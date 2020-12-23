STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
County of Pine
Court File No. 58-CV-20-437
FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
Neal E. Enzenauer and Deborah S. Enzenauer, as Co-Trustees of the Enzenauer Living Trust dated May 16, 2016 to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely: See Exhibit A attached hereto and incorporated by reference.
Applicants
vs.
Brenda J. Reaney; Bernice E. Lambert Morris aka Bernice E. Morris; James A. Lambert; Michelle L. Lambert; Joseph A. Lambert; Kristine L. Selbitchka fka Kristine L. Lambert; Douglas T. Swanson; Lori A. Swanson; U.S. Bank, National Association N.A.; Arthur Petry; Marilynne Swanson aka Lynn A. Swanson; Donald H. Petry and Marjorie A. Petry as Co-trustees of the Trust Agreement of Donald H. Petry dated May 13, 2003; also all heirs and devisees of any of the above-named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application herein and any amendments thereto,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County District Court, Civil Filing, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee. You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Amy Willert
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Pine City, in said County, this 11th day of December, 2020.
By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Deputy
/s/ Timothy Prindiville
Attorney for Applicants
Timothy J. Prindiville (#0388156)
1025 Grain Exchange South
400 South Fourth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 746-1043
Exhibit A
That part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 165.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 202 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Upper Pine Lake; thence southeasterly, along last described shoreline, a distance of 100 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West from said point of beginning; thence North 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 200 feet, more or less, to said point of beginning.
Together with a 33.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 33.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet to the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to the east line of Tract B of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said Pine County, Minnesota and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 40.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Tracts A, B and C of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 40.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of Section 21, Township 43, Range 21 of said Pine County; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds to a point hereinafter referred to as Point “A”; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to a point on the east line of said Tract B said point being the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence continuing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 70.13 feet to a point bearing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 213.64 feet from said Point “A”; thence westerly a distance of 113.40 feet along a tangential curve concave to the north, having a radius of 120.00 feet and a central angle of 54 degrees 08 minutes 41 seconds; thence North 56 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 77.99 feet; thence North 43 degrees 36 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 53.29 feet to the northwesterly line of said “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 30.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The southwesterly line of said 30.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 115.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet and there said southwesterly easement line terminating.
Summary Minutes of the
City of Rock Creek
December 3, 2020
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Skip Stevens, Dick Johnson, Sam Christenson and Joe Babolik.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Don and Carol Ramberg.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the November 5, 2020 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the November 12, 2020 Canvas Board minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the November 16, 2020 Special Meeting minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the November 23, 2020 Special Meeting minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the November 30, 2020 TNT minutes. Motion carried all ayes
Saumer moved seconded by Babolik to approve the Resolution adopting the 2020 proposed tax levy collectible in 2021, upon taxable property in the City of Rock Creek, for the following purposes.
General Fund $63,000
Road & Bridge $107,000
Fire $40,000
Total $210,000
Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson moved seconded by Stevens Jr. to adopt the Final Budget for 2021 as proposed. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Christenson to adopt the Resolution to make the City of Rock Creek’s Elected Officials “Employees”. Motion passed all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Stevens Jr. to approve the City Council Payroll for 2020. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer to hire a seasonal part-time person to plow snow. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to approve payment of check
#’s 15537 – 15585 and e-transfers totaling $156,236.48. Motion passed all in favor.
Christenson moved seconded by Stevens Jr. to adjourn at 7:44PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 69DU-PR-20-58-PR-20-92
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Dorla L. Clark,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 8th, 2021 at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 7, 1998, and for the appointment of Marilyn Y. Arro, whose address is 11647 Parantala Rd. Floodwood MN 55736, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at _____ for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Olson Law, PLLC
Karen J. Olson
MN# 300354
2002 W Superior St
PO Box 16873
Telephone: (218) 727-8557
Facsimile: (218) 727-8558
e-mail: kolson@kjolaw.net
Housing and redevelopment Authority
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for Fiscal Year 2021 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00 am to 1:00pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 19th, 2021 at 10 am at Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend via Ring Central, by calling +1(720)9027700 (US Central) , Meeting ID: 1481351854.
State of Wisconsin, Circuit court, Douglas county
Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication)
Case No. 2020 TP 12
IN THE INTEREST OF
Chloe Marie Wichlidal
Born to: S.A.W
To:
John Doe, Unkown Father
Physical Description of alleged parent: No description known
and any unknwon parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: February 9-11, 2018
Place of conception: Sandstone, Pine County, MN
Date of birth: October 30, 2018
Place of birth: Staples, MN
IT IS ORDERED
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the named-above child be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior Wisconsin, Rm./Br. address 131 Belknap Street Room 307; Superior, WI 54880, on January 8, 2021, at 2:15 pm.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trail court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
Please check with attorney/petitioner below for exact time and date.
Name of Attorney Johanna R Kirk
Address 1323 Broadway Street #B200 Superior, WI 54880
Telephone Number 715-718-2424
Bar Number 1048188
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY
City Hall 315 Main Street South
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the follow item on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m.:
1. Ordinance #21-01, 2021 Fee Schedule.
The proposed ordinance is available for viewing at the North door of the City Hall office located at 315 Main St S, on the City of Pine City website: pinecitygov.com, under the Government tab or by request via email to info@pinecitygov.com.
All persons interested in being heard on this matter are encouraged to attend remotely via via RingCentral
Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1489439114 or by calling 1.720.902.7770 Meeting ID: 148 943 9114. You are able to attend in person at City Hall, 315 Main St. S, Pine City, MN in the Council Chambers. However, masks and social distancing required.
By order of the City Council of the City of Pine City
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on amending the City of Rock Creek Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance #59 as follows:
• Adding to Section 4.01.01 - All SSTS, paragraph 2: All lots are required to have three (3) soil borings for both the primary and the secondary soil treatment and dispersal areas.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 8:30 A.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Friday, November 13, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Clerk Wally Connaker called the meeting to order at 8:31 a.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Wally Connaker, Tim Geisler (remote), JacLynn Cavallin (remote), Lisa Nos-Tollefson (remote), Candice Ames (remote), Wendy Leibel (remote).
Absent: Dan Peterson
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Ames second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.0578, as follows:
1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of the district held on November 03, 2020, was in all respects duly and legally called and held.
2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 8096 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of (four) school board members for four year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows:
Wendy Leibel2,927
Dennis J. Gerold1,070
Becci Berglund-Palmblade2,502
Scott Milliman1,285
Dan Peterson2,478
Wayne Gilman1,437
Timothy J. Geisler2,161
Katherine Koffler1,713
3. Wendy Leibel, Becci Berglund-Palmblade, Dan Peterson, and Timothy J. Geisler, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four year terms beginning the first Monday in January, 2021.
4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part.
(Abstract and Return of Votes Cast)
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution: Member Connaker moved the adoption of the resolution and was duly seconded by Member Ames and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Connaker, Geisler, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel.
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
WHEREAS, the board has canvassed the general election for school board members held on November 03, 2020.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.0578, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. The chair and clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf of the school board of Independent School District No.0578 to the following candidates:
a. Wendy Leibel
b. Becci Berglund-Palmblade
c. Dan Peterson
d. Timothy J. Geisler
who have received a sufficiently large number of votes to be elected to fill vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the election, based on the results of the canvass.
2. The certificate of election shall be in substantially the form attached hereto (Certificate of Election)
3. After the time for contesting the election has passed and the candidate has filed all campaign financial reports required by Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 211A, the clerk of the school board is hereby directed to deliver the certificates to the persons entitled thereto personally or by certified mail.
4. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of office and oath of office in substantially the form attached hereto. (Acceptance of Office and Oath of Office)
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution: Member Connaker moved the adoption of the resolution and was duly seconded by Member Cavallin and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Connaker, Geisler, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel.
and the following voted against same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.0578, as follows:
1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of this district held on November 3, 2020, was in all respects duly and legally called and held.
2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 8096 voters of the district voted at said election on the question of renewal of the existing property tax referendum authorization of $154.45 per pupil that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. (School District Question 1), of which 3,334 voted in favor, 2,207 voted against the same, and there were 2,555 completely blank or defective ballots relating to this question.
3. Said proposition, having received the approval of at least a majority of such votes, is hereby declared to have carried.
4. The school district clerk is hereby directed to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part.(Abstract and Return of Votes Cast)
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution: Member Connaker moved the adoption of the resolution and was duly seconded by Member Geisler and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Connaker, Geisler, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel.
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Meeting adjourned at 8:39 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, November 9, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, November 9, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:36 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Wally Connaker, Dan Peterson, Tim Geisler, Wendy Leibel, Candice Ames (remote).
Absent: JacLynn Cavallin
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Leibel second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Ames second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the October 12, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the October 2020 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
10/14/2020 $750,000 MN TRUSTSTEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
EMPLOYMENT
Jennifer Worlicky, Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 10/19/20.
Dihanna Fedder, Homecoming Advisory, (Step 3), at an annual salary of $843.00, effective 10/20/20.
Kimberly Roush, 6th Grade Distance Learning Teacher, (Step 2, Lane 1), at a daily rate of $223.84 per day, effective 10/19/20.
Amanda Murphy, LTS Science, (Step 2, Lane 1) at a daily rate of $223.84 per day, effective 10/26/20.
Jake Sauter, HS Varsity Assistant Boys’ Hockey Coach, Step 3, at an annual salary of $3,935.00, effective 11/9/2020.
APPROVAL OF THE FINAL SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
Certified List
Classified List
APPROVAL OF THE POLICY UPDATES
419 Tobacco-Free Environment
516 Student Medication
522 Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy
601 Curriculum and Instruction
607 Organization of Grade Levels
721 Uniform Grant Guidance
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Ames:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Pine County Sheriff’s Office School Supplies Elementary Students
Natalie Laven Event Supply Packs (Balloons, plates, gifts) approx. $200 Early Childhood
Anonymous CB A thank you to Early Childhood & support to continue to spread joy. Early Childhood
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Nos-Tollefson, Connaker, Peterson, Geisler, Leibel, Ames
Nay: None Absent: Cavallin
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Connaker second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the Ice/Facility Rental Agreement with the Pine City Civic Center Association.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2021 Food & Nutrition Director Contract with Carrie Staples.
Meeting adjourned at 8:11 p.m.
Wally Connaker
Clerk
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: December 9, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
2021 city of pine city summary budget data
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2021 budget information concerning the City of Pine City to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 471.6965. This budget data is a summary document only. The complete budget may be examined at City Hall or on the City’s Website at www.pinecitygov.com
GENERAL FUND
Revenues 2020 Budget 2021 Prelim. Budget
Taxes $ 847,743 $ 889,251
Special Assessments 750 750
Licenses and Permits 98,140 113,640
Grants from County and Other
Local Governments 57,771 60,303
Intergovernmental Revenues 690,087 717.117
Refunds and Reimbursements 2,900 2,900
Charges for Services 348,791 320,783
Fines and Forfeitures 4,250 10,000
Miscellaneous Revenue 3,210 3,210
Interest Earnings 2,463 3,000
Transfer In 135,000 135,000
Total Revenues $ 2,218,105 $ 2,255,955
Expenditures 2020 Budget 2021 Prelim. Budget
General Government $ 539,195 $ 539,195
Public Safety 786,974 822,363
Public Works 597,718 611,922
Culture and Recreation 294,218 597,718
Transfers to Other Funds - -
Total Expenditures 2,218,105 2,255,955
Net revenues over
expenditures $ - $ -
ENTERPRISE FUNDS
2020 Budget Water 2021 Budget Wager 2020 Budget 2021 Budget
and Sewer and Sewer Liquor Liquor
Operating Revenues
Charges for Services $ 1,944,732 $ 1,996,662 $ 2,068,562 $ 2,030,453
Other Revenue 21,953 21,952 1,600 1,600
Total Operating Revenues1,966,685 2,018,614 2,070,162 2,032,053
Operating Expenses
Operations and maintenance 688,342 696,640 393,295 437,015
Depreciation 335,742 393,564 11,640 11,640
Cost of Sales N/A - 1,488,236 1,488,236
Other Expenses - - - -
Total Operating Expenses 1,004,084 1,090,204 1,893,171 1,936,891
Operating Income (Loss) 962,601 928,410 176,991 95,162
Non-Operating
Revenue (Expense)
Interest Earnings 24,433 24,433 1,300 1,300
Interest Expense (185,805) (185,805) - -
Transfers in from other funds - - - -
Transfers out to other funds (25,931) (25,931) (160,000) (180,000)
Total Non-Operating (187,303) (187,303) (158,700) (178,700)
Rev (Expenses)
Net revenues over $ 775,298 $ 741,107 $ 18,291 $ (83,538)
expenditures
