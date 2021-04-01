ASSESSMENT NOTICE FOR MUNCH TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Town of Munch in Pine County, Minnesota, will meet at the Munch Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley, MN, at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments in the Town of Munch for the year 2022. If you wish to appeal by telephone, you may attend remotely by calling 650-215-5226 and using access code 181 307 5059 at the time and date of the meeting.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Charm Dreier, Clerk of Munch
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25, April 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-26
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
John David Rositzki a/k/a John D. Rositzki a/k/a John Rositzki,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 27, 2020, at 3:15 PM, via remote technology by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
Dated: 3/17/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Brian J. Taurinskas
Taurinskas Law Firm, P.A.
633 South Concord Street, Suite 320
P.O. Box 605
South St. Paul, MN, 55075
Attorney License No: 0338941
Telephone: (651) 451-9743
FAX: (651) 451-3967
Email: brian@taurinskaslaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25, April 1, 2021
Notice to creditors and claimants of intent to dissolve
To Whom It May Concern:
This is your notice pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 302A.727 that McGregor Insurance Agency Inc., a Minnesota Corporation (the Corporation), intends to enter dissolution proceedings, and has filed a notice of intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of the State as of February 5, 2021.
1. The name of the Corporation is McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
2. The direction of the Corporation at a meeting held on January 26, 2021, pursuant to Minnesota Statues 302A.721 Subdivisions 2, adopted a resolution providing for the dissolution of the Corporation.
3. Creditors and claimants will have 90 days from the date of first publication to submit written claims to McGregor Insurance Agency Inc. c/0 Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063, Attention: Chelsie Troth.
McGregor Insurance Agency Inc.
/s/ Michael Anderson
By: Michael Anderson
President
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-125
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
Fedder Properties, LLC,
a Minnesota Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
v.
Aquila, L.L.C., a Minnesota Limited Liability Company; First State Bank of Wyoming; Casey A. Bavier and Laura J. Bavier, husband and wife; Mortgage Electronic Registration Services, Inc. as nominee for US Bank, NA; Roy J. Carl and Janice M. Carl, husband and wife; Northwoods Bank of Minnesota; and Patricia Skluzacek, a single person,
ANY ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff’s have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do no throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOST YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules or Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 50 minutes 44 seconds West along the south line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 527.97 feet; thence North 0 degrees 19 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 841.11 feet; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds East a distance of 1.48 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 0 degrees 20 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 100.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 36 minutes West a distance of 145.43 feet, more or less, to the east line of 8th Street, as monumented; thence north along said east line of 8th Street 100.00 feet to the intersection with a line that bears South 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds East 146.60 feet to the point of beginning.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the above-property in the name of Plaintiff Fedder Properties, LLC, and to determine that the Defednants have no further tight, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
Dated: March 19, 2021
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #03889w29
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 25 April 1, 8, 2021
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Nathan A Leonard
4989 Division Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated May 28, 2019, to Nathan Allen Leonard, and filed for record May 28, 2019 as Document #546507 in the office of the Country Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 of SE 1/4) Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty-two (42), Range Eighteen (18)
PID 11.0198.001
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on May 28, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2020 Annual Payment and 2020 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditors Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 16, 2021.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be canceled May 18, 2021 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county of district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before May 18, 2021, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2021 is listed blow:
a) 2020 Annual Payment $2,962.00
b) 2020 Taxes $215.62
c) 2% of Amount in Default $63.55
TOTAL DUE: $3,241.17
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after March 31, 2021.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (32) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 18, 25, April 1, 2021
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
March 4, 2021
Mayor Johnson called the Rock Creek City Council meeting to order at 7PM.
Members present: Dick Johnson, Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer and Don Ramberg.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Nancy Runyan, Karin Omae, Amy Thompson, Oliver Rauschnot, E. R. (Skip) Stevens Jr., Adam Rydberg, Isaac Johnson, Sam Christenson and Don Burger.
Saumer moved seconded by Berdan to approve the February 4, 2021 minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Johnson motioned seconded by Berdan to appoint E. R. Stevens Jr. to hold the vacant council seat until voters elect a candidate to serve in this position at the special election. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned second by Ramberg to approve the appointment of Oliver Rauschnot to the planning commission Motion passed with all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to close the four Certificates of Deposit at Frandsen Bank and Trust on their maturity date of March 12, 2021. The Mayor, Treasurer and City Clerk Administrator are then to purchase one Certificate of Deposit at Spire Credit Union with the funds for a 12-month term. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Stevens Jr. to accept Rydberg & Sons, Inc. bid of $4.61 per cubic yard to haul approximately 4,000 to 7,000 yards of gravel and $1.25/cy to load gravel out of the city gravel pit located on 550th Street. Minimum of four belly dumps, dust control on 550th Street and North on Maple Avenue to the tar is required. The gravel will be hauled between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021. Motion passed unanimously.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to approve Pine County’s proposal for assessing at $8.50 per parcel, reducing its fee each year by $1 per parcel for every jurisdiction using their services until the city no longer pays anything. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of a zoning map amendment of a contiguous property to the A-1 Agricultural District described as: 5 acres, 4815 – 560th Street. Motion carried all ayes.
Johnson motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn into a closed session at 8:30PM for a public employee’s performance review. Motion carried all ayes.
The council reconvened the open session of the council meeting at 8:48PM.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to take the City Maintenance Operator off of the probation period, approve paid time off (PTO), give him a $1 per hour raise and schedule a second performance review at the July meeting. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 15662 - 15689 and e-transfers totaling $64,589.27. Motion passed unanimously.
Berdan motioned seconded by Stevens Jr. to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:59PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
Organizational Meeting
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Brook Park Township will be holding their Organizational Meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN. The regular meeting of the township will immediately follow the Organizational Meeting.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk of Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
File Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-68
AMENDED SUMMONS
Karen L. DuCharme,
Plaintiff,
vs.
P.B. Madison, Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, husband and wife, the Unknown heirs of P.B. Madison Jr. and Sybil B. Madison, if any, Security State Bank of Askov, Robert J. Knapp, the unknown heirs of Robert J. Knapp, if any, Jack G. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Jack G. Ruby, if any, Thomas L. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Thomas L. Ruby, if any, Suzanna M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Suzanna M. Ruby, if any, Robert M. Ruby, the unknown heirs of Robert M. Ruby, if any, Northview Bank as successor to Security State Bank of Askov, and all other persons known or unknown claiming any right, title estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
277 Coon Rapids Blvd., Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by plaintiffs against any of the defendants.
You are hereby notified that the object of said action is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described and that such action affects the following described land situated in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
All the tract or parcel of land lying and being in the County of Pine and State of Minnesota, described as follows:
The South ½ of the North ½ of the South ½ of the Northeast ¼ (S1/2, N1/2, S1/2, NE1/4) Section 22, Township 42N, Section 16W, Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an order that plaintiffs are the owner in fee simple of the property described herein and that none of said defendants have any right, title, estate, interest or lien thereon, except as alleged in the Complaint.
Dated: March 25, 2021
STEVEN J. LODGE, PLLC
/s/Steven J. Lodge
Steven J. Lodge, #256146
Attorney for Plaintiff
277 Coon Rapids Blvd. Ste. 414
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 205-3058
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 15, 2021
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors will be holding their Reorganizational Meeting on April 9th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with their Regular Meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. These meetings will take place at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063.
Both Meetings are open to the public. If you have any questions contact the Township Office at 320-629-3719 at pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
NOTICE OF POSSIBLE QUORUM OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, HOUSING REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF PINE CITY
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 beginning approximately at 6:30pm via RingCentral Zoom Meeting https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1481911129 or call 1.720.902.7700 Meeting ID# 148 191 1129, there may be a quorum of Planning Commission, HRA and EDA members present.
These groups will be discussing the possible Fawn Meadows/Tech Park Expansion project and evaluating two proposals to proceed with the project. The City Council will make the final decision, should the project move forward.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
If you would like to be added to the packet distribution email list, please email us at info@pincitygov.com or if you have any questions please contact us at 320.629.2575.
Lezlie Sauter
Interim City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
Tenth Judicial District
District Court
Probate Division
Court File No. 58-PR-21-28
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Richard Jacob VanDeVelde III, also known as Richard VanDeVelde,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of the Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the
Petition will be heard on May 19th, 2021, at 9:30 AM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN STAT. § 524.3-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: March 24, 2021
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City , MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578
NOTICE FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the School Board of INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.
578, Pine County, located at Pine City, Minnesota that it will receive sealed bids on:
Roof and Flashing Repairs
UNTIL 1:00 P.M., April 22th, 2021 at the District Office located at 1400 Main St S, Pine City, MN. 55063.
All bidding General Contractors are required to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting, to be held at the
Pine City Civic Center located at 1225 Main St S, Pine City, MN, Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
If a General Contractor attended the original pre-bid meeting 1-5-21, and were listed on the original signin document, those contractors are not required to attend. To reserve a set of Bidding Documents contact
Modern Design Architects at 319-987-2101.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
INFORMATION REGARDING ROYALTON TOWNSHIP PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS and 2022 PROPERTY TAXES
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of Royalton Township will meet on April 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you wish to appeal by telephone, please call 650-215-5226 and use access code 181 162 0894 at the time and date shown above to attend this meeting. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 22nd day of March 2021.
Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-25
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Elsie A. Tobolaski
a/k/a Elsie Tobolaski,
Decedent
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 10, 2014.
The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Michael A. Tobolaski, whose address is 12057 W. Josephine Dr., Mokena, IL 60448-9211, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objections will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full
power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four
(4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 22, 2021
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant:
Gary C. Dahle, #218947
2704 Mounds View Blvd.
Mounds View, MN 55112
763-780-8390
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION
The 85th Annual Meeting of East Central Energy (ECE) will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 via online meeting at eastcentralenergy.com. The purpose of the annual meeting is to review the 2020 activities of the cooperative and to announce results of director elections. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
East Central Energy
Board of Directors
Secretary-Treasurer
Diane Zimmerm
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTa
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-27
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Mary Kathryn Larson, also known as Mary K. Larson,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Laurel E. Larson, whose address is 50091 Pine Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 24, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Dated: March 24, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney of Personal Representative
Chelsi Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTIONAMOUNT IF PAID BY APRIL 2021
on the 10th of May 2010, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2009,
R 09.5108.000 Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018 905.55
THOMAS W & JUDY L REEVES PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION
Lot-010 Block-001
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 12.0390.000 Sect-25 Twp-042 Range-021 10.00 AC 3,395.69
DUANE J & DONNA M OLSON THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
START FROM NW CORNER; THENCE
330 FT EAST TO PT OF BEG; THEN
SOUTH 1320 FT; THENCE EAST 330
FT; THENCE NORTH 1320 FT; THEN…
on the 9th of May 2016, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2015,
R 17.0067.000 Sect-07 Twp-044 Range-020 70.00 AC 3,054.23
CLARICE LEWIS SOUTH 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
LESS NE1/4 OF SE1/4 OF SE1/4
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1667, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 24th day of March, 2021
. Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
Pine County, MN
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 1, 8, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.