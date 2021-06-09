NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel E. Olean, aka Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 10, 2013 as Document No. A-507827 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $56,924.92
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2017 as Document No. A-533583 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $21,884.30
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DISSOLUTION OF AFL RESOLUTION, INC.
THIS NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS IS GIVEN PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 302A.727:
I.
AFL Resolution, Inc. is in the process of dissolving.
II.
The company has filed with the Secretary of State for the State of Minnesota a Notice of Intent to Dissolve.
III.
The Notice of Intent to dissolve was filed on the 20th day of May, 2021, by Thomas Thompson, President of AFL Resolution, Inc.
IV.
Written claims must be received by the later of 90 days after the first date of publication of Notice or the date that written notice was given to a particular creditor or claimant. Written claims are to be submitted to the following:
Hellmuth & Johnson, PLLC
8050 West 78th Street
Edina, MN 55439
Attn: Tami J. Carlson, Claims Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-51
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of Scott Leroy Foster, also known as Scott L. Foster,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 29th, 2021 at 3:15 PM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. Hearing to be held remotely-please see Notice of Remote Hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days to prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 05/24/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
Heather Powell
Court Operations Associate
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelise Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 3, 10, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10th judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-49
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In re the Estate of Carol Jean Pangerl,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s
Last Will dated August 15, 2018
has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Bryan G Westerman
Address: 8900 N Grace Lake RD SE Bemidji MN 56601
As personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or the appointment of personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
DATED: May 24, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 3, 10, 2021
CHENGWATANA TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Township of Chengwatana, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on July 20 2021, beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. at the Chengwatana Town Hall located at 27136 Forest Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063. The purpose of the hearing is to consider applications for the grant of a cable communications franchise to operate a cable system and/or provide cable services in Chengwatana Township. The hearing will focus generally on the applications submitted and the qualifications of the applicants.
Katy Overtoom
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
NOTICE BY CHENGWATANA TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA
OF ITS INTENT TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR A FRANCHISE
Notice is hereby given that it is the intent of the Town Board of Chengwatana Township to consider an application for a franchise for the purpose of operating a cable communications system to serve Chengwatana Township. This notice is given in accordance with the requirements of Minn. Stat. § 238.081.
Applications shall be submitted in response to this Notice. Request for Proposal Forms are available upon request in the office of Katy Overtoom, Town Clerk, Chengwatana Township, 27136 Forest Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, (320) 629-2208.
A. The deadline for submitting an application is July 15, 2021.
B. Applications shall be in writing, notarized, in a format consistent with the Request for Proposal Form. Applications shall be delivered to the attention of Katy Overtoom, Town Clerk, Chengwatana Township, 27136 Forest Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, (320) 629-2208.
C. Applicants are requested to be present at a public hearing before the Town Board presently scheduled to be held at Town Hall located at 27136 Forest Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on July 20, 2021. Each applicant will be given time to summarize its application.
D. The Request for Proposals sets forth in detail the expectations of Chengwatana Township and the requirements for submission of our application. The Request for Proposal Form contains the requirements of Minn. Stat. § 238.081, subd. 4.
E. The services to be offered are identified in the Request for Proposal Form and include a system providing a mix, level and quality of programs and services comparable to other cable systems in the region, serving similar sized communities and customer services to ensure quality service to the subscriber. The Request for Proposal Form provides further details of the services to be offered.
F. The criteria for evaluating the applications and priorities for selection are as follows:
1.The completeness of applications and conformance to Request for Proposal Form; and
2. Customer service policies; and
3. The legal, technical, and financial qualifications of the applicant.
G. All questions concerning this request should be directed to the Town Clerk.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter
322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
ARTICLE 1-LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: Adrian Brewing Company LLC
ARTICLE 2-REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: 8161 Fairway Rd SW Pine City MN 55063 USA
ARTICLE 3-DURATION:
PERPETUAL
ARTICLE 4- ORGANIZERS:
Name: Bradley John Adrian
Address: 223 Robin Hood LN Circle Pines MN 55014 USA
Name: Mark Philip Bartholomew
Address: 8161 Fairway Rd SW Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Mark Bartholomew
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: Brad@adrianbrewing.com
Work Item 1192479800025
Original File Number 1192472800025
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
11/12/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
Rock Creek City Council Summary Minutes
May 6, 2021
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:02PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Skip Stevens Jr., Don Ramberg and Dick Johnson.
Other present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Tom Miller & Andy Luedtke from Pine City Fire Department, Andy and Mary Schwarz, Oliver Rauschnot and Sam Christenson.
Stevens Jr. motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the April 1, 2021 minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to amend the zoning ordinance #60 to include the addition of nurseries and greenhouses to Section 1000.06 A-1 Agricultural District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses, item b. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the 2021 Fire Protection Contract with the City of Rush City. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer approval of Minor-Subdivision MS-21-001 for Andy & Mary Schwarz. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to terminate Conditional Use Permit #1-CUP-10/RC Iron Hog. Business permanently closed on January 1, 2021. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to approve payment of check #’s 15730 – 15781 and e-transfers totaling $150,436.54. Motion carried unanimously.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:52PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board may join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Chair Hallan and Commissioners J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Commissioners Josh Mohr and Terry Lovgren were present via electronic means. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the May 4, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors Minutes
March 24, 2021 regular meeting, April 2, 2021 special meeting, April 16, 2021 special meeting
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 916,637 2,169,872 1,253,235
Health and Human Services Fund (27,295) 1,105,007 1,132,303
Road and Bridge Fund 4,616,220 1,442,986 (3,173,235)
Land Management Fund 2,439,647 2,629,059 189,413
Self Insurance N/A 599,858 599,858
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 14,248,713 16,344,366 2,095,652
Approve the April 2021 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following applications:
A. 2021 Waste Hauler License: 2021 Solid Waste Collection and Transportation License for STEMM Enterprizes, LLC
B. Exempt Permit: Moose Lake Fire Relief Association to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on November 27, 2021 at Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill, 34427 Majestic Pine Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN (Windemere Township)
Approve Resolution 2021-35 providing a $375 credit to all on-sale liquor license holders for the 2021 renewal cycle. There are 13 on-sale license holders in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Accept a $500 donation from Foster Transportation Services, designated to the Sheriff’s Office
Reserve Program. The donation will be used to help offset the cost of training, uniforms, and equipment.
Acknowledge the results of the May 12, 2021 timber auction. Seven timber sales were offered consisting of 5,745 cords with an appraised value of $144,000. All seven sold with bids totaling $177,245.
Approve the following grants:
A. 2021 MN Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant
Amount: $4,178. Grant term: March 2, 2021 – September 30, 2021. This grant may be used for only safety enforcement equipment purchases; 20 inflatable life jackets and 15 throw bags will be purchased. The grant does not require matching funds.
B. 2021 Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant
Amount: $4,500. Grant term: May 14, 2021 – September 6, 2021. This grant may be used for enforcement hours only and does not require matching funds.
Approve the regular employment status to Adult Protection Social Worker Sarah Manor, effective April 28, 2021.
Training
A. Approve any interested commissioner, and County Administrator David Minke, to attend the in-person AMC District 1 Spring Meeting, June 2-3, 2021, Two Harbors, Minnesota. Costs are yet to be determined.
B. Approve the following Probation staff to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers 64th Annual Conference, September 15-17, 2021, Madden’s on Gull Lake: Senior Agent Michelle Sellner (MACPO Board of Directors), Senior Agent Devin Petersen (MACPO Board of Directors), Senior Agent Jami Tuve, Senior Agent Christopher Stolan, Supervisor Kevin Glass, Administrative Assistant Sue Thompson, Case Aide Justine Ward. Registration $1,000. Senior Agent Sellner and Senior Agent Petersen’s registration is waived due to being MACPO Board members. Lodging/Meals: $2,487.16. Total $3,487. Staff to carpool and use county vehicle as available.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met May 10, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Dispatcher Tiphanie Stromberg, effective May 31, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The effective date was changed from June 15, 2021 at the request of the employee.
B. Health and Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Child Protection Investigator Haeley Newman, effective June 11, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Administration
i. Approve the following changes to the Personnel Policies and Procedures:
Section 8.6: Deferred Compensation Plans
Section 25: Photo ID Proximity Card/Key Access
Section 26: Vacation Donation Program
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Personnel Committee Report. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award Contract #2101 to Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $145,987.25, and Contract #2102 to Knife River in the amount of $5,173,709.95. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder and IT Manager Ryan Findell to negotiate a contract with Tyler Technologies for the purchase of software and three years of maintenance and support, not to exceed $518,046 (plus travel expenses up to $25,000). Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Kettle & Upper St. Croix Watershed Memorandum of Agreement. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Contingent upon award of grant funding, Commissioner Ludwig is designated as the county’s representative to the policy committee under Section 6 of the MOA.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to appointment Traver Gahler as District 3 representative to the Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to fill the remaining term, expiring October 4, 2023, due to the resignation of HRA Commissioner Jan Oak. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
It was a consensus of the board to send a letter of thanks and appreciation to Ms. Oak.
Correction of meeting date of the Technology Committee: May 25, 2021
Additional Meeting: Special Meeting Committee of the Whole (Public Hearing) - May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in person at 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone via webex and streaming, and for public comment and direction of the board on the Community Development Block Grant Applications (broadband project and improvements for A Place For You).
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:43 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 2021
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting-Public Hearings
Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Projects (CDBG-CV)
Tuesday, May 24, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Chair Hallan and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Commissioner Lovgren was present via electronic means. Commissioners Josh Mohr and J.J. Waldhalm were absent (excused). Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan stated that Pine County desires to act as funding sponsors for Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Community Development Block Grants–Coronavirus Project (CDBG-CV) for two projects:
(1) Broadband Expansion Project for Areas of Census Tracts 9504 and 9505 in Cooperation with SCI Broadband, and
(2) Shelter Improvement Project in Cooperation with A Place for You.
The following public hearings for these two projects are necessary to move forward with the grant application process.
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Project (CDBG-CV) Broadband Expansion Project for Areas of Census Tracts 9504 and 9505 in Cooperation with SCI Broadband
Scott Savage, Sales Manager for Savage Communications (SCI) stated this is a fiber-to-home project in the Hinckley/Sandstone area. Savage reviewed the project areas stating 487 homes are available for service. The project will provide up to gigabit symmetrical service. Savage also reviewed the funding sources for this project – CDBG-CV grant /$2,787,704, and SCI Debt commitment/$256,086. It is anticipated the timeline for completion of this project is 30 months. The cost to the homeowner for service was discussed—average subscriber rate is $57 per month, but packages are available between $40-$120 per month.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:13 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:14 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-36, supporting the broadband expansion project in cooperation with SCI Broadband and directing the submission of the grant. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/absent; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/absent; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye. Motion passed 3-0.
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Project (CDBG-CV) Shelter Improvement Project in Cooperation with A Place For You
Vicki VanderVegt, Executive Director of a Place For You gave an overview of the requested building remodeling of A Place for You. The remodel would include a new roof and siding, expansion of resident rooms and bathrooms into an area being vacated by Furnishings for You, new HVAC, replacement of flooring and updating of lighting, and an update to the kitchen and office areas. VanderVegt estimated the project cost between $469,470 - $500,000.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:29 a.m. Pine City residents Carol VanderHorck and Mary Kay Sloan expressed their support for this project. With no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:32 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-37, supporting the shelter improvement project in cooperation with A Place For You and directing the submission of the grant. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/absent; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/absent. Motion passed 3-0.
3. Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:33 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 2021
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #21-06
FROM THE JUNE 2, 2021
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held on April 27, 2021 and on May 25, 2021 at the regular Planning Commission meetings for the following Ordinance: Ordinance #21-06, revision of Chapter 10 to create Section 10.400.0237: Regulations for Temporary Sheds/Non-Permanent Structures in the R-2 Districts and text amendment to Section 10.600.0840: Interim Use Conditions and Guarantees. Recommendation to approve Ord # 21-06 was presented to Council on June 2, 2021 and was then passed.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office and on the city website: https://pinecity.govoffice.com/2021ords
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Bravo Whiskey Air Charter
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC
Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Brian Weidendorf
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: suannegoroski@smithstrege.com
Work Item 1237898800024
Original File Number 1237898800024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: BW Air Charter
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC
Address: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Bryan Weidendorf
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: suannagoroski@smithstrege.com
Work Item 1237878800028
Original File Number 1237878800028
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
SECTION 00 11 13
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
TITLE: County Vision Program
LOCATION OF WORK: Pine County Vision Program (Formerly Chris’ Foods) 1035 Main Street South Pine City, MN 55063
OWNER: Pine City Public Schools, ISD #578 1400 Main Street South Pine City, MN 55063 (320) 629-4000
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: ICS 104 Park Ave. N, Suite 201 Park Rapids, MN 56470 (218) 616-4308 Contact: Justin Maaninga (Justin.Maaninga@ics-builds.com
ARCHITECT: ISG 7900 International Drive, Suite 550 Minneapolis, MN 55425 (952)-426-0699
STRUCTURAL: Sandman Structural Engineers 1587 30th Ave. South Moorhead, MN 56560 (218) 227-0022
MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL ENGINEER: Obernel Engineering 2201 12th St. NE Fargo, ND 58102 (701) 280-0500
CIVIL ENGINEER: Obernel Engineering 2201 12th St. NE Fargo, ND 58102 (701) 280-0500
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The proposed scope of work at the existing Chris’ Foods includes re-purposing the facility into a level 4 learning facility for students from all four districts. Demolition of current interior finishes and furnishings will allow for the reconfiguration of the building to accommodate K-12 students. The build will include a secure entry for visitors and all other entrances to have locked doors with entry control access to ensure a safe environment for all students. Renovation will address the highest priority building interior space, exterior envelope, mechanical, electrical and plumbing.
BID DATE AND LOCATION:
Sealed bids will be received at Pine City Public Schools, ISD 578, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 11:00 AM local time on June 29th, 2021.
EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS:
Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager.
For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Construction Manager at (763) 354-2670. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchange’s holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.
BIDDING REQUIREMENTS:
Each bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment recognition of their bids:
Bids must be accompanied by bid security in form of certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond in amount of 5% of base bid submitted, made payable to the owner, as guarantee that bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted bid.
Submit bid on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the bidder.
Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.
Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.
Base bid and all alternate bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owner’s option, it shall be cause for rejection of bid. Complete form without alteration.
Submit alternate prices (bid) for either increasing or decreasing the cost as called for on bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a bid for all alternates.
Owner may make such investigations as they deem necessary to determine the ability and responsibility of the bidder to perform the work, and any bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to: (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the bidder.
Owner reserves the right to (1) accept bidder’s Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidder’s Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on his investigation of bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which Owner deems to be in his best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in bidding procedure.
Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.
BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW:
Each bidder (including subcontract bidder where appropriate) is required to visit the site and to fully inform themself and record their own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect their bid or the Work.
Prior to submitting a bid, each bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts), become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect his bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.
No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of his failure to study and record his own findings. Submission of a bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that bidder has recorded their own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any bidder from any obligation in respect to their bid.
PRE-BID CONFERENCE:
A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM on June 16th at the location of work, Formerly Chris’ Foods, 1035 Main Street South, Pine City, MN, to physically visit the site. No extras will be allowed because of the bidder’s misinterpretation to the amount of work involved, bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.
START DATE:
Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is July 6th. Pre-construction and submittal work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than August 2nd, 2021.
SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE:
Owner requires all work to be substantially complete throughout the site on or before milestone dates as listed in the Summary of Work as well as the overall construction schedule provided in section 01 32 10 Project Schedule Requirements. Final completion of all work must be completed by December 31st, 2021.
END OF SECTION 00 11 13
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Declaratory
Court File No. 58-CV-21-225
SUMMONS
Edwin Niemela,
Plaintiff,
v.
Nora A. Welter, a widowed person; Donald J. Welter (deceased); the unknown heirs of Donald J. Welter; Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety;
Defendants.
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAL LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decided against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if your expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 5, Block 1, Riverview First Addition, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Reorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of 28.5329.000 and is located at 11488 Riverview Drive, Pine City, MN 55063.
The object of this action is to award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to the Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 26, 2021
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 10, 17, 24, 2021
