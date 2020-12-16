INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
NOTICE FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the School Board of INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578, Pine County, located at Pine City, Minnesota that it will receive sealed bids on:
Roof and Flashing Repairs
UNTIL 1:00 P.M., Jan. 6th, 2021 at the District Office located at 1400 Main St S, Pine City, MN. 55063.
All bidding contractors are required to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting, to be held at the Pine City Civic Center, 1225 Main St S, Pine City, MN, Tuesday, Dec 29th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. To reserve a set of Bidding Documents contact Modern Design Architects at 319-987-2101.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
NOTICE
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for Fiscal Year 2021 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00 am to 1:00pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 19th, 2021 at 10 am at Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend via Ring Central.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine
County, State of Minnesots, that the filing for the Township Office will be held for a two week period beginning December 29th, 2020.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filled out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 during business hours. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of office hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk at 320-629-3719.
Filing will close on January 12th, 2021 at 5:00p.m.
Filing Fee is $2.00
Offices to be filled at the March 2021 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor C: a (3) three year term
Supervisor D: a (3) three year term
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
NOTICE
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 for publication of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2021. Please indicate “Sealed Bids – Publishing 2021” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
/s/ David. J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 10, 17, 2020
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Minutes of the November 3, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – September 24, 2020
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Minutes – September 23, 2020
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes/approved – October 12, 2020
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes/unapproved – November 9, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve October Cash Balance
Fund October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 3,015,928 3,290,417 274,489
Health and Human Services Fund 352,105 1,023,356 671,251
Road and Bridge Fund 4,883,973 2,543,952 (2,340,021)
CARES Act 0 1,974,633 1,974,633
Land Management Fund 2,043,829 2,124,543 80,714
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 14,578,320 23,886,101 9,307,780
Approve the October 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve Resolution 2020-77 authorizing James and Jamee Mossengren, former owners, to repurchase the property described as Lot 1, Block 2, Royal River Chase, in full.
Accept an anonymous $50 donation and designate to the Benjamin Neel Gun Range fund.
Approve the renewal of an agreement for law enforcement services for the City of Hinckley for years 2021-2023. 2021 rate: $57.77 per hour; 2022 rate: $59.50 per hour; and 2023 rate: $61.29 per hour. This is a three percent increase from the last contract.
Acknowledge the promotion of part-time Corrections Officer Tristan Schroeder and part-time Corrections Officer Michelle Pickar to full-time corrections officers effective November 22, 2020. Grade and wage remain unchanged.
Public Hearing – 2021 Fee Updates (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder provided an overview of requested new and amended county fees. The board discussed how the fee amounts were determined and how they related to the cost of providing the service.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:12 a.m. and called for public comment. Ailene Croup stated she is concerned with an increase in fees for electronics or tires that more of these items will be discarded into ditches rather than recycled. There being no additional public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:15 a.m. Discussion of commercial use for tire recycling was discussed.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve adoption of the following new and amended 2021 county fees:
Department Fee Original Fee Approved Fee
Jail Fingerprints-2 copies $10.00 $20.00
Jail Fingerprints-additional copies n/a $1.00
Solid Waste Arm chair disposal $10.00 $15.00
Solid Waste Couch disposal $20.00 $25.00
Solid Waste Electronics recycling-miscellaneous $ .50 $ 2.00
Solid Waste Mattress recycling $ 6.00 $ 8.00
Solid Waste Mattress, wet or dirty, unable to recycle $10.00 $12.00
Solid Waste Tires – small RV $ .50 $ 1.00
Solid Waste Tires – Auto 17” or less $ 1.50 $ 2.00
Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the November 10, 2020 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
a. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Child Protection Services Social Worker Samantha Ziegler, effective September 29, 2020, and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve the hiring of Social Worker Brittney Hoglund, effective November 23, 2020, $24.70 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1.
b. Sheriff’s Office
i. Approve the promotion from part-time to full-time deputy status for Blake Richert, effective October 12, 2020, $25.44 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1.
c. Land Services
i. Approve the hiring of a part-time recycling attendant, non-union, $14.62 per hour, Grade 1, step 1.
d. Auditor-Treasurer
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Chief Deputy Auditor Terry Lovgren, effective January 3, 2021.
ii. Add additional election duties to the current Property Records Specialist position and rename the position Property Records & Elections Specialist. Approve the updated job description and regrade position from Grade 5 to Grade 7 with a new minimum hourly starting wage of $20.74. Adjust the incumbent’s pay to align with the new grade. Changes to be effective January 4, 2021.
iii. Approve the hiring of a new Clerk III position to backfill duties from the Property Records Specialist along with other departmental duties. Clerk III is Grade 4 with a minimum starting wage of $17.41/hour.
e. Administration
Approve amending Section 7 of the Personnel Policy to allow the cash out of up to 80 hours / 2 weeks of paid time off (PTO) per year. This change will align the county policy with recently negotiated collective bargaining agreement language.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to provide notice under Minnesota Statutes 256.012, Subd. 2(b), to notify the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services of Pine County’s intent to develop its own personnel system and upon certification withdraw from the Minnesota Merit System. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the contract for the jail camera implementation to Life Safety Systems, Inc. in the amount of $237,125 and approve the Professional Services Contract to implement the installation. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve a Purchase Agreement for the Pine City compost site, at a cost of $1, to assume ownership of parcels 28.0273.000 and 28.0435.000. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2020-76 to adopt the Lower St. Croix Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan and enter into a Joint Powers Agreement for implementation of the plan. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, represented by AFSCME, for 2021-2023, with an amendment to Section D, PTO Accrual Cash Out to HCSP, page 6, to allow the cash out of up to 80 hours / 2 weeks of paid time off (PTO) per year to the Health Care Savings Plan. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:47 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
County of Pine
Court File No. 58-CV-20-437
FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
Neal E. Enzenauer and Deborah S. Enzenauer, as Co-Trustees of the Enzenauer Living Trust dated May 16, 2016 to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely: See Exhibit A attached hereto and incorporated by reference.
Applicants
vs.
Brenda J. Reaney; Bernice E. Lambert Morris aka Bernice E. Morris; James A. Lambert; Michelle L. Lambert; Joseph A. Lambert; Kristine L. Selbitchka fka Kristine L. Lambert; Douglas T. Swanson; Lori A. Swanson; U.S. Bank, National Association N.A.; Arthur Petry; Marilynne Swanson aka Lynn A. Swanson; Donald H. Petry and Marjorie A. Petry as Co-trustees of the Trust Agreement of Donald H. Petry dated May 13, 2003; also all heirs and devisees of any of the above-named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application herein and any amendments thereto,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County District Court, Civil Filing, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee. You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Amy Willert
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Pine City, in said County, this 11th day of December, 2020.
By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Deputy
/s/ Timothy Prindiville
Attorney for Applicants
Timothy J. Prindiville (#0388156)
1025 Grain Exchange South
400 South Fourth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 746-1043
Exhibit A
That part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 165.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 202 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Upper Pine Lake; thence southeasterly, along last described shoreline, a distance of 100 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West from said point of beginning; thence North 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 200 feet, more or less, to said point of beginning.
Together with a 33.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 33.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet to the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to the east line of Tract B of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said Pine County, Minnesota and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 40.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Tracts A, B and C of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 40.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of Section 21, Township 43, Range 21 of said Pine County; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds to a point hereinafter referred to as Point “A”; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to a point on the east line of said Tract B said point being the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence continuing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 70.13 feet to a point bearing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 213.64 feet from said Point “A”; thence westerly a distance of 113.40 feet along a tangential curve concave to the north, having a radius of 120.00 feet and a central angle of 54 degrees 08 minutes 41 seconds; thence North 56 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 77.99 feet; thence North 43 degrees 36 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 53.29 feet to the northwesterly line of said “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 30.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The southwesterly line of said 30.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 115.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet and there said southwesterly easement line terminating.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 24, 31, 2020
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 9, 2021. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday December 29, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 12, 2021. Note: Filing office will be closed January 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 2020
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: December 9, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 24, 31, 2020 January 7, 14, 21, 2021
