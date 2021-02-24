Office of the Minnesota
secretary of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sways Auto Paint & Body
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 49620 Shadow Oak Road Kerrick MN 55756 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Aric John Sway
Address: 49620 Shadow Oak Road Kerrick MN 55756 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Aric Sway
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: a_sway@hotmail.com
Work Item 1217158400024
Original File Number 121715800024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/11/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, 2021
Notice of Public Hearing
Planning Commission
Brook Park Township
A meeting of the Brook Park Township Planning Commission will be held on Saturday, March 6th, at 9:00 a,m. at the Brook Park Townhall, Brook Park, MN. The purpose of the hearing is to take comments from the public on a request for a conditional use permit submitted by Jeremy and Jennie Ringler to allow for the establishment of the Ringler Family Campground. The property for which the conditional use permit is requested is described as: Section 30, Township 040, Range 02214.87 AC LOT 11.
Individuals wishing to present testimony should be present at the hearing. Written comments will also be accepted and may be mailed to: Harold Jungroth, Zoning Adminstrator, 6301 Foliage Drive, Brook Park, MN 55007.
The planning commission will also be reviewing the existing zoning ordinance for possible updates/changes to be presented to the town board.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE DISTRICT COURT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-8
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Andis Arvid Semelis, a/k/a Andis A. Semelis
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM Via Zoom Hearing, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 4, 2018, and for the appointment of Kristine L. Weiskopf, whose address is 1303 Spoonbill Circle, Eagan MN 55123, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 all Creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice of the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
BUTTS, SCHNEIDER AND BUTTS, LLP
Spencer C. Butts
MN #392116
155 South Lake Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025
Telephone: 651-464-6162 x7
Facsimile: 651-464-8180
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Februaruy 18, 25, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OTHER CIVIL: TORRENS
File No. 58-CV-20-470
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
In the Matter of the Application of
Cindy Ann Miller and Jerome A. Weidemann
(husband-and-wife as Joint Tenants-an undivided one-half interest),
and
Lynnea S. Miller and her successors in Trust, as Trustee(s) of the Lynnea S. Miller Revocable Trust under Agreement dated October 16, 2006, as amended (an undivided one-half interest). to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 3, Section 33, Township 42 North, Range 17 West, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at point 814.965 feet North of the Southwest corner thereof,
thence North 0 degrees 00’ a distance of 154.935 feet,
thence South 75 degrees 30’ East a distance of 587 feet more or less to the shore of Tamarack Lake,
thence Southwesterly along the shore of Tamarack Lake to a point South 75 degrees 30’ East of the point of beginning,
thence North 75 degrees 30’ West a distance of 537.5 feet more or less to the point of beginning,
subject to County Road No. 24.
AND
That part of Government Lot Three (3), Section Thirty-Three (33) Township Forty-two (42) North, Range Seventeen (17) West, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Government Lot 3;
thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Government Lot 3 a distance of 794.0 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described;
thence continuing on a bearing of North along said West line 20.965 feet;
thence South 75°30’ East a distance of 563 feet, more or less, the shore of Tamarack Lake;
thence southwesterly along said-shore line to the intersection with a line that bears South 75°30’ East from the from the point of beginning;
thence North 75°30’ West 553 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
Subject to County Highway No. 24 over and across the West 33 feet thereof.
Including a 33 foot driveway easement over and across that Part of Government Lot 3, Section 33, Township 42, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies within a distance of 16.5 feet on each side of the following described line:
Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Government Lot 3;
thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Government Lot 3 a distance of 709.29 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described;
thence south 76°38’30” East 189.21 feet;
thence North 87°17’35” East 100 feet;
thence North 45° East 56.47 feet to Line “B” described as follows;
Commencing at the point of beginning of the above described line;
thence on a bearing of North along said West line 84.71 feet to the point of beginning of Line “B”,
thence South 75°30’ East 553 feet and line “B” there terminating.
The side lines of the easement are to be lengthened or shortened to terminate on Line “B”.
Applicant(s) vs.
a. Unknown successor Trustees under the Declaration of Trust of John E. Miller and Lynnea S. Miller dated July 14, 1986, and filed September 11, 1986, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as document No. 294135;
b. Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased;
c. All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application herein.
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicants. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicants in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Civil Filing, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN, 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $297.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee. You should also serve your answer on the Applicants’ attorney, or the Applicants, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Pine City, in said County, this 8th day of February, 2021.
By /s/ Heather Powell
Gary C. Dahle-Attorney for Applicants
2704 Highway 10,
Mounds View, MN 55112
Telephone: 763-780-8390 Fax:
763-780-8390 E-mail:
Attorney Registration #218947
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 18, 25, March 4, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-11
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Rebecca Elin Klein, also known as Rebecca E. Klein, also known as Rebecca Klien,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 16, 2021, at 9:30 am, via Zoom Hearing by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 02/19/2021
BY THE COURT
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 25, March 4, 2021
Pine City Township Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 pm to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. If you wish to participate by telephone please contact the Clerk at 651-621-4049 ahead of the meeting for call in instructions. The call-in instructions will also be available on the webpage www.pinecitytownship.com
The Town Board of Supervisors may ask the township electors to recess the meeting until a later day, so that the township can try to conduct the annual meeting fully in-person later this year, when conditions related to COVID-19 may have improved.
Town Clerk, Town of Pine City
Tammy Carlson
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 25, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01
Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from
COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren and Commissioner Matt
Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan and Commissioner Josh Mohr. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was
County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm was unavailable due to technology difficulties.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll
Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the January 19, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by
Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – January 2021
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – January 2021
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr.
A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve the following applications:
A. Disaster Abatements
i. Bruce Ripley, Sandstone Township, did not become habitable in 2020;
ii. Genell Klande, Pokegama Township, did not become habitable in 2020;
iii. Verjooc Gostin, Sandstone City, moved back in November 10, 2020 (5 months of abatement)
B. Premises Permit: Resolution 2021-08 approving premises permit for the Pine City Youth
Hockey Association to conduct lawful gambling at Lake Appeil, 13646 Muffies Ln, Grasston
C. 2021 Tobacco License: Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub
D. 2021 Solid Waste Collection and Transportation Licenses: Holdt’s Disposal LLC, Matt’s
Sanitation, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, SKB
Environmental Cloquet Landfill, Inc., Donna Tourville, Talon Sanitation LLC, Quality
Disposal Systems Inc., Tri-Township Disposal District, Curt’s Roll-Offs, LLC
Approve the following resolutions:
i. Resolution 2021-03 against PID 25.0138.002, owned by Mitchell Hobbins, in the amount
of $12,500 for 10 years at 0% interest beginning in 2022.
ii. Resolution 2021-04 rescinding resolution 2020-71 extending a special assessment against parcel 33.0725.000, owned by Troy Foucault and Megan Moore, in the amount of $15,000 with $13,550 remaining unpaid for 9 years at 0% interest beginning in 2022.
Approve final payment to Houle Excavating, LLC in the amount of $8,304.13 for Contract #1904 related to SAP 058-599-044 Located on Balsam Road, 0.2 miles East of Lake 12 Road over unnamed tributary.
Approve Resolution 2021-09 supporting the North Pine Riders Federal Recreational Trail Grant for the Soo Line South Trail.
Approve the following contracts:
A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Inc.) to provide transportation to eligible social service clients. Term: January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Arrowhead is reimbursed at the IRS mileage rate plus an administrative rate of 38 cents per mile for mileage driven.
B. 2021 Pine County Health & Human Services and Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment (PHASE). PHASE will provide day training and habilitation and supported employment to individuals who are not on a waivered program. PHASE North & Recycling: Daily/$62.83; Partial/$47.13; RT Transportation/$22 PHASE South: Daily/$103.60; Partial/$77.71; RT Transportation/$22 Supported Employment 1:1: 15 minutes / as negotiated
C. Law Enforcement Contract with City of Willow River – term January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023. Hourly rates: 2021/$57.77, 2022/$59.50, 2023/$61.29
D. Law Enforcement Contract with City of Askov – term January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023. Hourly rates: 2021/$57.77, 2022/$59.50, 2023/$61.29
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize the Wellness Committee to select a wellness program from UHC and to provide funding up to $18,000 per year from the implementation credit. Second by
Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to ratify the two Property Tax System Maintenance and Support Agreement Amendments between Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MnCCC) and Avenu providing an extension for support for Property Tax System (PTS), and Cama USA, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Lower St. Croix 1 WlP first biennium work plan and budget. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to schedule a Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (via video conference), July 27, 2021 at 1 :00 p.m. for the purpose of discussing areas of interest with DNR Regional Director Patty Thielen. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11 :33 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
/s/ Stephen M. Hallan
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
Josh Mohr, Vice Chair
/s/ David J. Minke
David J, Minke, Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 25, 2021
