STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-20-90
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of Gleeta J. Friesendahl,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed David G. Friesendahl, whose address is 406 7th Street SE, Apt. 101, Hinckley, Minnesota, 55037, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present to the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of the this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 31, 2020
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Richard D. Bunin; Nathan J. Reigstad
Richard D. Bunin Law Offices
Metropoint Tower, Suite 1670
600 Highway 169
St. Louis Park, MN, 55426
Attorney License: 12956; 397060
Telephone: (953) 544-2345
FAX: (953) 593-2508
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 7, 14, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Jareld M. Thompson and Judith J. Thompson, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 8, 2014 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-516927.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Dated May 2, 2019 Recorded May 6, 2019, as Document No. A546088.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1007487-0000553922-6
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 77199 Stevens Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 22.0199.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast One-Quarter of the Southeast One-Quarter (SE1/4 of the SE1/4), Section Sixteen (16), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). Subject to easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $313,800.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$171,718.27
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
Dated: December 9, 2020
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
136 - 20-004924 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 17, 24, 2020 January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021
NOTICE
Notice is Hereby Given, that Pine City Township is accepting quotes for tree removal and trimming on roadside ROW. Locations of work will be along Northern Road from Cross Lake Rd to Gov’t Road, and on Birchwood Trail from Butternut to 0.4 miles south of Ridge Rd. Approx. 1 mile on Northern Rd and 0.75 miles on Birchwood Trail.
For a quote packet contact Pine City Township Clerk @ 651-621-4049. Contractor is required to have $1,500,000 per occurrence in General Commercial Liability Insurance and workmen’s comp insurance upon successful quote acceptance listing Pine City Township as certificate holder. Quotes can be sent to Pine City Township Clerk at 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City MN 55063. Quotes will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. Feb 1st at the Township Hall by appointment or by mail. The Pine City Township Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any or all quotes received and to waive any irregularities.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 14, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Aziz Al-Arfaj and Eric Sommer are requesting a conditional use permit at 83927 County Hwy 61, Willow River (Pine Parcel 31.0276.000) Section 35, Township 45, Range 20, (Sturgeon Lake Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a conditional use permit pursuant to Section 602 of the Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance, Pine County for operation of a “Treesort,” rental property for groups of up to 20 guests on a weekly basis.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Due to the COVID19 pandemic this meeting will operate under MN Statute 13D.021 Subd. 1(1) as an in-person meeting, limited to ten (10) people in physical attendance, with all others attending virtually through the below Webex virtual meeting platform. RSVPs are required to attend in-person.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Caleb Anderson (320.591.1657)
Land and Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 14, 2021
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE #21-01
FROM THE JANUARY 6, 2021
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held on January 6, 2021 at the regular City Council meeting for the following Ordinance: Ordinance #21-01 – approving the 2021 Fee Schedule
Recommendation to approve Ord # 21-01 was presented to Council on January 6, 2021 and was then passed.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office (please call 320.629.2575 to schedule an appointment to view in person) and on the city website: https://pinecity.govoffice.com/2021ords
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 14, 2021
