Case Type: 14: Mortgage Foreclosure//Money Judgment/Reformation
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION,
successor by merger to Lake State Credit Union, Court File No. 58-CV-20-177
f/k/a Lake State Federal Credit Union
Plaintiff,
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S
FORECLOSURE SALE
v.
ESTATE OF CAROL M. LAWRENCE, DECEASED,
AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, DEPARTMENT
OF HUMAN SERVICES,
Defendants.
_____________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment (the “Order”) in the above entitled action dated June 25, 2020, a copy of which has been delivered to me, I, the undersigned Sheriff/Deputy of Pine County, Minnesota, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, on the 17th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Pine County Sheriff, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the real property located in Pine County, Minnesota, described as:
The Northerly 356.63 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, lying East of the east right of way line of the railroad,
EXCEPT the following described tract: Starting at a point 609 feet West of the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20; thence running West to the railroad right of way; thence running South along the railroad a distance of 357.63 feet; thence to the point of beginning.
EXCEPT that part described as follows, to-wit:
Commencing from a point 16.5 feet south of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, on section line; running due West and parallel with the section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 16.5 feet south of the quarter post on quarter line between section 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, thence due South on quarter line 16.5 feet; thence due East and parallel with section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 33 feet South of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20 on section line; thence North on section line to point of beginning, EXCEPT railway right of way.
(Property address: 22264 Gordon Road, Finlayson, MN 55735; PIN: 13.0356.00)
Said sale will be made to satisfy amounts adjudged and due plaintiff and described in the Order against defendants, the Estate of Carol M. Lawrence, Deceased, and State of Minnesota, Department of Human Services, jointly and severally, and subject to redemption by the mortgagor, its personal representatives or assigns, within twelve months from the date of confirmation of the sheriff’s sale.
HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute § 550.175, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY.
YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE CREDITOR CAUSING THIS PROPERTY TO BE SOLD, THE SHERIFF AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED BY TEN (10) BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SEPARATE TRACT DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute §582.042, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS SEPARATE TRACTS, YOU MAY REQUEST THAT THE TRACTS BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. EACH OF THE SEPARATE TRACTS MUST CONFORM TO LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES, MUST HAVE AN ENTRANCE BY DIRECT ACCESS TO A PUBLIC ROAD OR BY PERMANENT EASEMENT, AND MUST NOT UNREASONABLY AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PERSON FORECLOSING ON THE PROPERTY, THE SHERIFF, AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS OF EACH OF THE TRACTS YOU HAVE DESIGNATED TO BE SOLD SEPARATELY BY TEN BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SHERIFF OF PINE COUNTY
By: Jeff Nelson
Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff, Pine County, MN
Dated: July 02, 2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-20-310
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Chad K. Fore and LeAnn S. LeClair,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Michael J. Bent and Annette D. Bent,
husband and wife,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR
UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE,
INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
All that part of Government Lot Two (2), Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows:
Parcel 1: Lot Sixteen (16), Block Five (5) what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 2: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 5 what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North in a line that is continuous from the West line of said Lot 16, a distance of 12 ½ feet, thence East and parallel with the North line of said Lot 16, a distance of 50 feet, thence South to the Northeast corner of said Lot 16, thence West along the North line of said Lot 16, to the point of beginning.
Parcel 3: Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), less the North 7 ½ feet, Block 6 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 4: That part of vacated Lake Street as shown in that part formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 16, Block 5 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North along the East line of said Lot 16 a distance of 162.5 feet to the center of what was formerly Alley No. 3, thence East parallel with the South line of said Lot 16, a distance of 30 feet, thence South and parallel with the East line of said Lot 16, a distance of 7 ½ feet, thence East to the West line of Lot 8, Block 6, what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence South along the West line of said Lot 8 to the Southwest corner thereof, thence West to point of beginning.
Said Parcel is also identified by its Parcel Identification Number of 42.0146.000.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title in the names of the Plaintiffs, and to determine that the Defendants have no further right, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: July 16, 2020
/s/ John M. Cabek
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Attorney Reg: #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, August 6, 13, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City Hall Council Chamber
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Remote Meeting Link : https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1499442516 or by calling 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 1499442516
MINOR SUBDIVISION
A Minor Subdivision request for Martin Carey & Suzen Carey to subdivide their property located at 1150 4th Ave SW, also referred to as parcel 42.0210.000 within the Agricultural Open Space, A-O district to expand their residential property located at 1115 4th Ave SW (PID 42.5261.000) within the One- and Two-Family Residential, R-2 district. Also including the transfer of portions of said parcel 42.0210.000 to neighboring property owners Dennis Johnson located at 1115 3rd Ave SW (PID 42.5455.000) within the Agricultural Open Space, A-O district, Jada Osterdyk located at 1140 3rd Ave SW (PID 42.5258.000) within the One- and Two-Family Residential, R-2 district This includes the transfer of the portion of city street including the utility pole to the City of Pine City. The applicant is requesting this Minor Subdivision due to location, access, and snow removal.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 13, 2020
SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE #20-04 & 20-05
FROM THE AUGUST 5, 2020
REGULAR CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A hearing was held on July 28, 2020 at the regular Planning Commission meeting for Ordinance #20-04 – Amending Chapter 10 regarding Tattoo Parlors - Body Art Establishments and Ordinance #20-05 – Amending Chapter 10 clarifying front yard definition as it pertains to fences and accessory structures on corner lots. Recommendation to approve Ord # 20-04 & 20-05 was presented to Council on August 5, 2020 and was then passed.
A copy of the above Ordinance will be available for viewing on the city website: pinecitygov.com/2020ordinances.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 13, 2020
AT&T Mobility Services
AT&T Mobility Services, LLC (AT&T) proposes to construct a 295’ guyed tower (299’ overall) near 19379 Homestead Rd in Pine City, Pine County, MN (job# 45215).
In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and the 2005 Nationwide Programmatic Agreement, AT&T is hereby notifying the public of the proposed undertaking and soliciting comments on Historic Properties which may be affected by the proposed undertaking. If you would like to provide specific information regarding potential effects that the proposed undertaking might have to properties that are listed on or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and located within 3/4 mile of the site, please submit the comments (with project number) to: RAMAKER, Contractor for AT&T, 855 Community Dr, Sauk City, WI 53583 or via e-mail to history@ramaker.com within 30 days of this notice.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 13, 2020
