STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-57
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)
Estate of: Chad E. Bjerke,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar in an ancillary proceeding. No Will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appoint Tracy Bjerke, whose address is 4910 149th Street N., Unit 1, Hugo, MN 55038 as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has the power to administer the Estate in Minnesota including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 21, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Ancillary Personal Representative
Name: Christine A. Rasmussen
Firm: Valley Crossing Law, LLC
Street: 940 7th Avenue, PO Box 34
City, State Zip: Baldwin, WI 54002
Attorney License No: 0388005
Telephone: 715-688-4045
FAX: 715-688-4225
Email:
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 1, 8, 2021
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP. NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01
An Ordinance Regarding Zoning Solar Energy Systems
The Board of Supervisors for the Town of Royalton, Pine County, Minnesota, hereby ordains that on the 23rd day of February it adopted the above Ordinance. Due to the lengthy content of this Ordinance, a brief summary follows:
Section 1. States the general provisions, including purpose, intent, severability, and applicability.
Section 2. Defines terms used in the ordinance.
Section 3. Identifies solar energy systems allowed by district.
Section 4. Identifies requirements for rooftop or other architecturally-integrated solar energy systems.
Section 5. Identifies requirements for accessory ground mount solar energy systems.
Section 6. Identifies requirements for community/commercial solar energy systems (gardens and farms).
Section 7. Identifies additional standards that apply.
Section 8. Establishes penalties for violations.
Section 9. Declares each section, subdivision, clause or other provision of this ordinance severable from other sections.
Section 10. Declares ordinance is effective upon its passage and publication.
Section 11. Adopts ordinance.
Ordinance No. 2021-01, “An Ordinance Regarding Zoning Solar Energy Systems” shall take effect and be in full force immediately following is adoption and upon publication of this summary. A copy of this ordinance is available from the Town Clerk at 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006, or on the town’s website at www.royaltontownship.com. A copy will also be on file at the Pine County Law Library.
The Town Board of Supervisors has approved the words in this summary for the purpose of publishing only this summary of the Ordinance in the Pine City Pioneer one time as permitted by Minnesota Statutes Section 365.125, Subds. 2 & 3 believing this summary informs the public of the intent and effect of Royalton Township Ordinance No. 2021-01.
This summary for publication of Ordinance No. 2021-01 has been unanimously approved by the Royalton Town Board of Supervisors, this 29th day of June 2021.
/s/ Wayne Olson, Chair
Attest: /s/ Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Tricia Qualy is requesting a conditional or interim use permit at 16253 Norwood Ln, Pine City (Pine Parcel 08.5039.000) Section 22, Township 39, Range 21, (Chengwatana Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner. Pine County Ordinance 2017-06 Section 1, amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance, requires a conditional or interim use permit for this property use.
Scott Root is requesting a variance at 16405 Beroun Crossing Rd, Brook Park (Pine Parcel 18.0274.000) Sections 32, Township 40, Range 21 (Mission Creek Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 4.01(A) of the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance, which requires new lots to have 300’ of public road frontage. The applicant is proposing a new lot with 180’ of public road frontage.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Due to the COVID19 pandemic this meeting will operate under MN Statute 13D.021 Subd. 1(1) as an in-person meeting, limited to fifteen people in physical attendance, with all others attending virtually through the below Webex virtual meeting platform. RSVPs are required to attend in-person.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 8, 2021
