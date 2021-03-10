STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-15
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Elizabeth Jane Hokanson, also known as Betty Hokanson,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 16, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom hearing, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of Intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Lisa M. Enelhardt, whose address is 24473 Wildflower Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: Chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 4, 11, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File No. 58-PR-21-12
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Clifford Raymon Nelson,
a/k/a Clifford R. Nelson,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 11, 2019. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Clifford Anthony Nelson, whose address is 20067 Brook Park Road, Pine City, MN 55063, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal represent. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 22, 2021
/s/ Mychael Walter
Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN # 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 4, 11, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-17
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Ardythe Victoria Ryan, also known as
Ardythe V. Ryan, also known as
Ardythe Ryan,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated July 13, 2010, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Ann Elizabeth Peterson, whose address is 22645 Rail Lane, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: March 1, 2021
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 4, 11, 2021
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 5, 2021 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes, backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump trucks, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly, dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposals forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 45 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
/s/ Mark A. LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 18, 25, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01
Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from
COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room.
Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, and
Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David
Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup stated opposition to entering into a Mutual Aid Agreement with the City of Minneapolis.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the February 2, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner
Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
January, 2021 Cash Balance
Fund January 31, 2020 January 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 4,457,256 5,571,229 1,113,973
Health and Human 824,733 2,114,575 1,289,842
Services Fund
Road and Bridge Fund 2,089,094 225,305 (1,863,789)
COVID Relief 0 582,711 582,711
Land Management Fund 2,473,617 2,346,709 (126,909)
TOTAL (inc nonmajor funds) 10,728,457 12,130,764 1,402,307
Approve the January 2021 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the 2020 gas tax distributions to townships.
Approve the cancellation of uncashed 2018 warrants.
Approve Resolution 2021-16 cancelling state contracts where 2020 annual payment and/or 2020 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the final payment to Knife River Corp. in the amount of $51,464.30 for Contract 1905 related to:
SAP 058-607-025, Located on CSAH 7, From I35 to CSAH 61.
Approve the amendment to the host county contract with TSA to include two additional services/rates—Professional Therapy, and Group Therapy and Education at $94.10 and $78.95/hour respectively.
Approve the hiring of the following:
i. Recycling Center Attendant, Peter Joseph, effective February 18, 2021, as part-time, nonunion, $15.28 per hour, grade 1, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
ii. Adult Protection Social Worker, Angela Ripley, effective February 24, 2021, $25.06, grade 10, step 1.
iii. Full time Deputy Sheriff, Ryan Manley, effective March 1, 2021, $25.81 per hour, grade 10, step 1.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit from the Pheasants Forever East Central Spurs to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on April 10, 2021 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN.
Land and Zoning Advisory Committee Report
Commissioner Lovgren stated the Land and Zoning Advisory Committee met on February 1, 2021. The Land and Zoning Advisory Committee made the following recommendations:
Land Auction/Sales and Land Fund
2021 proposed list of land auction parcels
i. Set the 2021 Land Auction for September 17, 2021
ii. Accept the proposed listing of parcels to be offered for sale
iii. Approve Resolution 2021-11, to classify the attached list of lands as nonconservation lands, allow the distribution of listing to local governments and Minnesota DNR for their review and option to purchase parcels prior to public auction.
Withdraw Previously Offered Parcels from the Public Land Sale List
Approve Resolution 2021-12, to allow Pine County to withdraw previously offered parcels from the public land sale list on July 9, 2021 and to reappraise and offer those parcels at the 2021 land auction.
Homestead Repurchase/Contract Reinstatement Deadline
Approve Resolution 2021-13, to establish that all application requests for repurchases and contract reinstatements must be submitted to the Auditor’s Office by July 27, 2021.
Set Asides (Land Fund)
Approve Resolution 2021-15, which sets aside:
i. 5% of tax forfeit land sales for blight to ensure continued funds to address blighted tax forfeit properties (unchanged from 2020);
ii. 5% of tax forfeit land and timber sales for timber development to ensure necessary improvements to tax forfeited land can be made for the management of timber on said lands (unchanged from 2020);
iii. 20% of tax forfeit land and timber sales for acquisition and/or maintenance of county parks and recreational areas (increased from 10% in 2020).
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to set the 2021 land auction for September 17, 2021, accept the list of parcels being offered for sale, approve Resolution 2021-11/2021 Land Classification (non-conservation), Resolution 2021-12/Withdraw Previously Offered Land Auction, Resolution 2021-13/Homestead Property Repurchase and Contract Reinstatement Deadline, and Resolution 2021-15/Set Aside of Tax Forfeit/Timber Sale Revenues. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Blight/Demolition
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the proposed change to the Demolition and Clean-up Policy to include “II.6 Increases salability of property.” Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on February 8, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Jail Systems Coordinator Ryan Thompson, effective February 6, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Widenstrom, effective May 21, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve the filling of an open part-time deputy position as full-time in anticipation of the upcoming vacancy in the sheriff’s deputy group.
C. Auditor/Treasurer – Recorder’s Office
i. Approve updating the Recorder Clerk job descriptions with additional recording tasks, retitling the position as Recorder Specialist, reclassifying the position from Grade 4 to Grade 6 based on the SAFE System classification method.
D. Land Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Recycling Attendant Brandon Borchardt, effective January 31, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-14 adopting the 2021 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan and budget. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Mutual Aid Agreement with the City of Minneapolis. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.
Motion carried 4-0, Commissioner Waldhalm opposed.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approval Local Road Improvement Program resolutions 2021-17 /Sandstone Township, Resolution 2021-18/Windemere Township, and Resolution 2021-19/City of Pine City. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to submit an application to the Blandin Community Broadband Resources (CBR): Accelerate program. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the agreement with the Initiative Foundation to administer the business relief grant program with payment not to exceed $14,212.45. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to submit a letter of opposition to the Governor’s proposed cuts to the County Probation Office (CPO) delivery system, and to advocate for the State meeting its statutory obligation of 50% funding. Second by Commissioner Lovgren.
During further discussion, it was recommended that the motion be amended to include sending a letter in opposition to reducing funding for adult mental health.
Amended Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to submit a letter of opposition to the Governor’s proposed cuts to the County Probation Office (CPO) delivery system, and to advocate for the State meeting its statutory obligation of 50% funding, and a letter in opposition to reduction of funding for adult mental health. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:22 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
/s/ Stephen M. Hallan
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING
(Broadband)
February 23, 2021 - 9:00 a.m.
Via Video Conference Due to Pandemic
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present via electronic means were Chair Steve Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, Commissioner Terry Lovgren, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm, and Commissioner Matt Ludwig. Also present via electronic means were County Attorney Reese Frederickson and County Administrator David Minke.
Others present included State Senator Jason Rarick, State Representative Nathan Nelson, representatives from Senator Klobuchar’s office, representative(s) from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, representatives from the Pine City, HinckleyFinlayson,
East Central, and Willow River school districts, Pine Technical and Community College, various city and township jurisdictions, business owners, and community members.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Those present introduced themselves.
Chair Hallan welcomed the group.
Bill Coleman, Community Technology Advisory/Blandin Foundation presented broadband information, access and deployment models for the county.
County Administrator David Minke provided an overview of the CBR Accelerate! Program. The application is due Friday. Those who are interested should contact David.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 10:28 a.m.
/s/ Steve Hallan
Steve Hallan
Board of Commissioners
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke
Clerk to County Board
Josh Mohr, Vice Chair
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1496225679 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 149 622 5679
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment request from Fore Seasons Golf to consider amending Chapter 10 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to include Indoor Entertainment as a permitted use within the Limited Technology/Industrial District (TI-1).
EXTENSION OF DEVELOPMENT SITE PLAN APPROVAL
A development site plan extension request from Pine City Senior Living (Timber Pines) to consider extending the approval of the development site plan for the 103-unit institutional residential facility, located at 1550 Northridge Dr. NW in the General Business District, also referred to as parcel #42.6298.000.
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment to consider amending Chapter 10 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to allow the use of solar panels as an accessory use in all major zoning districts.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Getaway House, Inc, are requesting a conditional use permit at 77112 Long Lake Rd, Willow River (Pine Parcels 17.0191.000 & 17.0201.000) Section 15, Township 44, Range 20, (Kettle River Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a conditional use permit pursuant to Section 602 of the Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance, Pine County to redevelop an existing campground to a new 49-unit campground.
Joseph Buche and Kelli Cassidy are requesting a variance at 53066 W Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (Pine Parcel Number 12.0239.000); Section 16, Township 42, Range 21, (Dell Grove Township) as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance Section 5.2.1, in order to expand a structure that is less than the required 50’ setback from the ordinary high water level of Grindstone Lake.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Due to the COVID19 pandemic this meeting will operate under MN Statute 13D.021 Subd. 1(1) as an in-person meeting, limited to fifteen (15) people in physical attendance, with all others attending virtually through the below Webex virtual meeting platform. RSVPs are required to attend in-person.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes to supply 5,000 to 7,000 cubic yards of Crushed Maintenance Gravel, MN DOT SPECS, CLASS 5 MODIFIED TO 8-10% PM 200 SIEVE to be delivered on designated Township Roads between May 1st and August 1st, 2021.
The Contractor shall supply production sampling at the rate of one (1) sample per two (2) thousand cubic yards. The Township or designated party will sample to determine compliance with the aggregate gradations as specified above.
Awarded Contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the job. All Quotes and Specifications must be received by the Town Clerk by noon on April 8th , 2021 at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any and all submitted quotes.
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 18, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss adopting Ordinance No. 66.
An ordinance providing for special elections to fill vacancies in elected offices at times other than the regular city election.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR GRAVEL QUOTES
Notice is hereby given that Royalton Township Board will receive quotes for approximately 3000 yards to up to 5000 yards of Modified Class 5 gravel minus 1” on rock, MN State Specification #3138, with the following modifications: sieve size #4 gradation 50-70% and sieve size #200 gradation requirements 7-10%, to be delivered and spread on designated Royalton Township roads between June 1st and August 15th with the proviso that the township schedule must be accommodated with at least four days’ notice.
Note: A certified copy of state specification of class 5 gravel, from within the last twelve months, must be submitted in a separate, marked envelope by 6:30 pm March 30, 2021. If not submitted separately, quote will not be opened.
All quotes must be submitted with current Certificate of Liability insurance, $1,500,000.00 with indemnification coverage on insurance policy. Town Clerk must receive all specifications and quotes in separate envelopes by mail or in person by 6:30 pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road; Braham, MN 55006; 320-396-2982.
Royalton Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 4, 11, 2021
Royalton Township, Pine County Notice of Hearing on Proposed Assessment
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Royalton will meet at the town hall located at 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006 at 6:00 p.m. on March 30, 2021 to consider the adoption of the proposed assessment for the cost of the abatement of blight and nuisance violations located at 4843 Brunswick Road, Braham, MN 55006, Pine County parcel id #R29.0181.000. The Town Board may adopt the assessment at this meeting.
The following is the area proposed to be assessed:
The East 300 feet of the West 600 feet of the SE1/4 of NE1/4, Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirty-eight (38), Range Twenty-two (22), Pine County, Minnesota; AND That part of the SE1/4 of NE1/4, Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirty-eight (38), Range Twenty-two (22), Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 of said Section 17, Township 38, Range 22; thence proceeding along the South line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 a distance of 600 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence North parallel with the West line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 a distance of 1,320 feet to the North boundary line of the said SE1/4 of NE1/4; thence East over and along the North boundary line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 a distance of 420 feet; thence South parallel with the West line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 a distance of 1,320 feet to the South boundary line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4; thence West over and along the South boundary line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4 a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning (the “Property”).
The amount to be specially assessed against the Property is $5,295.77. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the town clerk’s office.
Such assessment is proposed to be payable in equal annual installments extending over a period of five (5) years, the first of the installments to be payable on or before the first Monday in January 2022, and will bear interest at the rate of eight (8) percent per annum from the date of the adoption of the assessment resolution. To the first installment shall be added interest on the entire assessment from the date of the assessment resolution until December 31, 2021. To each subsequent installment when due shall be added interest for one year on all unpaid installments.
You may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the county auditor, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment, to the town clerk. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid within 30 days from the adoption of this assessment. You may at any time thereafter, pay to the county treasurer the entire amount of the assessment remaining unpaid, with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which such payment is made. Such payment must be made before November 15 or interest will be charged through December 31 of the succeeding year. If you decide not to prepay the assessment before the date given above the rate of interest that will apply is eight (8) percent per year.
Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the town clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The town board may consider such an objection at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.
Under Minn. Stat. §§ 435.193 to 435.195 the Town Board may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the town clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.
An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the chairman or town clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing appropriate notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the chairman or clerk.
Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Town Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 11, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-14
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE (INTESTATE) AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of:
DAVID MICHAEL NELSON,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate dated January 24, 2021 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Dana Nelson whose address is 2871 Legion Avenue North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota 55042 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as the personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with the Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willtert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representatve, Dana Nelson:
Tamara D. Block
Tamara D. Block, LLC
14200 Belfast Court
Rosemount, MN 55068
Attorney No. 0288548
651-322-7527
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 4, 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.