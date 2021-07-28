STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-62
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Thomas F. Pape aka Thomas Fredrick Pape
Decedent,
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 8th, 2021, at 9:00 am via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Janet Pape, whose address 2471 Sod Road, Grasston, Minnesota 55030 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of the Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date: 07/15/2021
/s/ Krista K Martin
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office, LLC
Street: One North Lake
City, State, ZIP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No:12039X
Telephone: (320) 679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email:
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 22, 29, 2021
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 6, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on returning to in person meetings in the boardroom since pre-pandemic.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the June 15, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication and Minutes of June 29, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Lessard Sams Heritage Correspondence – Notification of Outdoor Heritage Fund Proposals
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – June 14, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Planning and Implementation Update
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – June 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
A. Repurchase Application
i. Approve Resolution 2021-48 authorizing Eugene Balut, Jr., former owner, to repurchase the property described as Part of Lot 12, in Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 2, Township 44, Range 20, PID 47.0056.000, in full.
ii. Approve Resolution 2021-49 authorizing Eugene Balut, Jr., former owner, to repurchase the property at 8291 Willow St., Willow River, PID 47.0056.001, in full.
B. Premises Permit
Approve Resolution 2021-50 approving the application for premises permit for the Hinckley Lions to conduct lawful gambling at Maverick’s Saloon & Bar, 29410 Beroun Crossing Rd., Pine City, MN.
C. Exempt Permit
Approve an exempt permit for Pine County Thunderin’ Toms to conduct lawful gambling on September 17, 2021 at Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill, 34427 Majestic Pine Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN.
D. Temporary On Sale Liquor License
Approve a temporary sale liquor license for the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce for an event on July 22, 2021 at WCMP Radio Station, 15429 Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2021-47 extending a septic fix-up special assessment to Rodney N. and Barbara J. Ripley, PID 30.0504.001, $21,178.36.
Approve Resolution 2021-46 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Probation Office with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN), and approval of the Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to the CJDN Subscriber Agreement. This is a five-year renewal.
A. Approve Dianne Johnson to attend the Minnesota Association of Assessment Personnel (MAAP) Workshop, August 19-20, 2021, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Registration: $95, lodging: $98; meals: $15; mileage: $67.20. Total Cost $275.
B. Approve Sherry Johnson to attend the American Probation & Parole Association Bi-Annual Training Institute, August 23-25, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. Registration: $390; Airfare: $300; Lodging: $995; Meals: $45. Total cost: $1,730.
C. Approve Michelle Kelash to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants (MCHHSA) conference, August 30-September 1, 2021, at Alexandria, Minnesota. Registration: $100; Lodging/Meals: $548; Mileage; $158. Total cost: $806.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, July 29, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss a variance. City Ordinance requires a minimum setback of 100 feet on corner lots, front yard setback requirements apply to both street frontages. If approved this variance would allow construction of a half court for basketball closer to State Hwy70 on city property than city ordinance requires.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 29, 2021
