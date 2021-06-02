STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-9
Case Type: Juvenile
Summons and Notice
Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody of Child(ren) to a Relative
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Bobbi Anne St. John
Parent
Kevin Roy Petite
Parent
NOTICE TO: Bobby Anne St. John, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative has been filed with the Juvenile Court of Pinelocated at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. The Petition requests that legal and physical custody of the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) be permanently transferred to the relative named in the Petition.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of the Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody to a Relative will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on June 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing or as soon after as the matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE SUMMONED AND ORDERED to personally appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled date and time.
4. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING, The Court may still conduct the hearing and may enter an order granting the relief requested in the Petition, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custody of the child(ren) to a relative.
5. You have a right to be represented by an attorney. The Court may appoint an attorney to represent you, if you qualify for a court-appointed an attorney.
WITNESS, the Honorable Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
BY:
Amy Willert
Court Adminsitrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 20, 27, June 3, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-44
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marilyn Bly Hoffman
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29th, 2021, at 9:15 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom at the Pine County Courthouse, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated November 11, 1983, and for the appointment of Pamela J. Breuhl, whose address is 13483 County Road F, Grantsburg, WI 54840 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 05/10/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
Elizabeth C. Henry (0391029)
Eric B. Bjerva (0391029)
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
100 Washington Ave. S., Suite 1700
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 339-7300
Fax: (612) 339-2940
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel E. Olean, aka Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 10, 2013 as Document No. A-507827 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $56,924.92
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2017 as Document No. A-533583 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $21,884.30
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DISSOLUTION OF AFL RESOLUTION, INC.
THIS NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS IS GIVEN PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 302A.727:
I.
AFL Resolution, Inc. is in the process of dissolving.
II.
The company has filed with the Secretary of State for the State of Minnesota a Notice of Intent to Dissolve.
III.
The Notice of Intent to dissolve was filed on the 20th day of May, 2021, by Thomas Thompson, President of AFL Resolution, Inc.
IV.
Written claims must be received by the later of 90 days after the first date of publication of Notice or the date that written notice was given to a particular creditor or claimant. Written claims are to be submitted to the following:
Hellmuth & Johnson, PLLC
8050 West 78th Street
Edina, MN 55439
Attn: Tami J. Carlson, Claims Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Waiver Billing Service
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 57728 Elmcrest Avenue Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Christina Marie O’Gorman Roisum
Address: 57728 Elmcrest Avenue Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Christina Marie O’Gorman Roisum
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: Cmor5977@gmail.com
Work Item 1229905900027
Original File Number 1229905900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
04/12/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 2021
HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from May 17, 2021 thru June 11, 2021.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
If you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
If you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores
Published in the May 13, June 3, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-51
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Scott Leroy Foster, also known as Scott L. Foster,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 29th, 2021 at 3:15 PM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. Hearing to be held remotely-please see Notice of Remote Hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days to prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 05/24/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
Heather Powell
Court Operations Associate
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelise Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 3, 10, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
10th judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-49
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In re the Estate of Carol Jean Pangerl,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s
Last Will dated August 15, 2018
has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Bryan G Westerman
Address: 8900 N Grace Lake RD SE Bemidji MN 56601
As personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or the appointment of personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
DATED: May 24, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 3, 10, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ECRDC PROPOSED FY2021-2022 WORK PROGRAM AND BUDGET
The East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) will hold a public hearing on the its proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 work program and budget. The public hearing will be held during its annual meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021. The business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Public hearing in-person attendance is limited and registration is required with a registration deadline of June 21, 2021. Details on how to register for in-person attendance, obtain Zoom® conferencing information, copies of the budget and work plan for the public hearing can be located on the ECRDC website, http://www.ecrdc.org/ecrdc-annual-meeting/, by calling (320) 679-4065 ext. 25 or e-mail to ecrdc@ecrdc.org.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 3, 2021
