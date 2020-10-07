NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $166,821.02
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: September 8, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-20-71
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Norman Henrik Opheim
a/k/a Norman H. Opheim,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 20, 2016. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jeffrey Norman Opheim, whose address is 13729 Fordham Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124, to server as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days form the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 21, 2020
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: September 21, 2020
Amy Isaacson
Court Administrator
Court File No. 58-PR-20-71
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 8, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the manufactured home located within Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park (Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC), at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the following personal property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Pine County:
Manufactured Home: 2001 FAIR MFG, Serial/VIN No: 116040AB
This sale will be held to satisfy a claim pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§514.18 -514.22 upon the above-described property held by Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC (d/b/a Pokegama Lake Manufactured Home Park) and owned by Nishana Wynn Ferrell, and located at 18460 Big Aspen Trail, Pine City, MN 55063. Woischke’s Enterprises, LLC obtained possession of the property in Pine County, Minnesota on or about September 23, 2019 pursuant to a Writ of Recovery of Premises. The amount of the claim against the above-referenced property is $13,390.00 computed to the sale date, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and the advertising thereof, together with the actual expenses of making said sale.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: September 25, 2020
/s/ John Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attny Lic. No. 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 1, 8, 15, 2020
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
September 3, 2020
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer, Sam Christenson, and Joe Babolik.
Absent: Pam Hinze
Others present: Nancy Runyan, Amy Thompson, Don Burger, Jeremy Chouinard, Vanessa Sebring and Jason Hackett.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the August 6, 2020 minutes. Motion passed all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to accept the letter and supporting documentation requesting a reasonable accommodation to classify the horse as an assistant animal, thereby the City will grant the requested accommodation. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik to set the Truth-in-Taxation (TNT) date for Monday, November 30, 2020 at 7PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to make no changes to the Fee Schedule for 2021 for the City of Rock Creek. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to approve the Proposed Tax Levy Collectible in 2021 and to approve the Proposed Budget Summary. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Christenson to order tires for both the 06 Sterling truck and the 99 Sterling truck from A-1 Tire Service Inc. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer to appoint Isaac Johnson to the Planning Commission, term being September 21st, 2020 to July 31, 2023. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the 2020 Cares Act Grant County – Municipality Agreement. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Christenson to monetarily support the Pine County Historical Society in 2021 with $500. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Babolik approval of the Flooring Estimate from Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings in the amount of $10,871.73 for installation of carpet tiles, replacing the carpet in the city center. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the purchase of two fireproof file cabinets for the office. Motion carried all ayes.
Babolik motioned seconded by Saumer to approve payment of check #’s 15398 - 15455 and e-transfers totaling $25,576.12. Motion passed all in favor.
Babolik moved seconded by Saumer to adjourn the Council meeting at 8:26PM. Motion carried with all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 8, 2020
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF THE PROPOSED FINAL ASSESSMENT
FOR THE 2019 STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on October 14, 2020, or via Ring Central at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1483248429 or via phone call at the following numbers to consider adoption of the proposed final assessments for the 2019 Street Reconstruction Project in Pine City:
+1 (469) 4450100 (US South)
+1 (470) 8692200 (US East)
+1 (720) 9027700 (US Central)
+1 (773) 2319226 (US North)
+1 (623) 4049000 (US West)
Meeting ID: 148 324 8429
The area to be assessed for such improvement is 3rd Avenue NE between the centerline of 2nd Street NE and the centerline of 1st Street NE, 1st Street NE between the centerline of 3rd Avenue NE and its north terminus, Westchester Drive NE between the centerline of 5th Avenue NE and the centerline of 6th Avenue NE, 6th Avenue NE between the centerline of Westchester Drive NE and the centerline of Lake Street NE, Lake Street NE between the centerline of 5th Avenue NE and its north terminus, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The final cost of the improvement is $1,846.629.58.
Copies of the final assessments will be available at the hearing.
Upon conclusion of the public hearing the City Council will determine whether or not to adopt the Resolution accepting the final assessments.
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
City of Pine City
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 8, 2020
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
Minn. Stat. 559.21
Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks
Form 30.4.1 (2018)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated November 23, 2011, and recorded on April 20, 2012, as Documented Number A500333, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Frank Jerome Kerkhoff and Laurie Joanne Kerkhoff, husband wife as Seller, sold to Michael Duane Stumne as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
See Schedule A
2. The default is as follows:
$63,580.60 Principal as of June 1, 2020
+2,361.25 real estate taxes from 2017 to 2020
$65,941.85
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase was__ Dollar( $___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is__ Dollar ($___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required my Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd, 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5.THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDING UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY (90) DAYS AFTER
(SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU)
THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(STRIKE ONE)
UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
a THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3) &500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DIE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $1,318.84 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRAIL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OF THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Lawrence W. Frank
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address: PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
315 S. Washington Street Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Telephone: 507-637-5721
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Schedule A
That part of the North 700.00 feet of the West Half of he Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Forty (40) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which lies westerly of the centerline of East Pokegama Creek.
Together with a 40.00 foot perpetual easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4NE1/4) of Section 8, Township 40, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East along the North line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 115.61 feet; thence North 74 degrees 09 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 287.30 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 15 degrees 50 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 85.07 feet, more or less, to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter and said centerline there terminating.
Said easement to extend by its full width from the centerline of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 23 to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 8, 15, 22, 2020
