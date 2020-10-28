State of Minnesota District Court
County Judicial District: 10th
Court File Number: 58-PR-20-77
Pine Case Type: Probate
In Re the Estate of Robert Allen Bourasa
Decedent (Deceased Person)
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. a hearing will be held via Zoom Conference for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the:
x original Will of the Decedent, dated May 28, 2016.
and for the appointment of Carrie Delmonico; 543 White Pine Way, Eagan, MN 55123 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing.
NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
Date Oct. 2, 2020
Krista K. Martin
District Court Judge
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Name: Scott Martin
Address: 4856 Banning Ave
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Attorney License No: 226713
Telephone: 651-426-7525
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 22, 29, 2020
NOTICE
The Pine County Agricultural Society will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fair Grounds in Pine City. The annual report will be presented and an election to the board will be held. The following members terms are up in 2020; Mark Emslander, Kevin Hinze, Branden Sward, Scott Wimmer, Dick Doenz, and Ed Pangerl.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 29, 2020
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on November 1st, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by Mission Creek Township for the Presidential Election on November 3rd, 2020, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 29, 2020
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
JOHN KEMEN
ZONING ADMINISTRATOR
10314 FARMING RD
BRAHAM, MN 55006
Mission Creek Township is going to close the cartway on 180119-000 and return it back to the land owners. A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm at the town hall.
Please contact me if you have any questions at 763-238-3589.
JOHN KEMEN
ZONING ADMINISTRATOR
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 29, 2020
MUNCH TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2020 at 12 noon, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the Town of Munch for the Primary Election to be held the 3rd day of November, 2020, will correctly mark the ballots. This test will be held at the Munch Town Hall located at 32837 Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley, MN, and will be open to representatives of political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 29, 2020
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 on October 28th, 2020 at 9:00a.m. a Public Accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the Township of Pokegama for the Presidential Election to be held on the 3rd day of
November, 2020 will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. The Public Accuracy test will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City,
Minnesota and will be open to candidates, representatives of political parties, the
press and the public.
/s/Susan Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 22, 29, 2020
