STATE OF Minnesota
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-31
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Roberta Y. Reilly, also known as Roberta Yvonne Reilly, also known as Roberta Reilly,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed JoAnn Trampe, whose address is 105 8th Street SW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063; Jill Trampe Elwood, whose address is 1473 County Rd 5, Carlton, Minnesota 55718, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell encumber, lease of distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 6, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-30
AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Lynda Eileen Roberts,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. a remote zoom hearing will be held by this Court located at Pine County at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Personal Representative Andrew L. Crawford, whose address is 43 Linden Road, Watsonville, CA 95076 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4/08/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
/s/ Heather Powell
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 2021
BIDS CLOSE MAY 10, 2021
PINE COUNTY, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 10, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county project listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2101
SAP 058-599-047 Windemere Twp Box Culvert located on Rush Blvd 0.7 mi. of Military Rd
Major quantities of work: 16’x5’ PC Box Culvert, 2 each 16’x5’ PC End Sections, 114 Cu Yd Granular Backfill;129 CY Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 115 CY Common Excavation; 149 Random Riprap Class III
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 15, 22, 29, 2021
BIDS CLOSE May 17, 2021
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 17, 2021, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2102
SAP 058-614-018 Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10; 6.0 miles
SAP 058-655-007 Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67; 0.6 miles
SAP 058-661-030 Located on CSAH 61 from the North County Line to City of Rutledge; 11.0 mi.
SAP 058-667-002 Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9; 1.9 miles
CP 058-021-001 Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd to 2017 FT East
CP 058-127-001 Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14; 0.6 miles
CP 058-143-001 Located on CR 143 from the West County Line to CSAH 28; 1.8 miles
Major quantities of work: 79,351 tons Bituminous Pavement, 9,310 tons Class 5 Aggregate Surfacing; 307,868 SY Mill Bituminous Surface; 52,655 SY Full-Depth Reclamation; 300,785 FT Multi-Component Ground-In Pavement Markings;
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, May 6, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-18-36
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Estate of: Richard D. Swadner aka Richard David Swadner and Richard Swadner
TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Paulette S. Houle, whose address is 1181 Lepak Court, Shoreview MN 55126, as successor personal representative of the Estate of the above-named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as successor personal representative or may object to the appointment of the successor personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 424.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.
DATED: April 12, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Peggy Zdon, Registrar
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
Attorney for Successor Personal Representative
Jennifer A. Rutz
Hellmuth & Johnson
8050 West 78th Street
Edina MN 55439
952-941-2337
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
ROAD INSPECTION NOTICE
The Mission Creek Township Board of Supervisors will conduct the annual inspection of township roads on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The inspection will begin at the Mission Creek Town Hall at 2:00 p.m.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday,March 8, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Vice Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, JacLynn Cavallin,Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Candice Ames (remote).
Absent: Dan Peterson (in at 6:44 PM), Wendy Leibel.
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad.
Motion by Ames second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the February 8, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the February 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
2/5/2021 $750,000 MN TRUST
STEARNS BANKPAYROLL /CASH FLOW 2/16/2021$750,000MN TRUST STEARNS BANK PAYROLL /CASH FLOW
RESIGNATION
Milo Allen, Social Studies Teacher, effective 2/19/2021.
EMPLOYMENT
Amanda Murphy, Long Term Science Sub, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective 2/16/21 - 3/19/21.
Daisy Huff, Academic Success Tutor, $8.21 per hour, 2 hours per week, effective 2/11.21.
Amy Bestick, Title I Paraprofessional, (Lane 5, Step 1), 5.5 hours per week at $16.40 per hour, effective 2/16/21 through the end of the school year.
Dylan Kringstad. Temporary Social Studies Teacher, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective 2/19/21 through the end of the school year.
Bryanna Clementson, LTS 4th grade, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective 2/18/21 through the end of the school year or until the teacher is able to return.
Anita Sparks, LTS 1st grade, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective approximately 3/17/21 through the end of the school year.
Linda Kleppe, LTS 3rd grade, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective approximately 4/5/21 through the end of the school year.
RETURN FROM UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Margaret Kick, Early Education Paraprofessional, return from requested unpaid leave 4/6/2021.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Cavallin and seconded by Geisler: RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Pine City Arts Council Multiple oak art display stands To be used to display works of arts in classrooms & different art venues at the High School & ALC
Dr. Brooke Wiener, Ophthalmologist Vision Discrepancy Simulation Glasses Early Childhood Education
The Leibel Family Books Early Childhood Education
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Nos-Tollefson, Cavallin,Geisler, Palmblade, Ames
Nay: None Absent: Peterson, Leibel
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to accept the Lane Changes: Amanda Brown, MA10; Jared Dyrdahl, MA; Michel Lundgren, MA30; Jory Magel, MA20; Angela Mazzuca, BA30; Amanda Mishler, BA10. We congratulate these staff members on their educational accomplishments.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2022 Calendar and the proposed 2022-2023 Calendar consisting of 172 student contact days, 182 total days.
Peterson in 6:44 PM.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of 1035 Main St S Pine City, MN 55063.
Member Cavallin introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption, which motion was seconded by Member Peterson:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE FINANCING OF A PROPOSED PROJECT TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY THE DISTRICT; ESTABLISHING COMPLIANCE WITH REIMBURSEMENT BOND REGULATIONS UNDER THE INTERNAL REVENUE CODE
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board (the “Board”) of the Independent School District No. 578 (Pine City), Minnesota (the “District”), as follows:
1. Recitals.
(a)The Internal Revenue Service has issued Section 1.150-2 of the Income Tax Regulations (the “Reimbursement Regulations”) dealing with the issuance of tax-exempt obligations all or a portion of the proceeds of which are to be used to reimburse the District for project expenditures made by the District prior to the date of issuance of such obligations.
(b) The Reimbursement Regulations generally require that the District make a declaration of its official intent to reimburse itself for such prior expenditures out of the proceeds of a subsequently issued series of tax-exempt obligations within 60 days after payment of the expenditures, that such obligations be issued and the reimbursement allocation be made from the proceeds of such obligations within the reimbursement period (as defined in the Reimbursement Regulations) and that the expenditures reimbursed be capital expenditures or costs of issuance of the obligations.
(c)The District desires to comply with requirements of the Reimbursement Regulations with respect to the project hereinafter identified.
2. Official Intent Declaration.
(a)The District proposes to acquire and improve certain existing real property located at approximately 1035 Main St S, Pine City, MN 55063 (previously the Chris’ Food Center building) for use as a special education facility (the “Project”), to make original expenditures with respect to such Project prior to the issuance of tax-exempt obligations, and reasonably expects to issue tax-exempt obligations to finance such Project in the maximum principal amount of $4,250,000.
(b)Other than (i) de minimis amounts permitted to be reimbursed pursuant to Section 1.150-2(f)(1) of the Reimbursement Regulations or (ii) expenditures constituting preliminary expenditures as defined in Section 1.150-2(f)(2) of the Reimbursement Regulations, the District will not seek reimbursement for any original expenditures with respect to the Project paid more than 60 days prior to the date of adoption of this resolution. All original expenditures for which reimbursement is sought will be capital expenditures or costs of issuance of the tax-exempt obligations issued to finance the Project.
3.Budgetary Matters. As of the date hereof, there are no District funds reserved, pledged, allocated on a long term basis or otherwise set aside (or reasonably expected to be reserved, pledged, allocated on a long term basis or otherwise set aside) to provide permanent financing for the original expenditures related to the Project other than pursuant to the issuance of the tax-exempt obligations. Consequently, it is not expected that the issuance of the tax-exempt obligations will result in the creation of any replacement proceeds.
4.Reimbursement Allocations. The District’s Business Manager or his or her designee shall be responsible for making the “reimbursement allocations” described in the Reimbursement Regulations, being generally the transfer of the appropriate amount of proceeds of tax-exempt obligations to reimburse the source of temporary financing used by the District to make payment of the original expenditures relating to the Project. Each reimbursement allocation shall be made not later than (i) 18 months after the date of the original expenditure or (ii) 18 months after the date the Project is placed in service or abandoned (but in no event later than three years after the original expenditure is paid) and shall be evidenced by an entry on the official books and records of the District maintained for the tax-exempt obligations issued to finance the Project and shall specifically identify the original expenditures being reimbursed.
Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Peterson, Nos-Tollefson, Cavallin,Geisler, Palmblade, Ames
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the MOA between East Central/Hinckley-Finlayson/Pine City/SCRED.
Motion by Palmblade second by Peterson and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Deb Wagner, effective 6/30/21. The board thanks Mrs. Wagner for her 26 years of dedicated service.
Meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room and via Google Meet on Monday, March 22, 2021 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Palmblade, JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames (Remote), Wendy Leibel.
Absent: None
Also present was Business Manager Jill Nolan.
Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Peterson and carried unanimously to accept the resignation of Dr. Curt Tryggestad as Superintendent, effective 6/30/2021.
Motion by Cavallin second by and carried unanimously to reject all bids for the 2020 Civic Center Roofing Project received on January 19, 2021 and to re-bid the project.
Meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center, Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on Ordinance 2021-30, amending the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance and Pine County Zoning Ordinance
Section 1:
•Provides provisions for sewage management for Recreational Vehicles used for more than occasional or semi-permanent use.
•Provides provisions for administrative variances for structure and lot line setbacks of subsurface sewage treatment systems.
Section 2:
•Amends temporary family healthcare dwellings to be a permitted use, rather than interim use.
•Provides criteria under which temporary family healthcare dwelling are allowed.
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Ste 250, Pine City, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 250, Pine City, MN, 55063.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
NOTICE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
The following Pine County Tax-Forfeited Property contains personal property formerly owned by:
Preston Prokasky: parcel #47.0048.000 with abandoned vehicles under the ownership of:
Zachary Chistopherson, Vanessa Korhonen, and Kaireen Leppanen
For arrangements to claim property call Pine County Land Department at (320) 216-4225.
Unclaimed property will be sold or disposed of after May 31, 2021
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota will meet at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, on May 4, 2021 at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to obtain public comment on the County’s intention to pass an Ordinance allowing restaurants whom have an on-sale wine license who are also licensed to sell 3.2 percent malt liquor on-sale to sell intoxicating malt liquors without an additional license per Minnesota Statute 340a.404 Subdivision 5.
The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN, 55063.
Kelly M. Schroeder
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pine City Council will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday May 5, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481911129 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 148 191 1129
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
An ordinance amendment #21-05, request from the City of Pine City to consider amending Chapter 8 and Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances to allow Al Fresco Dining, Liquor and Beer areas expanded outdoor seating within the Central Business District (CBD).
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm and last Thursday of the month at 10am.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: House LeBlanc Arms
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: James F LeBlanc
Address: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
Name: Kayla K LeBlanc
Address: 78942 County Highway 61 Willow River MN 55795 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: James LeBlanc
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jimileblanc79@gmail.com
Work Item 1228783300022
Original File Number 1228783300022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
4/06/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 29, 2021
Notice of Public Hearing
Planning Commission
Brook Park Township
A meeting of the Brook Park Township Planning Commission will be held on Saturday, May 8th, at 9:00 a,m. at the new Brook Park Townhall, 6144 Mallard Rd, Brook Park, MN. The purpose of the hearing is to take comments from the public on a request to make the following changes to the existing conditional use permit held by Brook Park Auto: remove scrapping mobile homes and increase the vehicle count.
Individuals wishing to present testimony should be present at the hearing. Written comments will also be accepted and may be mailed to: Harold Jungroth, Zoning Administrator, 6301 Foliage Drive, Brook Park, MN 55007.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
AMERICAN LEGION NOTICE
Members of the Pine City Heath-Perkins American Legion Post 51 are hereby notified that there will be a vote for Officers on May 11th, 2021 at the 7PM meeting.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 22, 2021
