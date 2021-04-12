Notice to creditors and claimants of intent to dissolve
To Whom It May Concern:
This is your notice pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 302A.727 that McGregor Insurance Agency Inc., a Minnesota Corporation (the Corporation), intends to enter dissolution proceedings, and has filed a notice of intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of the State as of February 5, 2021.
1. The name of the Corporation is McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
2. The direction of the Corporation at a meeting held on January 26, 2021, pursuant to Minnesota Statues 302A.721 Subdivisions 2, adopted a resolution providing for the dissolution of the Corporation.
3. Creditors and claimants will have 90 days from the date of first publication to submit written claims to McGregor Insurance Agency Inc. c/0 Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063, Attention: Chelsie Troth.
McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
/s/ Michael Anderson
By: Michael Anderson
President
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-125
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
Fedder Properties, LLC,
a Minnesota Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
v.
Aquila, L.L.C., a Minnesota Limited Liability Company; First State Bank of Wyoming; Casey A. Bavier and Laura J. Bavier, husband and wife; Mortgage Electronic Registration Services, Inc. as nominee for US Bank, NA; Roy J. Carl and Janice M. Carl, husband and wife; Northwoods Bank of Minnesota; and Patricia Skluzacek, a single person,
ANY ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff’s have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do no throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOST YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules or Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 50 minutes 44 seconds West along the south line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 527.97 feet; thence North 0 degrees 19 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 841.11 feet; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds East a distance of 1.48 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 0 degrees 20 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 36 minutes West a distance of 145.43 feet, more or less, to the east line of 8th Street, as monumented; thence north along said east line of 8th Street 100.00 feet to the intersection with a line that bears South 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds East 146.60 feet to the point of beginning.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the above-property in the name of Plaintiff Fedder Properties, LLC, and to determine that the Defednants have no further tight, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
Dated: March 19, 2021
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #03889w29
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25 April 1, 8, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
File Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-68
AMENDED SUMMONS
Karen L. DuCharme,
Plaintiff,
vs.
P.B. Madison, Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, husband and wife, the Unknown heirs of P.B. Madison Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, if any, Security State Bank of Askov, Robert J. Knapp, the unknown heirs of Robert J. Knapp, if any, Jack G. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Jack G. Ruby, if any, Thomas L. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Thomas L. Ruby, if any, Suzanna M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Suzanna M. Ruby, if any, Robert M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Robert M. Ruby, if any, Northview Bank as successor to Security State Bank of Askov, and all other persons known or unknown claiming any right, title estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
277 Coon Rapids Blvd., Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by plaintiffs against any of the defendants.
You are hereby notified that the object of said action is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described and that such action affects the following described land situated in Pine County,
Minnesota, described as follows:
All the tract or parcel of land lying and being in the County of Pine and State of Minnesota, described as follows:
The South ½ of the North ½ of the South ½ of the Northeast ¼ (S1/2, N1/2, S1/2, NE1/4) Section 22, Township 42N, Section 16W, Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an order that plaintiffs are the owner in fee simple of the property described herein and that none of said defendants have any right, title, estate, interest or lien thereon, except as alleged in the Complaint.
Dated: March 25, 2021
STEVEN J. LODGE, PLLC
/s/Steven J. Lodge
Steven J. Lodge, #256146
Attorney for Plaintiff
277 Coon Rapids Blvd. Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 205-3058
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 15, 2021
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
Tenth Judicial District
District Court
Probate Division
Court File No. 58-PR-21-28
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Richard Jacob VanDeVelde III, also known as Richard VanDeVelde,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of the Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the
Petition will be heard on May 19th, 2021, at 9:30 AM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN STAT. § 524.3-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: March 24, 2021
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City , MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
NOTICE FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the School Board of INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.
578, Pine County, located at Pine City, Minnesota that it will receive sealed bids on:
Roof and Flashing Repairs
UNTIL 1:00 P.M., April 22th, 2021 at the District Office located at 1400 Main St S, Pine City, MN. 55063.
All bidding General Contractors are required to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting, to be held at the
Pine City Civic Center located at 1225 Main St S, Pine City, MN, Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
If a General Contractor attended the original pre-bid meeting 1-5-21, and were listed on the original signin document, those contractors are not required to attend. To reserve a set of Bidding Documents contact
Modern Design Architects at 319-987-2101.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-25
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Elsie A. Tobolaski
a/k/a Elsie Tobolaski,
Decedent
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 10, 2014.
The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Michael A. Tobolaski, whose address is 12057 W. Josephine Dr., Mokena, IL 60448-9211, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objections will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full
power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four
(4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 22, 2021
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant:
Gary C. Dahle, #218947
2704 Mounds View Blvd.
Mounds View, MN 55112
763-780-8390
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTa
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-27
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Mary Kathryn Larson, also known as Mary K. Larson,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Laurel E. Larson, whose address is 50091 Pine Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of
issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 24, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Dated: March 24, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney of Personal Representative
Chelsi Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP 2021/2022 MEETING SCHEDULE
Notice is given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors has established the following schedule for the 2021/2022 year. Regular town board meetings will be held the last Tuesday of each month from April 2021 to March 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 50066, with the exception that the December meeting will be held on December 14, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Regular planning commission meetings will be held on the same days at 7:00 p.m. Working planning commission meetings, at which a majority of supervisors may be in attendance, will be posted on the posting board outside the town hall and on the town’s website, www.royaltontownship.com. The public is welcome to attend all township meetings.
Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 8 , 2021
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ROAD INSPECTION
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors will conduct its annual road inspection, beginning at the conclusion of the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting, approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the town hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN. Members of the public wishing to accompany the inspection must notify the town office at 320-396-2982 or royalton@royaltontownship.com by April 15,2021.
Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 8, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
ORDINANCE #66
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL ELECTIONS TO FILL CERTAIN VACANCIES IN ELECTED OFFICES AT TIMES OTHER THAN THE REGULAR CITY GENERAL ELECTION
The City Council of the City of Rock Creek, Minnesota ordains:
Section 1: DEFINITIONS
For the purposes of this ordinance, the following terms shall have the following meanings:
City. The City of Rock Creek, County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
General Election. A “general election” is an election held at regular intervals on a day determined by law or charter at which the voters of the state or any o fits subdivisions choose by ballot public officials or presidential electors.
Special Election. A “special election” is an electionw held at any time to fill vacancies in public offices.
Vacancy. A vacancy occurs for the reasons stated in Minnesota Statute Section 351.02 or other state law.
Section 2. APPOINTMENT TO VACANCY
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.02, subd. 2a, a person shall be appointed to fill the vacancy until the special election is held and the winner of the special election is qualified to take office.
Section 3. SPECIAL ELECTION TIMING
If a vacancy occurs and a special election to fill the unexpired term is required pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 412.02, subd. 2a.
Section 4. SEVERABILITY
If any provision of this ordinance is found to be invalid for any reason by a court of competent jurisdiction, the validity of the remaining provisions shall not be affected.
Section 5. EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance becomes effective upon passage and publication.
Passed and approved this 1st day of April, 2021 by the Rock Creek City Council.
Dan Saumer
Acting Mayor
Attest:
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 8, 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Getaway House, Inc, are requesting a conditional use permit at 77112 Long Lake Rd, Willow River (Pine Parcels 17.0191.000 & 17.0201.000) Section 15, Township 44, Range 20, (Kettle River Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a conditional use permit pursuant to Section 602 of the Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance, Pine County to redevelop an existing campground to a new 49-unit campground.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Due to the COVID19 pandemic this meeting will operate under MN Statute 13D.021 Subd. 1(1) as an in-person meeting, limited to fifteen (15) people in physical attendance, with all others attending virtually through the below Webex virtual meeting platform. RSVPs are required to attend in-person.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
To join online: Visit www.webex.com and click “Join a Meeting” to ender meeting infor.
Meeting number (access code) 163 868 9064
Meeting password: april22
Or email a request for the link to
To join by phone:
+1=650-215-5226
Meeting number (access code) 163 868 9064
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 8, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.