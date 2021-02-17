Secretary of State
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sways Auto Paint & Body
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 49620 Shadow Oak Road Kerrick MN 55756 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Aric John Sway
Address: 49620 Shadow Oak Road Kerrick MN 55756 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Aric Sway
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: a_sway@hotmail.com
Work Item 1217158400024
Original File Number 121715800024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/11/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, 2021
Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Supervisor
Brook Park Township
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Brook Park Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Election of officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Brook Park Town Hall, (formerly Lions Den), Brook Park, MN. Polls will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at which time the voters will elect:
(1) Supervisor – Three Year Term
The Town Board will meet as a Board of Canvass immediately following the closing of the polls to declare the official results of the Election. The Annual Meeting will follow the Board of Canvass.
Please note: The March monthly meeting will be held immediately following the Annual Meeting.
In case of inclement weather, the Election, Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting will be rescheduled to March 16th, 2021.
Kelly Johnson – Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
Notice of Public Hearing
Planning Commission
Brook Park Township
A meeting of the Brook Park Township Planning Commission will be held on Saturday, March 6th, at 9:00 a,m. at the Brook Park Townhall, Brook Park, MN. The purpose of the hearing is to take comments from the public on a request for a conditional use permit submitted by Jeremy and Jennie Ringler to allow for the establishment of the Ringler Family Campground. The property for which the conditional use permit is requested is described as: Section 30, Township 040, Range 02214.87 AC LOT 11.
Individuals wishing to present testimony should be present at the hearing. Written comments will also be accepted and may be mailed to: Harold Jungroth, Zoning Adminstrator, 6301 Foliage Drive, Brook Park, MN 55007.
The planning commission will also be reviewing the existing zoning ordinance for possible updates/changes to be presented to the town board.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that while the Planning Commission is working on updating the comprehensive plan, there may be a quorum of Planning Commission members present at the City Council meetings held on the first Thursday of every month at 7PM.
Dick Johnson
Mayor
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Rock Creek City Council is requesting sealed bids for the loading and hauling of approximately 4,000 to 7,000 yards of gravel out of the City gravel pit located on 550th Street. A minimum of four belly dump trucks are required, no end dump trucks. Dust control MUST be provided on 550th Street and North on Maple Avenue to the tar.
The City requires a bond of $10,000 be posted within 10 days after the Contractor receives written acceptance of their bid, guaranteeing the gravel will be hauled between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021.
Sealed bids must include a current Certificate of Insurance, Federal I.D. Number and be submitted by the bid opening date of Thursday March 4, 2021 at 7PM. Contractors who submit a bid must be present at the bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-8
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Andis Arvid Semelis, a/k/a Andis A. Semelis
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM Via Zoom Hearing, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 4, 2018, and for the appointment of Kristine L. Weiskopf, whose address is 1303 Spoonbill Circle, Eagan MN 55123, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 all Creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice of the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
BUTTS, SCHNEIDER AND BUTTS, LLP
Spencer C. Butts
MN #392116
155 South Lake Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025
Telephone: 651-464-6162 x7
Facsimile: 651-464-8180
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OTHER CIVIL: TORRENS
File No. 58-CV-20-470
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
In the Matter of the Application of
Cindy Ann Miller and Jerome A. Weidemann
(husband-and-wife as Joint Tenants-an undivided one-half interest),
and
Lynnea S. Miller and her successors in Trust, as Trustee(s) of the Lynnea S. Miller Revocable Trust under Agreement dated October 16, 2006, as amended (an undivided one-half interest). to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 3, Section 33, Township 42 North, Range 17 West, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at point 814.965 feet North of the Southwest corner thereof,
thence North 0 degrees 00’ a distance of 154.935 feet,
thence South 75 degrees 30’ East a distance of 587 feet more or less to the shore of Tamarack Lake,
thence Southwesterly along the shore of Tamarack Lake to a point South 75 degrees 30’ East of the point of beginning,
thence North 75 degrees 30’ West a distance of 537.5 feet more or less to the point of beginning,
subject to County Road No. 24.
AND
That part of Government Lot Three (3), Section Thirty-Three (33) Township Forty-two (42) North, Range Seventeen (17) West, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Government Lot 3;
thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Government Lot 3 a distance of 794.0 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described;
thence continuing on a bearing of North along said West line 20.965 feet;
thence South 75°30’ East a distance of 563 feet, more or less, the shore of Tamarack Lake;
thence southwesterly along said-shore line to the intersection with a line that bears South 75°30’ East from the from the point of beginning;
thence North 75°30’ West 553 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
Subject to County Highway No. 24 over and across the West 33 feet thereof.
Including a 33 foot driveway easement over and across that Part of Government Lot 3, Section 33, Township 42, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies within a distance of 16.5 feet on each side of the following described line:
Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Government Lot 3;
thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Government Lot 3 a distance of 709.29 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described;
thence south 76°38’30” East 189.21 feet;
thence North 87°17’35” East 100 feet;
thence North 45° East 56.47 feet to Line “B” described as follows;
Commencing at the point of beginning of the above described line;
thence on a bearing of North along said West line 84.71 feet to the point of beginning of Line “B”,
thence South 75°30’ East 553 feet and line “B” there terminating.
The side lines of the easement are to be lengthened or shortened to terminate on Line “B”.
Applicant(s) vs.
a. Unknown successor Trustees under the Declaration of Trust of John E. Miller and Lynnea S. Miller dated July 14, 1986, and filed September 11, 1986, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as document No. 294135;
b. Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased;
c. All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application herein.
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicants. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicants in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Civil Filing, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN, 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $297.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee. You should also serve your answer on the Applicants’ attorney, or the Applicants, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Pine City, in said County, this 8th day of February, 2021.
By /s/ Heather Powell
Gary C. Dahle-Attorney for Applicants
2704 Highway 10,
Mounds View, MN 55112
Telephone: 763-780-8390 Fax:
763-780-8390 E-mail:
Attorney Registration #218947
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, March 4, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CHISAGO
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 13-CV-21-44
Case Type: Harassment
Notice of Harassment
Restraining Order Hearing by
Publication
Brackon Charles Kennedy obo Minor Child
Petitioner
vs
Tim Charles Thompson
Respondent
To Respondent:
A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location:
Date: March 10th, 2021 at 9:00AM
Location: Via ZOOM, call 651-213-7010 (court admin) for ZOOM instructions
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order that may result after his hearing.
02/09/2010 Kris Cunningham
Date Court Administrator/
Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, January 11, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held a the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, January 11, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business. Acting Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson (remote), Tim Geisler, Wendy Leibel, JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames (remote), Dan Peterson, Becci Palmbalde
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent, Dr. Curt Tryggestad
Superintendent Tryggestad administered the Oath of Office to Members Geisler, Leibel, Peterson, and Palmbalde.
Motion by Cavallin, second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Organization of the School Board for 2021
Acting Chair Peterson for Board Chair nominations. Member Ames nominated Member Leibel as Board Chair. Motion by Palmblade second by Cavallin to case a unanimous ballot and carried to elect Member Leibel as Board Chair 2021
Acting Chair Peterson called for Board Vice-Chair nominations. Members Palmblade nominated Member Nos-Tollefson as Board Vice Chair. Motion by Cavallin second by Ames to cast a unanimous ballot, with Nos-Tollefson abstaining, and carried to elect Member Nos-Tollefson Board Vice Chair 2021.
Chairman Leibel called for Board Clerk nominations. Member Ames nominated Member Cavallin as Board Clerk. Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Peterson to cast a unanimous ballot and carried to elect Member Cavallin Board Clerk 2021.
Chairman Leibel called for Board Treasurer nominations. Member Peterson nominated Member Ames as Board Treasurer. Motion by Palmblade second by Cavallin to case a unanimous ballot and carried to re-elect Member Ames Board Treasurer 2021.
Motion by Geisler, second by Ames and carried unanimously to set the School Board Meeting Dates for 2021 as follows:
Monday, January 11, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, February 8, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, February 22, 2021 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, March 8, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, April 12, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, May 10, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, June 7, 2021 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday June 14, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, July 12, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, August 9, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, September 13, 2021 Regular Meeting, 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, September 20, 2021 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, October 11, 2021 Regular Meeting, 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, November 8, 2021,Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, November 22, 2021 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, December 13, 2021 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Committee Assignments
Committee Committee
Name Representative
Facility & Grounds Nos-Tollefson,
Geisler & Peterson
Finance & Audit Board Committee
Of the Whole
Policy Leibel & Cavallin
Transportation Vacancy & Peterson
Negotiations- Geisler & Peterson
Group A
Negotiations- Peterson, Geisler &
Group B Vacancy
Negotiations- Vacancy, Leibel &
Group C Ames
Negotiations Peterson, Vacancy &
Group D Nos-Tollefson
Negotiations- Ames, Vacancy &
Group E Peterson
Activities Advisory Peterson &
Committee Vacancy
World’s Best Ames & Leibel
Workforce
Insurance Peterson & Leibel
Continuing Ames
Education
Indian Education Ames & Cavallin
MSBA Legislative Ames
Minnesota State Vacancy
High School League
ECMECC Geisler
Pine City Civic Vacancy
Center Board
SCRED Leibel & Nos-Tollefson
(Alternate)
Summer Vacancy & Cavallin
Recreation
MREA Geisler
Motion by Ames second by Peterson and carried unanimously to set the salary for 2021 as follows:
Chair: &620/Year Clerk: $60/Year Treasurer $520/Year Meeting Compensation: $90.00 for regular monthly meetings $30 per hour (1 hour minimum) additional board or committee meetings $200 per day daily conventions
Motion by Peterson second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda for 2021 organization of the School Board.
1. Authorize Superintendent and/or Business Manger to make short-term investments, deposits, transfers, withdrawals and electronic funds transfers between designated financial institutions. Authorize the Superintendent and/or Business manager to make wire transfers of school district funds to approved financial institutions. Authorize the Superintendent and/or Business Manager to lease, purchase, and contract for goods and services within the general budget categories pursuant to MS123B.52, Subd.2
2. Designate the following financial institutions and any named by their investment service department as official depositories: Stearns Bank, Frandsen Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund, and PMA Financial Network.
3. Designate the following financial institutions and any named by their investment service department as official investment financial institutions: PMA Financial Network, RBC Wealth Management, and PFM/Minnesota Liquid Asset Funt.
4. Designate Ratwik, Roszak, & Maloney P.A. as school district’s attorney
5. Designate Pine City Pioneer as the official newspaper for calender year January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
6. Designate Ehlers and Associates as financial advisor for the school district.
7. Designate Food Service Director as “responsible authority” for Child Nutrition Programs
8. Designate Stephanie Lorsung & Joanne Blake as LEA Representatives in filing applicants for Title Land II funds for fiscal year 2021-2022.
9. Continuing membership in the Pine County Family Services Collaborative Children’s Cabinet.
10. Continuing membership in ECMECC Interactive Cable Board
11. Grand administration authority to issue weekly vendor checks.
12. Grant Superintendent and/or Business Manager the authority to spend within confines of the budget
13. Designate Steven Wagner as LEA Homeless Liaison, District Migrant Liaison, and Foster Care Point of Contact.
14. Approve the Superintendent or Designee as the Local Education Agency (LEA) Representative for the calender year January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
15. Designation of Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Recertification System (IoWA) The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with State Access Control Security Standard 1.0 which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA). The Superintendent recommends the Board authorize Curt Tryggestad to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IoWA), and Deb Wagner to add and remove names as the IoWA for the Pine City Public School District 578-01 for the calender year January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
(a) Approve the December 14, 2020 regular meeting minutes
(b) Approve the December 2020 bills to date as listed
(c) Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer To Description
12/10/2020 $1,000,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL/CASH FLOW
12/23/2020 750,000 MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL/CASH FLOW
RESIGNATION
(d) Diantha Anderson, ALC Secretary, effective 1/8/2021.
Motion by Geisler second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
Meeting adjourned at 8:14 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
TAX REFUNDS - 2018
David Krig PID 33.0184.000 $142.56
4301 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
BNSF Railway Company PID 42.7016.000 $502.00
Property Tax Department
PO Box 961089
Ft. Worth, TX 76161
Mark or Darlene Harvego PID 12.5165.000 $40.17
3416 26th Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Please contact Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, MN 55063 or call 320-591-1668 to request an affidavit to have a check reissued. If affidavits are not presented to the County Auditor-Treasurer within 90 days of the date of publication, the refunds will then be apportioned to the affected taxing districts.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
18336 TOWN HALL RD.
PINE CITY, MN 55063
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of the Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Election and Meeting will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March and will be on notice on WCMP Radio Station and posted at the Town Hall.
The Election Polls will be open at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. at which time the voters of Pokegama Township will elect the following:
Supervisor C: Three {3} year term
Supervisor D: Three (3) year term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and the Annual Election will be held at the
Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Minnesota 55063.
The Board of Canvass will be called to order on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 to certify the Election results, after th adjournment of the Township Annual Meeting.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 11, 18, 2021
