STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
County of Pine
Court File No. 58-CV-20-437
FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF
Neal E. Enzenauer and Deborah S. Enzenauer, as Co-Trustees of the Enzenauer Living Trust dated May 16, 2016 to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely: See Exhibit A attached hereto and incorporated by reference.
Applicants
vs.
Brenda J. Reaney; Bernice E. Lambert Morris aka Bernice E. Morris; James A. Lambert; Michelle L. Lambert; Joseph A. Lambert; Kristine L. Selbitchka fka Kristine L. Lambert; Douglas T. Swanson; Lori A. Swanson; U.S. Bank, National Association N.A.; Arthur Petry; Marilynne Swanson aka Lynn A. Swanson; Donald H. Petry and Marjorie A. Petry as Co-trustees of the Trust Agreement of Donald H. Petry dated May 13, 2003; also all heirs and devisees of any of the above-named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application herein and any amendments thereto,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County District Court, Civil Filing, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee. You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Amy Willert
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Pine City, in said County, this 11th day of December, 2020.
By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Deputy
/s/ Timothy Prindiville
Attorney for Applicants
Timothy J. Prindiville (#0388156)
1025 Grain Exchange South
400 South Fourth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 746-1043
Exhibit A
That part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 165.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 202 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Upper Pine Lake; thence southeasterly, along last described shoreline, a distance of 100 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West from said point of beginning; thence North 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 200 feet, more or less, to said point of beginning.
Together with a 33.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 33.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet to the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to the east line of Tract B of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said Pine County, Minnesota and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 40.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Tracts A, B and C of the recorded “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said 40.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter Corner of Section 21, Township 43, Range 21 of said Pine County; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 60.28 feet; thence North 01 degree 25 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 269.44 feet; thence North 01 degree 35 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 225.33 feet; thence North 01 degree 47 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 92.57 feet; thence northwesterly 196.13 feet on a tangential curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 240.00 feet and a central angle of 46 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds; thence North 48 degrees 36 minutes 57 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 103.21 feet; thence westerly a distance of 188.86 feet along a tangential curve concave to the south, having a radius of 250.00 feet and a central angle of 43 degrees 17 minutes 03 seconds; thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 155.35 feet; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 101.40 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 197.83 feet along a tangential curve concave to the southeast, having a radius of 900.00 feet and a central angle of 12 degrees 35 minutes 38 seconds to a point hereinafter referred to as Point “A”; thence South 68 degrees 56 minutes West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 143.51 feet to a point on the east line of said Tract B said point being the actual point of beginning of the easement centerline herein described; thence continuing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 70.13 feet to a point bearing South 68 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 213.64 feet from said Point “A”; thence westerly a distance of 113.40 feet along a tangential curve concave to the north, having a radius of 120.00 feet and a central angle of 54 degrees 08 minutes 41 seconds; thence North 56 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds West, tangent to last said curve, a distance of 77.99 feet; thence North 43 degrees 36 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 53.29 feet to the northwesterly line of said “REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 3” and there said easement centerline terminating.
Also together with a 30.00 foot wide easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 4, Section 21, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The southwesterly line of said 30.00 foot wide easement is described as follows:
Commencing at the South Quarter corner of said Section 21; thence on an assumed bearing of WEST, along the south line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 1039.00 feet; thence on a bearing of NORTH a distance of 350.00 feet; thence North 20 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.80 feet; thence North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 115.20 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing North 40 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet and there said southwesterly easement line terminating.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 69DU-PR-20-58-PR-20-92
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Dorla L. Clark,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 8th, 2021 at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 7, 1998, and for the appointment of Marilyn Y. Arro, whose address is 11647 Parantala Rd. Floodwood MN 55736, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at _____ for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Olson Law, PLLC
Karen J. Olson
MN# 300354
2002 W Superior St
PO Box 16873
Telephone: (218) 727-8557
Facsimile: (218) 727-8558
e-mail: kolson@kjolaw.net
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3 year term), and Treasurer (2 year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and 5 pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 pm and 5 pm on last day of filing, January 12, 2021. $2 filing fee.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2021
The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 pm on the following 2021 Tuesday dates: January 19, February 16, March 16, April 20, May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, September 28, October 19, & November 23. The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 16 after the Board Meeting. The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 9, 2020, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8 pm. (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 16.) There is no meeting in December. The meetings are open to the public. Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
SUMMARY
OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. County Administrator David Minke provided voter location and registration information for today’s election.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the October 20, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Report – October, 2020
Northern Natural Gas Air Permit in Hinckley – correspondence
Commissioner Chaffee requested additional information with regard to the Northern Natural Gas Air Permit. County Administrator Minke will follow up.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following abatement applications:
A. Stanley Copiskey, travel trailer on Lot 13R Hoffman’s Oak Lake was removed and should have been removed for 2020 taxes (PID M16.8900.513).
B. Dave & Justine Koschak, travel trailer on Lot 14 Riverside Campground was removed and should have been removed for 2020 taxes (PID M16.8900.514).
Approve the following repurchase applications:
A. Resolution 2020-74 authorizing Eagle River Reserve, LTD, mortgage holder, to repurchase the property described as Lot 15, Block 1, Lofty Pines, PID 26.5383.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
B. Resolution 2020-75 authorizing Eagle River Reserve, LTD, mortgage holder, to repurchase the property described as Outlot A, Lofty Pines, PID 26.5394.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
Approve of the following resolutions extending special assessments:
A. Resolution 2020-73
C. John Z. Ternes, $28,275
D. Scott K. Dixon, $17,000
E. Aaron Cekalla, $13,500
B. Resolution 2020-71
i. Troy Foucault and Megan Moore, $14,500.
Approve the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Fiscal Year 2021 Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Grant Agreement. This grant program provides moderate-income and low-income homeowners zero percent interest loans and grants to upgrade their non-compliant sewer systems. Total grant awarded: $55,461.
Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Sandy Larson and authorize the backfill of the position.
Approve the hiring of Denise Blesi as an eligibility worker effective November 9, 2020, Grade 6, Step 1, $19.56; and the hiring of three part-time corrections officers, Rebecca Blodgett, Timmy McKellar, and Zackrie Carter, effective November 9, 2020, Grade 7, Step 1, $20.74 per hour.
Approve regular employment status to Eligibility Worker Melanie Christy, effective November 11, 2020.
Public Hearing - County Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2020-70 to Consider Zoning Map for Kerrick Township and Zoning Amendments for the City of Denham (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the Kerrick Township Board passed a resolution opting in to the County Zoning Ordinance thereby rescinding their Township Land Use Zoning Ordinance. Ordinance 2020-70 includes Kerrick Township in the county’s zoning ordinance and rescinds all Kerrick Township ordinances and amendments thereto, governing land use and zoning on behalf of the Kerrick Township Board of Supervisors, and also amends the zoning districts of several properties in Denham from Agriculture 4 to Rural Townsite 1.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:14 a.m. and called for public comment. Kerrick Township Clerk Cindy Darwin was present via electronic means to observe the public hearing, stating there was no public comment at the township meeting regarding this ordinance. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Mohr inquired if the list in Section 1.4.4 of Ordinance 2020-70 included all of the townships and cities that have opted in. Land Resources Manager indicated in the affirmative.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Pine County Ordinance 2020-70 amending the Pine County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding all existing land use and zoning ordinances and amendments thereto adopted by Kerrick Township, also amending the zoning map in the city of Denham. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-72 to submit, adopt, and implement the Nemadji River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreements with Health & Human Services and Courthouse, both represented by AFSCME, for 2021-2023. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Budget Update
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the 2021 budget. With the changes previously requested by the county board, the funds are balanced with a three percent (3%) levy increase.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke,AdministratorClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
