STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-48
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
In Re: Estate of
Mae Belle Carlson,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointment Jaclyn La Pierre, whose address 38451 Palm Street NW, Stanchfield, MN 55080, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.
Any heir of other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 9, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Ann M. Tessneer (#0264519)
Tessneer Law Office
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
(763) 552-8933
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 22, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VARIANCE PERTAINING TO A LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 25 of the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pokegama Township will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting date on July 17th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Mn. 55063. The applicant is requesting a variance for a 264 ft road frontage as part of a minor subdivision that would ensure that an existing Structure will be completely located on one parcel. The variance and subdivision are located off Brook Park Road Rd. The property owner is Darin and April Lange of 9870 Brook Drive, Pine City.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: July 3, 2021
/s/ Gorden Johnson
Gorden Johnson
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
ORDINANCE #21-07
CITY OF PINE CITY
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
AN ORDINANCE AMENDMENT FOR THE REVISION OF CHAPTER 2 TEXT AMENDMENT TO SECTION 200 THE COUNCIL REGULAR MEETINGS
SECTION 200: THE COUNCIL
200.02 Regular Meetings. Regular meetings of the Council shall be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30pm and the last third Thursday of each month at 810:00am. Any regular meeting falling on a holiday shall be held on the following day at the same time and place unless otherwise specified by the Council at a regular meeting. All meetings shall be held at City Hall unless otherwise set by motion duly made and passed at a Council meeting.
Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Pine City this 7th day of July, 2021.
Carl Pederson, Mayor
Linda J. Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
Notice of Public Hearing for Interim Use Permit
Notice is Hereby Given, in accordance with the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063. The hearing is for an application for a interim use permit submitted by Charlene Schwarz for the property located at: 15336 Gold Rd SW, Pine City, MN to allow for a second accessory use dwelling.
The Township of Pine City encourages interested parties to attend public hearings and comment on issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the hearing, written comments may be submitted to the Township Clerk prior to the time of the Hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Roger Else 612-219-7104.
Tammy Carlson,
Clerk, Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - 9:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan announced Commissioner Ludwig may be late or absent from today’s meeting.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
The Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Present in the meeting room were Chair Steve Hallan, Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and JJ Waldhalm. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Agenda item #3, Continued Discussion of the 2nd Amendment, was moved to the end of the agenda to allow participation by Commissioner Ludwig, if he were able to join.
Sales Tax For Transportation Update
County Engineer Mark LeBrun stated effective January 1, 2017 the board authorized a 0.5% sales tax for funding identified road and bridge improvements. The sales tax collection will cease upon collection of $8,450,000, or December 31, 2026, whichever occurs sooner; to date $5,132,000 has been received and at the current collection rate the tax will end in approximately three years. Reauthorizing the sales tax collection was discussed, with LeBrun reviewing two future transportation project lists, 7- year or 14-year, for sales tax road/bridge projects if approved. LeBrun stated that the board, after a public hearing, could levy a sales tax for transportation and transit, by resolution. After discussion, it was the consensus of the board to schedule a public hearing in August for public comment regarding reauthorizing a 0.5% sales tax for funding identified transportation projects.
Chair Hallan called for a five-minute recess at 9:45 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 9:52 a.m.
American Rescue Plan Act (APRA)
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder provided an overview of the American Rescue Plan Act and reviewed the criteria for eligible projects. Schroeder reviewed the recent $459,000 award to Pine
Technical and Community College for various projects, and stated other eligible projects could include housing, food support, broadband, business assistance and county direct costs such as Public Health and Economic Development. The county could also partner with townships or cities to utilize combined ARP A funding for projects--Commissioner Waldhalm inquired if ARP A funds could be used to assist with expenses related to stormwater flooding on Sturgeon Lake. Discussion took place. Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to authorize payment up to $25,000, to be used toward a feasibility study on the high water levels on Sturgeon Lake. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0 (Commissioner Ludwig absent).
Economic Development
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an update on her economic development activities since May, including a grant request to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) community development block grant, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP A), housing, broadband, community engagement with other cities and Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures.
Chair Hallan called for a 10-minute recess at 10:48 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 9:58 a.m.
Continued Second Amendment Discussion
Commissioner Lovgren stated the county board recently approved a resolution reaffirming its support of the Constitution of the United States and of the Second Amendment, however stated she felt the board’s support should be taken further and to designate the county as a “Second Amendment Dedicated County”. After discussion among the board, no action was taken.
Adjourn
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11 :27 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
/s/ Stephen M Hallan
Stephen M. Hallan
Board of Commissioners
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
The Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Present in the meeting room were Chair Steve Hallan, Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present in the meeting room were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the June 1, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Senior Housing Board of Directors
Minutes – April 28, 2021
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – April 22, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence.
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund (177,625) 1,219,186 1,396,811
Health and Human Services Fund
13,651 1,074,192 1,060,541
Road and Bridge Fund
3,802,922 3,261,877 (541,045)
COVID Relief N/A 2,872,569 2,872,569
Land Management Fund
2,480,123 2,649,354 169,230
Self Insurance N/A 602,861 602,861
TOTAL (inc nonmajor funds)
26,545,738 33,450,509 6,904,772
Approve the May 2021 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve Resolution 2021-45 approving the application for Premises Permit for the Pine County Youth Hockey Association to conduct lawful gambling at Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub, 10762 Lakeview Shore Drive, Pine City MN.
Approve the 2020 Tax Court Abatement: Minnesota Energy Resources Corp, multiple parcels, tax court ordered. The refund is $24,766.
Approve Resolution 2021-44 extending a septic fix-up special assessment against PID 13.0112.000, owned by Scott Carlson. The term of the assessment is 16 years, beginning in 2022, in the amount of $16,234.88 with equal principal payments and 1% interest.
Approve the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams 2020 Grant Contract Agreement Amendment. Funding for this grant has increased $15,833 for the period of July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021. No matching funds are necessary.
Approve the State of Minnesota Department of Human Services Multi-County Grant Contract to allow Pine County Health & Human Services (HHS) to continue to deliver fraud prevention investigative services to the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Kanabec and Pine. The contract is for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023. The grant provides reimbursement up to $91,000 per state fiscal year.
Approve the lateral transfer of Martine Root to the child protection investigator position effective June 21, 2021. Current hourly wage would remain the same, $28.27 per hour (Grade 10, Step 4).
Approve the internal promotion of Office Support Specialist Angela Boelman to case aide position, effective June 21, 2021. Grade 5, Step 1, $18.73 per hour.
Approve Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to attend the Minnesota Association of County Auditor-Treasurer Finance Officer (MACATFO) Summer conference, June 22-25, 2021 at Breezy Point. Registration: $30; Meals: $70; Mileage: $118.72. Total cost $218.72. No lodging is needed.
Approve any interested commissioner to attend the virtual NACO Annual Conference, July 9-12, 2021. Early bird full conference cost is $515 per person, 2-day option is $350 per person.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on June 7, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Pine County Sheriff’s Office – Restructure
i. approve the hiring of a full-time Deputy Sheriff
• approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal
promotion or lateral transfer
ii. eliminate two part-time Deputy Sheriff positions
iii. eliminate the Sentence-To-Serve (STS) program and the Sentence-To-Serve Crew
Leader position, effective August 31, 2021
B. Administrator’s Annual Review
It was the consensus of the committee the county board review the Administrator’s performance at today’s county board meeting. Administrator Minke’s annual performance review is Regular Agenda item #9 below.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve (1) the hiring of a full-time deputy sheriff and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer, and (2) elimination of two part-time deputy sheriff positions. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to eliminate the Sentence-To-Serve (STS) program and the Sentence-To-Serve Crew Leader position, effective August 31, 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to allocate $459,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Pine Technical and Community College for the WorkFast program (estimate $140,000), Business Development (estimate $104,000), and Pine County College Initiative scholarships (estimate $215,000). The county attorney is requested to draft an agreement with Pine Technical and Community College setting the terms and conditions. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
A Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole is scheduled for July 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive, Pine City. County Administrator Minke reviewed the procedure for conducting a closed meeting.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to close the meeting pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) (attorney/client privilege) for the purpose of discussing ongoing litigation and consideration of a settlement offer in the case of County of Pine, State of Minnesota vs. James E. and Wilda Z. Obey, TOL Properties and Minnesota Land Trust. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called for a five-minute recess at 12:10 p.m.
The closed session for the lawsuit update convened at 12:15 p.m. Present were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig. Also present were Attorney Frederickson and County Administrator Minke.
The open session reconvened at 12:50 p.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve a settlement agreement with James E. and Wilda Z. Obey and Minnesota Land Trust. The agreement provides for a payment by the county in the amount of $27,500 ($19,000 for the monetary award and $8,500 for appraisal fees) and a seven year moratorium on taking gravel across the easement if it is extracted from the Memorial Forest. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to close the meeting pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 for the purpose of evaluating the performance of County Administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting was closed at 12:55 p.m. for the annual performance review of Administrator Minke.
Present were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig, and County Administrator Minke.
The open session reconvened at 1 :25 p.m.
Chair Hallan summarized the performance review by stating that the board is very satisfied with David’s work performance over the last year and especially his leadership responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the top of the Non-Union Wage Scale, Grade 22 to $155,000. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve a three percent (3%) performance increase for County Administrator Minke, and set his annual salary at $142,292.80 effective on his work anniversary date of July 2, 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 1 :27 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
/s/ Stephen M Hallan
Stephen M. Hallan
Board of Commissioners
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
Solicitation for gravel hauling quotes
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP is accepting quotes for loading and hauling approx. 3,600 yards of continuous graveling for 2021. Work to be completed between August 15th, 2021 and September 20th, 2021. Quotes are to be submitted as an hourly rate for belly dump truck, loader, and water truck.
A minimum of 4 belly dump trucks shall be used & a min. of a wheel loader with a 4 yd capacity, a water truck w. a min. capacity of 3,000 gallons shall be submitted.
Quotes are due by Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 4:00 pm to the Clerk. Call 651-621-4049 to arrange drop off of quotes. Maps of graveling area are available upon request. Certificates of Liability/Worker’s Comp insurance must be included with all quotes. No quotes will be accepted that do not include a policy limit of at least $1,500,000 per occurrence; and workers compensation insurance. Pine City Township must be listed as certificate holder if you are awarded the contract. Quotes can be sent to Pine City Township Clerk at 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City MN 55063. The Pine City Township Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any or all quotes received and to waive any irregularities.
Published this 15th day of July 2021
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
651-621-4049
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.