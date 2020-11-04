SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the September 15, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – September 14, 2020
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Directors regular meeting Minutes - August 26, 2020
Pine Rehabilitation and Supported Employment, Inc. (PHASE) correspondence – September 16, 2020
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – September 2020
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – August 28, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve regular employment status for Case Aide Justine Ward, effective October 6, 2020.
Approve the Agreement By and Among the Metropolitan County Consortium for Administration of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation.
Approve the updated Joint Powers Agreement with Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services.
Approve Resolution 2020-67 extending special assessments to the following:
Jeannette Shute, PID 30.0172.000, $14,560; Patrick & Lea Bonander, PID 33.0321.001, $25,405; David Fick, PID 26.0090.000, $19,375; James & Kirsten Best, PID 12.0065.000, $4,322.86 (this assessment was previous levied however is being redone due to refinancing)
Approve Resolution 2020-64 authorizing Thomas R. Weber, former owner, to repurchase the property described as Lot 22, Block 1, Pathfinder Village, 1st Addition, in full.
Approve Resolution 2020-65 authorizing George and Amylen Clark, former owners, to repurchase the property described as Lot 14, Block 1, Kettle River Pines, in full.
Public Hearing – Ordinance 2020-63 No Wake Ordinance for Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, and the Snake River between said lakes
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated concern has been expressed for shoreline erosion and property loss experienced as a result of boat wakes on Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, and the Snake River between those lakes. The county is interested in standardizing the process for when wakes are restricted to assist the sheriff’s office with no-wake enforcement. Signage, placing of buoys, and restrictions triggering a no-wake designation were discussed.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:19 a.m. and called for public comment.
The following residents stated their support of the proposed no wake ordinance: Shanda Osiecki (via webex), Mary Reuter/Cross Lake Association (via webex), Al Johnson/Chair of the Pokegama Lake Association (via chat feature on webex), and written comments received from Dennis Johnson, Jeremy Cummings, Larry Schumann, Mark Tollefson and Steve Loew. There being no additional public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:25 a.m. Extending the public comment period for an additional 30 days was discussed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to extend the no wake ordinance public comment period to November 5, 2020 (30 days) and authorize county staff to proceed with ordinance submission to the Minnesota DNR for approval. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-66 Authorizing Issuance, Awarding Sale, Prescribing the Form and Details and Providing for the Payment of $8,310,000 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds, Series 2020A. Second by Commissioner Chaffee.
A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the Agreement between Pine County and the Initiative Foundation for the CARES Act Business Assistance Program and Non-Profit Assistance Program, for the term September 24, 2020 through November 30, 2020; and to award the allocation of CARES Act funds as follows: courtroom technology/$411,300, sheriff radios/$317,159, public health van/$125,000. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-68 Establishing the Process to Appoint Housing and Redevelopment Authority Commissioners. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Closed Meeting – labor negotiations
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes §13D.03 to consider negotiation strategies and develop, discuss and review labor negotiation proposals and to go into closed session for negotiations conducted pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §179A.01 to §179A.25. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
A five-minute recess will be taken.
The meeting was closed at 11:48 a.m.
The closed session for labor negotiations convened at 11:53 a.m. Present were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Chaffee, Ludwig and Mikrot. Also present were Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, County Attorney Reese Frederickson and County Administrator David Minke. Ludwig, Mikrot and Minke were present in the meeting room. All others joined via electronic means.
The open session reconvened at 12:20 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 2020
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City of Rock Creek is recruiting for an open seat on the Planning Commission.
Residents or any individual with business ties to the City interested in serving may apply by filling out the Planning Commission Application
Form available at the City Office, Monday – Friday 8AM – noon.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
(320)629-2736
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OR PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Contract/Replevin
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-453
SUMMONS
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2002-2, as serviced by NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing,
Plaintiff,
v.
Richard Torell, Scott Torell, Brenda Fylling, Unknown Heirs of the Estates of Russel D. Torell and Mary E. Torell, John Doe, and Mary Roe,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who singed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Adam Soczynski
Usset, Weingarden & Liebo, PLLP
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SINGED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may with to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution under Rule 114 of Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: October 29, 2020
USSET, WEINGARDEN & LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
/s/ Adam Soczynski
Adam Soczynski, #0264805
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.