Office of the Minnesota
secretary of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Jensen Consulting Services
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Robert Allen Jensen
Address: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Robert A. Jensen
Mailing Address: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item 1089270400023
Original File Number 1089270400023
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
6/17/2019 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, February 4, 11, 2021
NOTICE OF PENDENCY
AND
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO 12
U.S.C. ch.38A
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 12 U.S.C ch. 38A that (a) default has occurred in the conditions of the Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Mortgage given on December 12, 2001, executed by Stanley A. Teeman and Margaret A. Teeman, husband and wife, as mortgagors, to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., as mortgagee, recorded as Document No. 408580 in the office of the County Recorder in and for Pine County, Minnesota, on May 8, 2002 (the “Mortgage”), which Mortgage was assigned to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, its successors and assigns, by the Corporate Assignment of Mortgage dated September 13, 2016, recorded as Document No. A528916 in the office of said County Recorder on September 15, 2016 and (b) a foreclosure of the Mortgage will be conducted as hereinafter set forth.
The name and address of the Foreclosure Allen E. Christy
Commissioner is: DeWitt LLP
2100 AT&T Tower
901 Marquette Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55402-2859
The date on which this Notice is issued is:January 13, 2021
The name of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is:Ben Carson
The name of the original mortgagor is: Stanley A. Teeman and Margaret A. Teeman
The name of the original mortgagee is:Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
The real property subject to the Mortgage that will be foreclosed has the following common address and property tax identification number:
Common Address: Property Tax Identification No.
710 4th Street
Southeast42.5423.000
Pine City, MN 55063
The real property subject to the Mortgage is Abstract property, and is located in Pine County, Minnesota, and legally described as follows, to-wit:
The West 120 feet of Lot 2 and the North Half of Lot 3, Block 50, Original Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota;
the “Property”.
The default upon which foreclosure is based is the failure to pay the remaining balance of the principal indebtedness, accrued interest, and late charges secured by the Mortgage following acceleration pursuant to section 9(a)(i) of the Mortgage (“The borrower dies and the Property is not the principal residence of at least one surviving borrower”), in the total amount of $133,380.54 as of September 9, 2020. By virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. § 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner recorded as Document No. A-557599 in the office of said County Recorder on December 7, 2020, notice is hereby given that on March 8, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. local time, the Property and all real and personal property at or used in connection with the Property, will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder.
The sale will be held at 710 4th Street Southeast, Pine City, MN 55063. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid the entire amount of the indebtedness, all accrued interest, all taxes and insurance premiums the Secretary may have paid, and all costs and disbursements (including without limitation the commission, costs, and disbursements due the Foreclosure Commissioner).
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid on the Property by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
If making their bid before the scheduled sale, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling 10% of their own bid in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit totaling 10% of the successful bid in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the date of closing and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to close. All extensions will be for 15-day intervals for a fee of $500.00 each, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Foreclosure Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. All other terms of the sale would remain the same. If the second highest bidder rejects the Foreclosure Commissioner’s offer, the HUD representative will provide instructions to the Foreclosure Commissioner about cancellation of the sale or other action to be taken.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than three days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale, or all amounts due under the Mortgage are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The Mortgage may be reinstated by the mortgagor by curing the condition that resulted in acceleration of the indebtedness, and by paying all other amounts that would he due under the Mortgage if payments under the Mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
DATED: January 18, 2021.
/s/ Allen Christy
Allen E. Christy, Foreclosure Commissioner
STATE OF MINNESOTA)
)
ss.
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN)
The attached or foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me this 18 day of January, 2021, by Allen E. Christy, Foreclosure Commissioner.
/s/ Renee L. Schneider
Notary Public
This Instrument was Drafted by:
DeWITT LLP (aec)
2100 AT&T Tower
901 Marquette Ave.
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, February 4, 11, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-2
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Cynthia Marie Novy a/k/a
Cindy Marie Novy,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated October 10, 2000. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Cara Novy, whose address is 801 North Elizabeth Street Unit 3N, Chicago, Illinois 60642, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 26, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Spear & Swanson Law Office
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 4, 11, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City Hall Council Chambers | 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1496225679 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 149 622 5679.
VARIANCE
A variance request for Mark Vander Horck to consider a variance from Section 10.400.0235 - total floor area not to exceed 1,800 square feet; Section 10.700.0000 - impervious surface requirements; and Section 10.400.0230 - no accessory building shall exceed 1,008 square feet in size at Parcel #42.5173.000, located within the Shoreland and (One and) Two Family Residential (R2) districts at 100 2nd Ave SE to build an additional garage structure for a total of 3 accessory structures.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 2021
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pokegama Town Board of Supervisors will be meeting on February 11th, 2021 at 7:00p.m. for their Annual Board of Audit Meeting after the Regular Board Meeting This meeting will take place at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota This meeting is an open meeting and the public is welcome.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON THE PROPOSED PRELIMINARY PLAT OF THE “HOOK STREET, LINDEN TREE ROAD”
Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on February 22nd , 2021, 7:00 pm, at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to review the application for the Preliminary Plat known as “Hook Street Plan, Linden Tree Rd.”, Section 23; Township 39; Range 22. The Developer and applicant of the Property is Jacob Kruse/ Landmasters Holdings, LLC of Pine City
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: Feb. 8th 2021
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
18336 TOWN HALL RD.
PINE CITY, MN 55063
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of the Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Election and Meeting will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March and will be on notice on WCMP Radio Station and posted at the Town Hall.
The Election Polls will be open at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. at which time the voters of Pokegama Township will elect the following:
Supervisor C: Three {3} year term
Supervisor D: Three (3) year term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and the Annual Election will be held at the
Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Minnesota 55063.
The Board of Canvass will be called to order on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 to certify the Election results, after th adjournment of the Township Annual Meeting.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 18, 2021
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006, 320-396-2982, for the purpose of soliciting public response to a proposed ordinance regarding zoning of solar energy systems. A copy of the proposed ordinance may be obtained from the town office or at www.royaltontownship.com. Written testimony will be accepted until the time of hearing; oral testimony will be accepted at the hearing. All hearing attendees must adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of masks (unless medically-exempt) and social distancing.
Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Februaruy 11, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner JJ Waldhalm. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the Organizational and Regular Minutes and Summary for publication – January 5, 2021, and the Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Strategic Planning) – January 12, 2021. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Directors Minutes: Regular Meeting/November 18, 2020; Annual Meeting/November 18, 2020; Special Meeting/December 22, 2020.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 6,501,347 7,032,144 530,797
Health and Human Services Fund 1,689,735 2,545,198 855,463
Road and Bridge Fund 2,816,753 770,230 (2,046,523)
CARES Act 0 0 0
Land Management Fund 2,342,444 2,417,136 74,693
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 16,790,258 16,484,318 (305,940)
Approve the December 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following resolutions for premises permits: Resolution 2021-06 -- Pine City Youth Hockey Association to conduct lawful gambling at Wings North, 19072 Homestead Rd, Pine City, and Resolution 2021-07 -- Sturgeon Lake Area Lions to conduct lawful gambling at Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill, 34427 Majestic Dr., Sturgeon Lake.
Acknowledge the banks used by Pine County as its depositories:
A. primary checking and money market accounts are held at Frandsen Bank & Trust;
B. secondary checking and money market accounts are held at Stearns Bank; Stearns is the depositor for individuals making their tax and other payments online. Additionally, due to the interest rate, much of the cash holdings are transferred into this money market account.
C. State and Federal payments are automatically deposited into the Minnesota Association of Governments Investing for Counties (MAGIC) account. These funds are held in this account until transferred to Frandsen for general use or Stearns for interest accumulation.
D. Due to the 2020 bonding refunding, the county has funds in escrow at Ehlers & Associates until the bond is paid off (January 27, 2021) and the construction funds are utilized.
Approve the Agreement for Prosecution Services between the City of Hinckley and Pine County for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021 through 2022. The city will pay to the county a total amount of $32,000 for prosecution services.
Approve the following appointments to the Extension Committee: District 1: Reappointment of Linda Defenbaugh for the term January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023; District 2: Reappointment of Donna Cherrier for the term January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023; At Large Seat: Appoint Barbara Videen for the term January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022 as Barbara Fischer, the current At Large representative, is unable to finish the term.
Approve Resolution 2021-05 extending a septic fix-up special assessment to Benjamin T. Dahl and Jillian D. Dahl in the amount of $10,800.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the January 11, 2021 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Corrections Officer, Ric Rarick, effective December 16, 2020 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $21.34/hour.
ii. Approve the promotion of Corrections Officer Jennifer MacQuiddy to Jail Sergeant, effective January 11, 2021. Her job grade and pay will change from Corrections Officer Grade 7, $26.83/hour to Jail Sergeant Grade 10, $31.94/hour.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Administrative Support
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Sheriff’s Secretary Christina Johnson, effective January 22, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 4 with a minimum starting wage of $17.66/hour.
C. Health and Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Adult Protection Social Worker Noelle LeVoir, effective December 31, 2020 and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $26.06/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker JoDee Simon, effective December 31, 2020 and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Position is a Grade 6 with a minimum starting wage of $19.84/hour.
iii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Bev Olson, effective January 8, 2021, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Position is a Grade 6 with a minimum starting wage of $19.84/hour.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to ratify the appointment of commissioners to those 2021 boards and committees requiring county board approval. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Board and Committee Appointments
OUTSIDE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES County Board Appointment
2021 Representative 2021 Alternate
AMC Committee – Environment & Natural Resources Mohr
AMC Committee – General Government Waldhalm
AMC Committee – Health & Human Services Lovgren
AMC Committee – Public Safety Policy Committee Ludwig
AMC Committee – Transportation & Infrastructure Hallan
AMC Committee – Indian Affairs Advisory Council Hallan Lovgren
AMC Delegate Appointments (county is authorized 1 delegate for each commissioner and three additional delegates) Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, Ludwig, LeBrun, Foss, Minke
1W1P Policy Committee – Lower St. Croix Hallan Mohr
1W1P Policy Committee – Nemadji
Ludwig Waldhalm
1W1P Policy Committee - Snake River Mohr Waldhalm
1W1P Technical Committee – Lower St. Croix
1W1P Technical Committee - Nemadji
1W1P Technical Committee - Snake River
Land and Resources Manager
Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) All Ludwig
Central MN Jobs and Training Service Hallan Ludwig
Central Regional EMS Committee Ludwig Waldhalm
East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Waldhalm Hallan
East Central Regional Juvenile Center (ECRJC) Advisory Committee
Ludwig Waldhalm
East Central Regional Library Lovgren Mohr
East Central Solid Waste Commission (ECSWC) Hallan Ludwig
Extension Committee Lovgren/Mohr
Fiber-Optic Joint Power Board Hallan Mohr
GPS 45:93 Joint Powers Board
County Administrator Hallan
Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails (GMPT) Waldhalm All
Lakes and Pines Community Action Council (CAC) Hallan Waldhalm
Law Library Mohr Waldhalm
Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Minke/Hallan
Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC) Hallan All
Northeast Minnesota Area Transportation Partnership Hallan Waldhalm
Northeast Minnesota Regional Emergency Communications Board Hallan
Chief Deputy Paul Widenstrom
Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) Sheriff Nelson
NLX Ludwig Lovgren
Rush Line Corridor Task Force Waldhalm Mohr
Snake River Watershed Joint Powers Board Mohr Hallan
State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC) Lovgren
Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo
OUTSIDE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES
County Board Chair Appointment 2021 Representative 2021 Alternate
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Liaison Ludwig
Soil & Water Conservation District Liaison Waldhalm Mohr
OUTSIDE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES
County Board Chair Appointment
2021 Appointment 2021 Alternate
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Liaison Ludwig
Soil & Water Conservation District Liaison Waldhalm Mohr
COUNTY ESTABLISHED COMMITTEES
County Board Chair Appointment
2021 Appointment 2021 Alternate
Canvassing Board Hallan/Ludwig Mohr
Economic Development Waldhalm/Mohr
Facilities Committee Ludwig/Waldhalm
Government Operations Ludwig/Waldhalm
Health & Human Services Hallan/Ludwig
Insurance Committee Lovgren/Ludwig
Finance and Investment Committee Ludwig/Hallan
Land/Zoning Advisory Committee Lovgren/Ludwig*
*Liaison to Planning Commission
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Liaison Hallan/Lovgren
Negotiations (Labor Relations) Committee
Ludwig/Mohr
Personnel Committee Mohr/Ludwig Hallan
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Ludwig/Lovgren
Public Safety Committee Waldhalm/Ludwig
Technology Committee Hallan/Mohr
Transportation Committee Hallan/Waldhalm
Equal Employment Opportunity Coordinator required by section 3.2 of the County Policy and Procedure Manual Jackie Koivisto
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Memorandum of Cooperative Agreement for implementation of the Nemadji One Watershed One Plan and the implementation budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
The board reviewed the 2021 goals/areas of focus from the January 12 Strategic Planning meeting and added two additional goals: (1) fiscally responsible relating to the 2022 levy, and (2) Pandemic Response/Lessons Learned/Organizational & Community Resilience.
The complete list of 2021 goals are as follows: Broadband Access, Wetland Bank Development, Economic Development, County Attorney Office Workload, Sales Tax for Transportation, Sheriff’s Office Staffing, Solid Waste/Dumping, Outdoor Recreation/Trails, Re-establish Local Government Officials meetings (when possible), Outdoor Recreation, fiscally responsible relating to the 2022 levy; and Pandemic Response/Lessons Learned/Organizational & Community Resilience.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., 1602 Hwy. 23, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.