidewalks, curb ramps, bicycle/pedestrian trails, etc. located within the county rights of way.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:50 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:51 a.m.
Commissioner Hallan commented on the visually impaired plates at the bottom of ramps at intersections. Public Works Director LeBrun stated that most county buildings are fully compliant, however there are a few items at the highway department building to be addressed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 8, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Administrative Support
i. Approve the promotion of part-time Sheriff ’s secretary Jamey Silva to full-time status, effective January 1, 2021, grade 4, minimum starting wage of $17.66/hour.
B. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer, Grant Crider, effective December 8, 2020 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $20.74/hour.
ii. Approve the promotion of a Corrections Officer to Team Lead Sergeant prior to Sergeant Gray’s February 25, 2021 retirement. This action will allow time for training, facilitate a smooth personnel transition and maintain jail safety. The promotion would be from Correction Officer Grade 7 $20.74/hour to Sergeant Grade 10 $24.70/hour.
C. Administration
i. Approve policy changes and submit the following required documentation to the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the process of moving forward in withdrawing from the Minnesota Merit System on January 1, 2022:
^Update Section 3.4 – Recruitment and Selection Process- Declaration of Policy of Equal Employment Opportunity to add language regarding the filing of complaints
^Add Section 3.19 to establish Personnel Board of Appeals
^Update Section 16.7 – Equal Opportunity, Non-Discrimination & Respectful Workplace to include Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity complaint/grievance process.
^Add Section 36 – Employee Training and Development.
^Add Section 37 – Political Activity (Hatch Act)
^County Board Resolution 2020-86 - Adoption of County Personnel Act
Certification Review Survey
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-82 Establishing the 2021 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $19,935,014. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-83 Adopting the 2021 Pine County Budget with revenues of $46,644,415 and expenditures of $46,759,968. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
BUDGET SUMMARY 2021
DEPT REVENUE
#DEPARTMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES
5 COUNTY BOARD 0 261,628
13 COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500 61,400
20 LAW LIBRARY 29,000 29,000
41 COUNTY 115,000 779,502
AUDITOR-TREASURER
61 MIS 15,000 788,750
62 CENTRAL SERVICES 34,000 34,000
63 TRUTH IN TAXATION 8,000 13,500
72 COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR 500 551,484
74 AQUATIC INVASIVE 123,319 123,319
SPECIES PRO
91 COUNTY ATTORNEY 147,276 1,171,911
92 CONTRACTED
ATTNYS/CONSULT 0 30,000
93 VICTIM SERVICES 70,000 77,541
101 COUNTY RECORDER 306,650 393,896
105 COUNTY ASSESSOR 173,900 656,789
107 PLANNING AND 189,323 283,133
ZONING
111 GOVT BUILDING 192,940 810,076
OPERATIONS
121 VETERANS SERVICES 14,000 172,670
201 COUNTY SHERIFF 1,268,008 4,779,585
204 SHERIFF DISPATCH 0 837,450
205 BOAT & WATER 7,094 7,094
206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT 4,766 4,766
208 ATV GRANT 8,075 8,075
210 GUN PERMITS 45,283 45,283
212 CANINE UNIT 10,000 10,000
214 BENJAMIN NEEL 2,000 2,000
GUN RANGE
227 ENHANCE 911 106,641 106,641
249 MEDICAL EXAMINER 0 62,000
251 COUNTY JAIL 276,000 4,392,312
253 COURT SECURITY 0 187,031
255 PROBATION 288,256 997,236
256 SENTENCE TO SERVE 0 87,641
281 CIVIL DEFENSE 21,615 109,538
392 SCORE RECYCLING 385,034 447,029
501 ECR LIBRARY 0 339,955
502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY 0 25,000
601 SOIL /WATER 19,049 78,388
CONSERVATION
603 COUNTY EXTENTION 0 160,485
604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY 0 10,000
605 ECONOMIC 1,700 0
DEVELOPMENT
613 WATERSHED BOARD 0 9,968
702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING 0 4,500
AUTHOR
801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 15,201,558 323,800
813 MEED-CENTRAL 0 7,450
MN INITIATIVE
TOTAL 19,066,487 19,281,826
DEPT HEALTH AND HUMAN REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# SERVICES
12-420 INCOME 3,241,306 3,312,625
MAINTENANCE
12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES 7,043,438 7,038,869
12-440 CHILDRENS 134,700 134,700
COLLABORATIVE
12-481 NURSING 1,378,495 1,395,609
TOTAL 11,797,939 11,881,803
DEPT HIGHWAY REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
13-310 ADMINISTRATION 0 380,688
13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION 0 6,977,428
13-330 EQUIPMENT 0 2,173,528
13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP 0 1,928,275
13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 12,125,287 665,368
TOTAL 12,125,287 12,125,287
DEPT RESOURCE REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEVELOPMENT
DEPARTMENT
22-703 LAND USE 852,800 852,800
22-705 ROAD FUND 16,306 16,306
22-705 ROAD FUND 16,306 16,306
GAS TAX
22-707 TIMBER 28,422 28,422
DEVELOPMENT
22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP 28,422 28,422
22-709 PARKS 56,844 56,844
DEVELOP/ACQUISITION
TOTAL 982,794 982,794
DEPT BUILDING FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
38-801 BUILDING FUND 25,000 25,000
DEPT 2015 JAIL BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES
#DEPARTMENT
39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS 1,175,495 1,107,810
DEPT 2012A/2020A CTHSE REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# BONDS DEPARTMENT
40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE 1,022,548 992,071
BONDS
DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDD REVENUES EXPENDITURES
#DEPARTMENT
41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS344,831 321,577
DEPT EQUIPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
43-801 EQUIPMENT 25,000 25,000
DEPT ELECTIONS REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
44-801 ELECTIONS 79,034 16,800
TOTAL ALL FUNDS46,644,415 46,759,968
Establish 2021 Rates for Various Items
A. Establish County Commissioner Compensation/Per Diems/Mileage Reimbursement
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-85 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2020), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage for 2021. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Elected Department Head Salaries for 2021
County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson, $130,987.17 effective January 1, 2021.
C. 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union Non-Elected Employees
1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021
D. Health Insurance County Contribution for Non-Union Employees and Elected Officials
County contribution towards health insurance premiums for non-union employees and elected officials.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve (B) the salary of Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $117,938 and County Attorney Reese Frederickson $130,987.17; (C) the 2021 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for non-union employees at 1.45% for January 1, 2021 and 1.25% for July 1, 2021; and (D) 2021 health insurance contributions, HSA and VEBA contributions for full-time non-union employees and elected officials as follows:
Pine County Enrollment County Premium Annual HSA/VEBA
2021 Health Insurance Contribution Contribution
$1500-80% CMM Single $ 814.75 $0
$1500-80% CMM Family $ 1,711.10 $0
$2150-100% VEBA Single $ 764.50 $1,275
$2150-100% VEBA Family $ 1,498.60 $2,550
$3000-100% HSA Single $ 774.50 $1,155
$3000-100% HSA Family $ 1,711.10 $0
Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-87 establishing per diems of $75 for various citizen board and committees for 2021 (unchanged from 2020). Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreements with Road and Bridge, Unit 1, Public Works Department (Highway Techs) and Road and Bridge Maintenance, Unit 2, Public Works Department (Highway Maintenance), both represented by AFSCME; 2021-2023 Pine County Road and Bridge Supervisory Unit; and 2021-2023 Pine County Attorney’s Confidential Employees (Legal Assistants). Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Luwig to approve Resolution 2020-84 approving purchasing from Mohr Parts and Supplies Inc. for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0 with Commissioenr Mohr abstaining.
The 2021 Regular and Organizational Meeting of the Pine County Board of Commissioners will be held January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
The Special Meeting/Committee of the Whole meeting will be held January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:51 a.m. The next regular/organizational meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
Chair David J. Minke, Administrator
Board of CommissionersClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021
NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of Pokegama Township that Absentee Voting will be available for those voters who will be absent from the Township for the Annual Township Election on March 9th, 2021.
The Schedule for Absentee Voting at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota is: Staurday, March 6th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and Monday, March 8th, 2021 until 5:00 p.m.
Details in obtaining ballots for another who is absent on Election Day and are unable to come to the Town Hall on the above dates may be obtained by contacting the Clerk at 320-629-3719.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-20-515
SUMMONS
John and Rosemary Nuckols,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
John Doe, Mary Roe, and XYZ Corporation, and all persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you.
Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administration of the above named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
The Law Office of Joshua Nuckols
Joshua Nuckols
100 1st Street, SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Phone: 218/821-0908
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL ESTATE. This legal action involves real estate located in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter, Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, lying southeasterly of the centerline of County Highway No. 5 (aka Brunswick Road).
AND ALSO
All that part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter lying and being South of the Brunswick Road; and the West 500 feet of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter except that part lying North of the centerline of County Highway No. 5, subject to highway easements; all being in Section 12, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain a Judgment that Plainiffs are the fee owners as joint tenants of the real property described above free and clear of all claims of Defendants.
No personal claim is made against any Defendant. If any Defendant on whom this Summons is served unreasonably defends the action, said Defendant shall pay full costs to Plaintiffs.
THE LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA NUCKOLS
Dated: January 12, 2021
/s/ Joshua P. Nuckols
Joshua P. Nuckols (#0399363)
100 1st Street, SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Phone: 218/821-0908
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28 February 4, 2021
The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year for Pine County. This summary is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. §375.169. The complete budget, along with the supporting documentation, is available for review in the County Administrator’s Office at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota and may be reviewed during normal business hours.
BUDGET SUMMARY 2021
DEPT REVENUE 2020 BUDGET 2020 BUDGET 2021 BUDGET 2021 BUDGET
REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
5 COUNTY BOARD 0 255,502 0 261,628
13 COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500 64,000 2,500 61,400
20 LAW LIBRARY 29,000 29,000 29,000 29,000
41 COUNTY AUDITOR- 106,000 766,464 115,000 779,502
TREASURER
61 MIS 15,000 784,483 15,000 788,750
62 CENTRAL SERVICES 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000
63 TRUTH IN TAXATION 8,800 13,500 8,000 13,500
72 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 500 469,777 500 551,484
74 AQUATIC INVASIVE 123,930 123,930 123,319 123,319
SPECIES PROG
91 COUNTY ATTORNEY 140,089 1,077,959 147,276 1,171,911
92 CONTRACTED 0 30,000 0 30,000
ATTRNYS/CONSULTANTS
93 VICTIM SERVICES 70,000 70,000 70,000 77,541
101 COUNTY RECORDER 302,200 386,298 306,650 393,896
105 COUNTY ASSESSOR 195,000 581,498 173,900 656,789
107 PLANNING AND ZONING 186,545 253,827 189,323 283,133
111 GOVT BUILDING 251,140 844,098 192,940 810,076
OPERATIONS
121 VETERANS SERVICES 14,000 159,747 14,000 172,670
201 COUNTY SHERIFF 1,278,450 4,504,676 1,268,008 4,779,585
204 SHERIFF DISPATCH 0 838,964 0 837,450
205 BOAT & WATER 6,425 6,425 7,094 7,094
206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT 5,597 5,597 4,766 4,766
208 ATV GRANT 6,919 6,919 8,075 8,075
210 GUN PERMITS 45,448 45,448 45,283 45,283
212 CANINE UNIT 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000
BENJAMIN NEEL 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000
GUN RANGE
227 ENHANCE 911 106,641 106,641 106,641 106,641
249 MEDICAL EXAMINER 0 62,000 0 62,000
251 COUNTY JAIL 446,500 4,374,060 276,000 4,392,312
253 COURT SECURITY 0 229,962 0 187,031
255 PROBATION 318,749 973,980 288,256 997,236
256 SENTENCE TO SERVE 0 83,386 0 87,641
281 CIVIL DEFENSE 21,615 105,912 21,615 109,538
392 SCORE RECYCLING 339,714 428,547 385,034 447,029
501 ECR LIBRARY 0 339,861 0 339,955
502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY 0 25,000 0 25,000
601 SOIL/WATER 19,049 78,388 19,049 78,388
CONSERVATION
603 COUNTY EXTENSION 0 158,411 0 160,485
604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY 0 10,000 0 10,000
605 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 1,700 0 1,700 0
613 WATERSHED BOARD 0 9,968 0 9,968
702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING 0 4,500 0 4,500
AUTHORITY
801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 14,593,842 283,071 15,201,558 323,800
813 MEED-CENTRAL MN 0 7,450 0 7,450
INITIATIVE
_____________________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18,681,353 18,645,249 19,066,487 19,281,826
_____________________________________________________________________________
DEPT HEALTH AND HUMAN REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
SERVICES
#
12-420 INCOME MAINTENANCE 3,233,709 3,233,709 3,241,306 3,312,625
12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES 7,159,637 7,159,637 7,043,438 7,038,869
12-440 CHILDREN’S COLLABORATIVE 134,700 134,700 134,700 134,700
12-481 NURSING 1,422,464 1,422,464 1,378,495 1,395,609
_____________________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 11,950,510 11,950,510 11,797,939 11,881,803
DEPT HIGHWAY REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
13-310 ADMINISTRATION 0 369,088 0 380,688
13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION 0 5,545,872 0 6,977,428
13-330 EQUIPMENT 0 2,391,618 0 2,173,528
13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP 0 1,909,899 0 1,928,275
13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 10,299,144 82,667 12,125,287 665,368
_____________________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 10,299,144 10,299,144 12,125,287 12,125,287
DEPT RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
22-703 LAND USE 891,648 881,648 852,800 852,800
22-705 ROAD FUND GAS TAX 7,200 7,200 16,306 16,306
22-707 TIMBER DEVELOPMENT 0 10,000 28,422 28,422
22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP 10,000 10,000 28,422 28,422
22-709 PARKS DEVELOP/ACQUISITION ------ ------ 56,844 56,844
_____________________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 908,848 908,848 982,794 982,794
DEPT BUILDING FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
38-801 BUILDING FUND 75,000 75,000 25,000 25,000
DEPT 2015 JAIL BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS 1,181,265 1,102,510 1,175,495 1,107,810
DEPT 2012A CTHSE BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE BONDS 1,021,590 949,779 1,022,548 992,071
DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS 341,409 323,252 344,831 321,577
DEPT EQUIPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
43-801 EQUIPMENT 100,000 100,000 25,000 25,000
DEPT ELECTIONS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
44-801 ELECTIONS 98,034 98,034 79,034 16,800
_____________________________________________________________________________
TOTAL ALL FUNDS 44,657,153 44,425,326 46,644,415 46,759,968
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 2021
