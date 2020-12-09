Office of the Minnesota secretary of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: The Norway Spruce
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 69xxx Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson MN 55735 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Sean Lester Moen
Address: 3657 46th Avenue NW Rochester MN 55901 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Sean Lester Moen
Mailing Address: 3657 46th Avenue NW Rochester MN 55901
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: thenorwayspruce@gmail.com
Work Item 1187717800020
Original File Number 1187717800020
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
10/21/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 3, December 10 2020
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
NOTICE FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the School Board of INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578, Pine County, located at Pine City, Minnesota that it will receive sealed bids on:
Roof and Flashing Repairs
UNTIL 1:00 P.M., Jan. 6th, 2021 at the District Office located at 1400 Main St S, Pine City, MN. 55063.
All bidding contractors are required to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting, to be held at the Pine City Civic Center, 1225 Main St S, Pine City, MN, Tuesday, Dec 29th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. To reserve a set of Bidding Documents contact Modern Design Architects at 319-987-2101.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE CITY OF ROCK CREEK
November 5, 2020
Mayor Johnson called the Rock Creek City Council meeting to order at 7:05 PM.
Members present: Sam Christenson, Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer, Joe Babolik and Skip Stevens.
Others: Amy Thompson, Tommy Foster, Don Ramberg, Vanessa and Josh Sebring.
Saumer moved seconded by Babolik to approve the October 1, 2020 minutes. Motion carried all ayes with Christenson abstaining as he was not at the October meeting.
Johnson motioned seconded by Babolik to make a temporary appointment of E. R. Stevens Jr. to fill the remainder of the term of the vacant council seat. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to enter into an agreement with GovOffice as the City website provider, using the Progressive Design and three-year hosting. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to use CARES funding of $9,850 for the website upgrade and redesign. Motion carried with Saumer, Stevens Jr. and Johnson aye, Christenson and Babolik nay.
Babolik motioned seconded by Christenson approval of Interim Use Permit # IUP-20-001 for Vanessa Sebring allowing her to keep the existing horse on parcel # R43.0419.000 in the R-1 Residential District. Motion passed with all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to hold a Special meeting on Monday November 16, 2020 at 5:30PM to review Job applications for the City Maintenance position. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to hold the Canvas Board meeting on Thursday November 12, 2020 to declare the results of the General Election held on November 3, 2020. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Christenson to approve payment of check #’s 15483 – 15536 and e-transfers totaling $50,113.86. Motion passed all in favor.
Johnson moved seconded by Babolik to adjourn at 9:08PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 2020
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING FOR
BROOK PARK TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the time for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for Township Offices to be elected at the March election on March 9, 2021, will open on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m and will close on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. for the office as follows:
One (1) Supervisor Position for a three (3) year term
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the Township Clerk by calling 612-390-1275. Filing fee is $2.00. The filing office will be closed on January 1st for the New Year’s Holiday.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Kelly Johnson
Brook Park Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1485808284 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 148 580 8284
MINOR SUBDIVISION
A minor subdivision request for Pine County Land Department to subdivide a tax forfeited property located at 445 Saint Croix Road SE, also referred to as parcel 42.0242.000 within the One and Two Family Residential (R-2) and Shoreland overlay district, to split the property into two parcels in order to meet structural set-backs the neighboring property located at 435 Saint Croix Road SE, also referred to as parcel 42.0237.000 also within the R-2 and Shoreland districts.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 2020
NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine
County, State of Minnesots, that the filing for the Township Office will be held for a two week period beginning December 29th, 2020.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filled out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 during business hours. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of office hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk at 320-629-3719.
Filing will close on January 12th, 2021 at 5:00p.m.
Filing Fee is $2.00
Offices to be filled at the March 2021 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor C: a (3) three year term
Supervisor D: a (3) three year term
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
NOTICE OF FILING FOR ROYALTON
TOWNSHIP OFFICES
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Royalton Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at: Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, between Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and Tuesday, January 12, 2021, by appointment only. Call 320-396-2982 for appointment.
Filing will close January 12, 2021, at 5:00 pm.
The Clerk’s Office will also be open for filing January 12, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.
Filing fee: $2.00
Offices to be filled at the Tuesday, March 9, 2021, annual election:
1 Supervisor – 3-year term
1 Treasurer – 2-year term
Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 2020
NOTICE
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 for publication of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2021. Please indicate “Sealed Bids – Publishing 2021” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
/s/ David. J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
Pine City Schools
Truth in Taxation Meeting
Due to the current federal and state emergency declarations and guidance about limiting person-to-person contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pine City School’s 2020 Truth in Taxation meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 pm on Monday, December 14 during the regular school board meeting. You can find a live stream and a recording of the meeting on the Pine City Schools website under the District Office link.
The Pine City School Board is always open to and welcomes comments from the community. Community members can submit questions and comments through the Truth in Taxation Question and Comments Form found on the Pine City Schools website prior to and during the meeting or by contacting Jill Nolan prior to the meeting at jnolan@isd578.org or 320-629-4023. Those comments and questions will be read and answered during the meeting.
If you have questions or issues connecting to the live stream or viewing the recording of the meeting, please contact Deb Wagner at 320-629-4010 or dwagner@isd578.org.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 2020
NOTICE
NOTICE OF CORRECTION The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for Fiscal Year 2021 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00 am to 1:00pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 19th, 2021 at 10 am at Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend via Ring Central.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
