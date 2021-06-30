NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $50,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel E. Olean, aka Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 10, 2013 as Document No. A-507827 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $56,924.92
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 9, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTAGOR: Daniel Olean, aka Daniel E. Olean, Jr., an unmarried individual
MORTGAGEE: Unity Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 26, 2017 as Document No. A-533583 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Unity Bank
MORTGAGE SERVICER: Unity Bank
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: XXX Rutledge Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 and XXX Norway Spruce Road, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX Parcel Identification Numbers: 05.0267.000 and 05.0278.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21, subject to a 33 foot Driveway Easement for ingress and egress over the East 33 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 44, Range 21.
AND
Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, less North Half of North Half of Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 44, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $21,884.30
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with and the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold as separate tracts by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section Minn. Stat. § 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 8, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption prior is reduced to 5 weeks under Minn. Stat. § 580.07.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION: None.
Dated: May 17, 2021
Unity Bank, Mortgagee
Grant W. Lindberg, #347644
LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Attorney for Mortgagee
100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-6896
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-56
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Kenneth Richard Kruse, also known as Kenneth R. Kruse,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gerald Kruse, whose address is 4032 Overland Drive, Webster, WI 54893, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 14, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 24, July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS
The City of Pine City will be accepting sealed bids on a three-room building located at 1200 8th st Pine City MN. The deadline for submittal is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Sale As-Is – but no representations of any warranty, guarantee, etc. are made. City employees are allowed to submit a sealed bid. The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids. Relocation and clean-up is the responsibility of the party taking ownership.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-57
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)
Estate of: Chad E. Bjerke,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar in an ancillary proceeding. No Will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appoint Tracy Bjerke, whose address is 4910 149th Street N., Unit 1, Hugo, MN 55038 as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has the power to administer the Estate in Minnesota including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 21, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Ancillary Personal Representative
Name: Christine A. Rasmussen
Firm: Valley Crossing Law, LLC
Street: 940 7th Avenue, PO Box 34
City, State Zip: Baldwin, WI 54002
Attorney License No: 0388005
Telephone: 715-688-4045
FAX: 715-688-4225
Email:
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 1, 8, 2021
