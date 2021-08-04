|Pine City
|Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|TIF District Name:
|TIF District 1-11 [Golden Horizons]
|TIF District 1-12 [Bottlecap Condos]
|TIF District 1-13 [Pine City Senior Living]
|Current net tax capacity
|26,121
|17,231
|0
|Original net tax capacity
|373
|2,864
|0
|Captured net tax capacity
|25,748
|14,367
|0
|Principal and interest payments due during current year
|22,550
|6,893
|0
|Tax increment received
|28,384
|14,539
|0
|Tax increment expended
|19,266
|14,565
|922
|Month and year of first tax increment receipt
|Jul-05
|Jul-05
|Jul-21
|Date of required decertification
|12/31/2030
|12/31/2030
|12/31/2046
|TIF District Name:
|TIF District 1-14 [Hilltop Cottages]
|TIF District 2-1 [Northridge Appartments (DMC)]
|Current net tax capacity
|0
|16,719
|Original net tax capacity
|0
|883
|Captured net tax capacity
|0
|15,836
|Principal and interest payments due during current year
|0
|15,196
|Tax increment received
|0
|16,517
|Tax increment expended
|0
|16,430
|Month and year of first tax increment receipt
|Jul-22
|Jul-06
|Date of required decertification
|12/31/2047
|12/31/2031
|Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
|Carl Pederson, Mayor
|315 Main Street S, Ste 100 Pine City, MN 55063
|(320) 629-2575
|treasurer@pinecitygov.com
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct two public hearings, Thursday, August 5, 2021 starting at 7PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the first public hearing is to discuss a variance. City Ordinance requires a minimum setback of 100 feet on corner lots, front yard setback requirements apply to both street frontages. If approved this variance would allow construction of a half court for basketball closer to State Hwy 70 on city property than city ordinance requires.
Following the conclusion of the first public hearing the Council will open the second public hearing. The purpose of the second public hearing is to discuss Section 1000.32 Building Permits Required. Subd. 1: Permit Required. Section A of the City Zoning Ordinance.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearings.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 5, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL
315 M Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pine City Council will hold public hearings to obtain comments and review the following items on Wednesday September 1, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 315 Main St S., Pine City, MN 55063.
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
An ordinance amendment #21-08, to consider amending Chapter 2, Section 235 Fire Department in the Code of Ordinances to update process wording on Firefighters and Officers Compensation and the fire billing.
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
An ordinance amendment #21-09, to consider amending Chapter 2, Section 200.11 Salaries of Mayor and Councilmembers in the Code of Ordinances to update annual salary figures to go in effect after the 2022 general election.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
inda J. Woulfe
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, August 5, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade
Commons on Monday, July 12, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:34 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Chairperson Leibel will read a statement regarding the status of district investigations.
Public Forum
Nicole Thompson-Masks and CRT, Nicole Klogner-Mask Mandate
Motion by Ames second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Girls Hockey - Per Rick Englestad
Budget Discussion
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the June 14, 2021 regular meeting minutes and June 28, 2021 special meeting minutes.
Approve the June 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
6/15/2021$1,250,000MN Trust Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll /Investment
RESIGNATIONS
John Eberhart, Head Varsity Boys Tennis Coach, effective June 3, 2021.
Mike O’Donnell, Assistant Varsity Boys Tennis Coach, effective June 3, 2021.
Clinton Peetz, Assistant Wrestling Coach, effective June 20, 2021.
EMPLOYMENT
Dylan Kringstad, change to Business Teacher, (Step 2 Lane 1) at an annual salary of $40,739.00 effective 08/25/2021.
Jerry Lotz, change to EBD/Options Rm. Sped Para, effective 08/30/2021.
Sara Gray, Extended School Year Para, 20 hours, effective 6/28/2021.
Jerry Lotz, Extended School Year Para, 20 hours, effective 6/28/2021.
Kiera Bridley, Summer Learning Coordinator, effective 05/27/2021.
Amy Freeman, Extended School Year Para, 10.5 hours, effective 6/29/2021.
Kristi Arnold, Extended School Year Para, 10.5 hours, effective 6/28/2021.
Kathy Thiry, Extended School Year Para, 20 hours, effective 6/28/2021.
Starr Skluzacek, change to ASD/EBD Sped Para, effective 08/30/2021.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Academic leave for Sara Gray (Petersen) from approximately 09/07/21 to 01/17/22.
NONRENEWAL OF CONTRACT
Rachel Rothering, American Sign Language Interpreter (ASL), an independent contractor, nonrenewal for 2021-22 school year.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Geisler and seconded by Ames.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Aaron Koppen $100.00 School Supplies or to fund a necessary technology need.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel, Geisler, Palmblade, Peterson. Nay: None Absent: None
Motion by Leibel second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Award Bids for Pine County Vision Program.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Renewal Of Property And Liability Insurance Policy With Pine Insurance.
Motion by Cavallinsecond by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Spring Coaching Staff.
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Dihanna Fedder effective 7/29/21. The board thanks Ms. Fedder for her 36 years of service.
The following resolution was moved by Peterson and seconded by Ames.
RESOLUTION FOR 2021-22 MEMBERSHIP IN THE MN HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE
Here is the link to the video: WHY WE PLAY Training Video
The following resolution was moved by ______________ and seconded by ______________:
RESOLVED, that the Governing Board of School District Number 0578., County of Pine, State of Minnesota delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events (referred to in MN Statutes, Section 128C.01) to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that the high school(s) listed below:
Pine City Junior Senior High School is authorized by this, the Governing Board of said school district or school to:
1. Renew its membership in the Minnesota State High School League; and,
2. Participate in the approved interschool activities sponsored by said League and its various subdivisions.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that this Governing Board hereby adopts the Constitution, Bylaws, Rules and Regulations of said League and all amendments thereto as the same as are published in the latest edition of the League’s Official Handbook, on file at the office of the school district or as appears on the League’s website, as the minimum standards governing participation in said League-sponsored activities, and that the administration and responsibility for determining student eligibility and for the supervision of such activities are assigned to the official representatives identified by this Governing Board.
Signing the Resolution for Membership affirms that this Governing Board has viewed the WHY WE PLAY training video which defines the purpose and value of education-based athletic and activity programs and assists school communities in communicating a shared common language.
Member schools must develop and publicize administrative procedures to address eligibility suspensions related to Code of Student Conduct violations for students participating in activity programs by member schools. (full resolution)
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel, Geisler, Palmblade, Peterson. Nay: None Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Renewal Of MREA Membership.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the MSBA Membership & Policy Service Renewal.
1st Reading - Policy 410, Family and Medical Leave Policy
Policy 413, Harassment and Violence
Policy 414, Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse
Policy 415, Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults
Policy 506, Student Discipline
Policy 514, Bullying Prohibition Policy
Policy 522, Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process
Policy 524, Internet, Computer, and Equipment Usage Policy
Policy 613, Graduation Requirements
Policy 616, School District System Accountability
Policy 806, Crisis Management Policy
Policy 902, Use of School District Facilities and Equipment
Policy 606, Selection and Objection of Instructional Text, Materials and Content
Policy 208, Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies
Policy 721, Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources
Policy 305, Policy Implementation
Policy 306, Administrator Code of Ethics
Policy 526, Hazing Prohibition
Policy 529, Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students
Policy 103, Complaints - Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons
Meeting adjourned at 8:38 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 5, 2021
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 5:00 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
The meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room on Monday, July 12, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson (arrived at 5:09 p.m.), Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Berglund, JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley, Margaret Skelton (virtual).
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda (Lisa Nos-Tollefson absent).
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to close the meeting (Lisa Nos-Tollefson absent).
Discussion Of Education Data And Preliminary Consideration Of Allegations Against Individuals Subject To The Board’s Authority Pursuant To Minn. Stat. §13d.05 Subd. 2(A) (3) And 2(B).
Motion by Cavallin second by Peterson and carried unanimously to open the meeting.
Meeting adjourned at 6:22 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 5, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on the proposed Pine County Memorial Forest Land Ordinance to establish rules and regulations for the use, enjoyment and management of the Pine County Memorial Forest lands, and to establish penalties for violations of those rules and regulations. Topics covered in the ordinance are: forest road and trail use, hunting/observation stands and blinds, permanent structures, soil excavation/removal, timber, agriculture, and dispersed camping.
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Courthouse, Auditor’s office. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN, 55063 or via email Kelly.Schroeder@co.pine.mn.us.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 5, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center, Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on Ordinance 2021-43 as follows:
Section 1:
Amends the Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance to allow vacation rentals by owner along the Kettle River.
Section 2:
Amends the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance, providing the following:
•Clarifying standards for permitting guest quarters in accessory buildings
•Variance mitigation requirements for expansion of structures that do not conform to the OHWL setback requirements of the ordinance.
•Shoreland map amendments near First Lake, Devils Lake, and Unnamed Basin 58-146.
•Amended minimum lot widths for Recreational and General Development Lakes with public sewer.
•Additional standards for riprap and beach sand blank installation
•Additional language for nonconforming uses, to align with state requirements
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 5, 2021
Rock Creek Council Unapproved Minutes
July 1, 2021
Mayor Johnson called the Council meeting to Order at 7:02 p.m.
Members Present: Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Dick Johnson and Don Ramberg.
Absent: E.R. (Skip) Stevens Jr.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Gary Carlson, Don Burger and Yaser Ishtaiwi.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to approve the June 3, 2021 minutes as sent. Motion passes with all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to adopt a City Council Order requiring total removal of all structures, material and debris by midnight of August 16, 2021 on parcel ID #R43.0325.000. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of Minor-Subdivision MS-21-003 for Karen Carlson. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of Minor-Subdivision MSD-21-004 for E.R. Stevens Jr. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to cash in the two certificates of deposit held at Stearns Bank on the maturity date of July 19, 2021. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of adding Curt Kubesh to the City of Rock Creek Bank account with Frandsen Bank & Trust for the purpose of a Debit Card. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve purchase of a copier, the City Clerk Administrator is to check on the warranty and maintenance agreement and use her discretion for the purchase of a new or lightly used copier. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check’s #15813 -15855 and e-transfers totaling $67,513.07. Motion passes with all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to adjourn at 8:12 p.m. Motion passed with all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 5, 2021
