CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City of Rock Creek is recruiting for an open seat on the Planning Commission.
Residents or any individual with business ties to the City interested in serving may apply by filling out the Planning Commission Application
Form available at the City Office, Monday – Friday 8AM – noon.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
(320)629-2736
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OR PINe
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Contract/Replevin
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-453
SUMMONS
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2002-2, as serviced by NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing,
Plaintiff,
v.
Richard Torell, Scott Torell, Brenda Fylling, Unknown Heirs of the Estates of Russel D. Torell and Mary E. Torell, John Doe, and Mary Roe,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who singed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Adam Soczynski
Usset, Weingarden & Liebo, PLLP
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SINGED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may with to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution under Rule 114 of Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: October 29, 2020
USSET, WEINGARDEN & LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
/s/ Adam Soczynski
Adam Soczynski, #0264805
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481529408 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID: 148 152 9408
AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENTAL PLAN
A development site plan amendment request from Troy Haug, 2nd and 3rd Apts LLC. to consider amending the existing approved site plan conditions to allow for phasing the development and for a nonconforming trash enclosure, located at 355 2nd Street SE in the Mixed-Use District, also referred to as parcel #42.5193.000.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Luke Hegge, to consider approving an electronic message board sign for the carwash located at 455 Main Street S., in the Central Business District, also referred to as parcel #42.5310.000.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Lezlie Sauter
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.